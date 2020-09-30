Audrey Zibelman’s work is done

HIT AND RUN!

The Global relevance of New York State’s clean-power targets.

Amusing that Audrey Zibelman announced her impending move to Google just as I decided to write a piece about the New York plan to go Green where she honed her skills in network planning and administration. Read and weep for our beloved country.

In the past year, several US states have announced 100 percent clean-power targets—meaning complete reliance on low-carbon sources such as wind and solar—to be achieved over the next 20 to 30 years. The European Union hopes to go even further: it wants to decarbonize almost its whole economy—not just the power sector—by 2050. Meeting these targets will require extensive efforts across sectors (including power, transportation, industry, and building heating), successful bets on technology, and complex policy changes that incorporate market incentives, costs, customer acceptance, and electrical interconnections with adjacent regions.

[Be sure to follow the link in that para].

Models figure prominently in the plan.

To understand the implications of New York State’s aspirations on its energy infrastructure, we simulated the performance of the power-generation and -transmission system in hourly intervals to 2040. The goal was to suggest what investment and system changes it would take to meet the state’s decarbonization goals for the energy sector cost-effectively and while maintaining grid reliability (Exhibit 1).

We can do that too. People at the University of Sydney have a model to show that NSW can easily go 100% RE with a multitude of small pumped hydro schemes! Several other campuses have similar groups at work. Expect to hear more from them when discussion of the “four icebergs” problem gets into the public debate.