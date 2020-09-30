Old Stephen demands that freeman Django gets off that horse

Posted on 8:56 am, September 30, 2020 by currencylad

The Washington Post stages a Mandingo fight between Clarence Thomas and Colbert I. King:

 
To argue Justice Thomas will take revenge on lifelong racist Joe Biden for leading Democrats in their infamous attempt to lynch him is what perpetually outraged liberal whites usually denounce as a “new low.” But there are no new lows on the left. They have inhabited the sewers of political culture for decades.

11 Responses to Old Stephen demands that freeman Django gets off that horse

  1. Arnost
    #3601816, posted on September 30, 2020 at 9:05 am

    If Clarence Thomas should recuse himself coz Joe Biden treated him like shit … then shouldn’t Brett Kavanaugh recuse as well (coz Kamala Harris treated him like shit)?

  2. Roger
    #3601820, posted on September 30, 2020 at 9:08 am

    Remember the good ole days when voters got to decide an election?

    A terrible shame that the US has come to this.

    State of the Union? Extremely fragile.

  3. Hoogan
    #3601821, posted on September 30, 2020 at 9:08 am

    These same people didn’t demand Ginsburg recuse herself from the Obergefell homosexual marriage case despite her having had previously performed a homosexual wedding ceremony (see https://time.com/3883236/ruth-bader-ginsburg-gay-wedding/ source only). If she had been a proper judge and not a political player and if she had any integrity at all she would have… I’m not okay with speaking ill of the dead, but I think reasonable people can make up their mind about a judges character when they behave in this way.
    On the other hand, there’s no legal reason here as to why Justice Clarence should recuse himself.

  5. NuThink
    #3601827, posted on September 30, 2020 at 9:12 am

    Roger
    #3601820, posted on September 30, 2020 at 9:08 am
    State of the Union? Extremely fragile.

    More like state of the Onion – makes the eyes water – and painful to see.

  6. Bronson
    #3601830, posted on September 30, 2020 at 9:17 am

    Why bother to have a supreme court at all then? They could just go back to trial by combat. Think of the entertainment possibilities – bread and circuses for the massess.

  7. Zatara
    #3601841, posted on September 30, 2020 at 9:24 am

    To argue Justice Thomas will take revenge on lifelong racist Joe Biden for leading Democrats in their infamous attempt to lynch him is what perpetually outraged liberal whites usually denounce as a “new low.”

    Most would call it karma.

  8. Sinclair Davidson
    #3601872, posted on September 30, 2020 at 9:57 am

    Imagine the day in court:

    Thomas: So we meet again …
    Biden: Well now, I’all didn’t mean any of those nasty words or insinuations I made …

  9. Iain Russell
    #3601874, posted on September 30, 2020 at 9:57 am

    Karma or petard hoisting. Utterly delish!!

  10. cuckoo
    #3601893, posted on September 30, 2020 at 10:12 am

    Have I got this straight? Uppity nigra can’t be trusted to behave hisself towards the white man who tried to lynch him?

  11. JC
    #3601901, posted on September 30, 2020 at 10:23 am

    How about Hiden recuse himself entirely from the election. He has informally anyway.

