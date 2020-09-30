All Ova Bar The Shouting

I… me… I… I’ve… I’ve… me… I… I’ve… I… I… I… I… I… I… me… me… my… I… my… I… I’ve… I… I… I… I… I… I… I… me… I… my… I’m… I… my… I… I’ve… I… I… I… I… I… I… I… I… I… I… I… I… I.” – Reddy’s most famous hit, abridged.



Co-writer Ray Burton improved the lyrics to I Am Woman (1971) and put them to music. He must therefore be regarded as the man who took a corny, banal sentiment and gave it the bravura, triumphant feel that made the song a feminist ‘anthem.’ The track’s most historically interesting lyric is this: “But I’m still an embryo, With a long, long way to go.” Just two years later, Roe vs. Wade crystalised in a fatuous caricature of ‘law’ the means by which hundreds of thousands of little girls were given a far shorter way to go. It’s hard to say if Reddy penned I Am Woman because she was really a feminist or just that she had to become one to go with it. Either way, after becoming a US citizen in 1974 she became a resolute Democrat Party fundraiser and was especially close to far left-wing moonbeam and California Governor, Jerry Brown.

The philosophy of Reddy’s anthem – such as it is – does indeed encapsulate the narcissism and the selfishness of 1970s feminism. She nailed that. Thrice married and thrice divorced, Reddy once claimed that she wrote I Am Woman because women had never before been given a voice in song. They hadn’t roared, as it were. If true – which it isn’t – that would be because they were busy ensuring their families, their marriages, their societies and their embryos were invincible – or as invincible as they could be. Their song is civilisation itself and much of the nihilistic noise now overwhelming it comes from – guess who? – feminists.