From little things, big things flow. Down the toilet. – UPDATED

This is from the CBD column in the Nine papers today:

Contrary to popular belief, there were some MPs in Parliament who didn’t receive a free, unauthorised copy of Malcolm Turnbull’s magnum opus, A Bigger Picture. Parliamentary expense account declarations reveal eight MPs used their corporate cards to buy the book. True story. Victorian Labor MP Julian Hill purchased a copy for $44.27, as did fellow Victorian Labor colleague Peta Murphy who got an inferior deal, paying $50. Labor Senator Kimberley Kitching got hers for a steal, at $36.35, while colleague Kristina Keneally paid $40.91. … But it is surprising to see a handful of Turnbull’s Liberal colleagues also bought copies. Liberal conservative Concetta Fierravanti-Wells purchased two. To be fair, the second book priced at $18.17 was a steal. Turnbull’s successor in Wentworth Dave Sharma also picked up a copy at the rack rate of $50, while Queensland LNP member Llew O’Brien paid $53 and fellow Queensland reformer Warren Entsch bought four copies for $155. That’s loyalty.

Why the hell should Australian tax payers fund the casual reading indulgences of parliamentarians? What is the ‘business’ or constituent purpose for these purchases?

Yeah yeah. They will say it is within the rules. But so was Bronwyn Bishop’s helicopter trip, Sarah Hanson-Young’s whale spotting flight and Tony Burke’s family trip to Uluru.

Change the damned rules!

The debt of the Commonwealth Government is speeding to $1 trillion and these highly paid dilettantes can’t even pay for their own summer reading.

This is pathetic. A pox on all their houses. A bi-partisan pox.

And these parasites wonder why confidence in government is as low as it is.

UPDATE:

Then there is also this in the AFR today:

The Department of Parliamentary Services on Monday tendered for the removal of the existing spa, and the manufacturer, supply and installation of its replacement, for the Health and Recreation Centre at Australian Parliament House.

Yeah. Priorities. Some pig are just more equal than others.