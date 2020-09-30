I… me… I… I’ve… I’ve… me… I… I’ve… I… I… I… I… I… I… me… me… my… I… my… I… I’ve… I… I… I… I… I… I… I… me… I… my… I’m… I… my… I… I’ve… I… I… I… I… I… I… I… I… I… I… I… I… I.”
– Reddy’s most famous hit, abridged.
Co-writer Ray Burton improved the lyrics to I Am Woman (1971) and put them to music. He must therefore be regarded as the man who took a corny, banal sentiment and gave it the bravura, triumphant feel that made the song a feminist ‘anthem.’ The track’s most historically interesting lyric is this: “But I’m still an embryo, With a long, long way to go.” Just two years later, Roe vs. Wade crystalised in a fatuous caricature of ‘law’ the means by which hundreds of thousands of little girls were given a far shorter way to go. It’s hard to say if Reddy penned I Am Woman because she was really a feminist or just that she had to become one to go with it. Either way, after becoming a US citizen in 1974 she became a resolute Democrat Party fundraiser and was especially close to far left-wing moonbeam and California Governor, Jerry Brown.
The philosophy of Reddy’s anthem – such as it is – does indeed encapsulate the narcissism and the selfishness of 1970s feminism. She nailed that. Thrice married and thrice divorced, Reddy once claimed that she wrote I Am Woman because women had never before been given a voice in song. They hadn’t roared, as it were. If true – which it isn’t – that would be because they were busy ensuring their families, their marriages, their societies and their embryos were invincible – or as invincible as they could be. Their song is civilisation itself and much of the nihilistic noise now overwhelming it comes from – guess who? – feminists.
There is no ‘I’ in embryo.
It’s just a cluster of cells.
All Ova Bar The Shouting
Someone should ask ‘Nanny’ Pelosi what St. John the Baptist did, in his mother’s womb, at the approach of the Blessed Virgin Mary and what emotion St. Elizabeth ascribed it to. Then ask her, as an alleged Catholic, her position on the slaughter of the unborn.
Then ask her for an ice-cream. Or perhaps a gin.
It was just another annoying, whiny protest song typical of the era. When played it was a sign to change station. (The missus doesn’t agree so I had to change the subject when it came up this afternoon. She was an impressionable teenager at the time.).
