Old Stephen demands that freeman Django gets off that horse

The Washington Post stages a Mandingo fight between Clarence Thomas and Colbert I. King:
Opinion: Clarence Thomas should recuse himself if the Supreme Court has to decide the election https://t.co/LKqgIWJ2e5
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 28, 2020
To argue Justice Thomas will take revenge on lifelong racist Joe Biden for leading Democrats in their infamous attempt to lynch him is what perpetually outraged liberal whites usually denounce as a “new low.” But there are no new lows on the left. They have inhabited the sewers of political culture for decades.
If Clarence Thomas should recuse himself coz Joe Biden treated him like shit … then shouldn’t Brett Kavanaugh recuse as well (coz Kamala Harris treated him like shit)?
Remember the good ole days when voters got to decide an election?
A terrible shame that the US has come to this.
State of the Union? Extremely fragile.
These same people didn’t demand Ginsburg recuse herself from the Obergefell homosexual marriage case despite her having had previously performed a homosexual wedding ceremony (see https://time.com/3883236/ruth-bader-ginsburg-gay-wedding/ source only). If she had been a proper judge and not a political player and if she had any integrity at all she would have… I’m not okay with speaking ill of the dead, but I think reasonable people can make up their mind about a judges character when they behave in this way.
On the other hand, there’s no legal reason here as to why Justice Clarence should recuse himself.
No. And as if.
More like state of the Onion – makes the eyes water – and painful to see.
Why bother to have a supreme court at all then? They could just go back to trial by combat. Think of the entertainment possibilities – bread and circuses for the massess.
Most would call it karma.
Imagine the day in court:
Thomas: So we meet again …
Biden: Well now, I’all didn’t mean any of those nasty words or insinuations I made …
Karma or petard hoisting. Utterly delish!!
Have I got this straight? Uppity nigra can’t be trusted to behave hisself towards the white man who tried to lynch him?
How about Hiden recuse himself entirely from the election. He has informally anyway.