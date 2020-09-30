Old Stephen demands that freeman Django gets off that horse

The Washington Post stages a Mandingo fight between Clarence Thomas and Colbert I. King:

Opinion: Clarence Thomas should recuse himself if the Supreme Court has to decide the election https://t.co/LKqgIWJ2e5 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 28, 2020



To argue Justice Thomas will take revenge on lifelong racist Joe Biden for leading Democrats in their infamous attempt to lynch him is what perpetually outraged liberal whites usually denounce as a “new low.” But there are no new lows on the left. They have inhabited the sewers of political culture for decades.