First presidential debate @ 11:00 AEST today

Posted on 8:13 am, September 30, 2020 by Steve Kates

Where to Watch

11 a.m. AEST on Sept. 30 on SBS, ABC News, Sky News and Channel Nine

The first presidential debate was originally planned for Indiana’s University of Notre Dame, but the school pulled out due to COVID-19 concerns. Instead, the debate will take place at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. However, the city will decide when the event gets closer whether or not to allow a live audience.

Can also pick up the debate on C-Span and all over the net.

Topics for the first Trump-Biden debate

The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will cover six topics. However, the topics are subject to change and the debate itself may not follow this exact order:

    • Trump and Biden’s records
    • The Supreme Court
    • The integrity of the election
    • Covid-19
    • Race and violence in US cities
    • The economy

 

 

3 Responses to First presidential debate @ 11:00 AEST today

  1. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3601791, posted on September 30, 2020 at 8:34 am

    Can Geriatric Joe make it through the hour and half without doing a Nadler or rambling on about Corn Pop’s attempts to take a razor to Joe’s hairy legs 180 years ago?

  3. mh
    #3601802, posted on September 30, 2020 at 8:48 am

    If I was on the panel

    Joe Biden,
    Can you elaborate on your confrontation with Corn Pop?

