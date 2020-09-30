First presidential debate @ 11:00 AEST today

Where to Watch
11 a.m. AEST on Sept. 30 on SBS, ABC News, Sky News and Channel Nine
The first presidential debate was originally planned for Indiana’s University of Notre Dame, but the school pulled out due to COVID-19 concerns. Instead, the debate will take place at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. However, the city will decide when the event gets closer whether or not to allow a live audience.
Can also pick up the debate on C-Span and all over the net.
Topics for the first Trump-Biden debate
The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will cover six topics. However, the topics are subject to change and the debate itself may not follow this exact order:
- Trump and Biden’s records
- The Supreme Court
- The integrity of the election
- Covid-19
- Race and violence in US cities
- The economy
Can Geriatric Joe make it through the hour and half without doing a Nadler or rambling on about Corn Pop’s attempts to take a razor to Joe’s hairy legs 180 years ago?
CNN Pre-Debate Poll Shows Biden Clearly Won Debate
from the wonderful Babylon Bee.
If I was on the panel
Joe Biden,
Can you elaborate on your confrontation with Corn Pop?