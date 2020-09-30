The most telling moment of the debate

At least it was for me.

What amazes me, and has amazed me for quite some time, is that no level of corruption, no amount of lying, will get anyone of the left on the wrong side of virtually the entire media. And this was particularly true about the “neutral” “moderator” who did everything he could to stop the question and protect Biden. This business with Hunter Biden and Burisma has for some reason been used as the basis of criticism of The President. But at least there is still this: ‘China ate your lunch, Joe’: Trump rips Hunter Biden, alleged $3.5M payout from Moscow.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday repeatedly denied at the first presidential debate that his son Hunter Biden got $3.5 million from the wife of Moscow’s former mayor. Biden, the former vice president, broadly defended Hunter’s controversial business relationships in China, Russia and Ukraine — while specifically denying the large alleged payment, first disclosed last week. “China ate your lunch, Joe, and no wonder — your son goes in and he takes out, he takes out billions of dollars, takes out billions of dollars to manage. He makes millions of dollars,” Trump said, referring to a business deal reached after Hunter flew to China in 2013 aboard Air Force Two. “Simply not true,” Biden said. “And also while we’re at it: Why is it, just out of curiosity, the mayor of Moscow, his wife, gave your son $3.5 million?” Trump said, referring to a bombshell allegation in a 87-page report from the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. Elena Baturina, the richest woman in Russia and the widow of Yury Luzhkov, the former mayor of Moscow, allegedly made the transfer in 2014. “What did he do to deserve it?” Trump pressed Biden. “What did he do with Burisma to deserve $183,000?” he added, referring to the Ukraine energy firm that employed Biden’s son while he led the Obama administration’s Ukraine policy.

And if th3 $3.5m isn’t enough of an issue, there is always this that might be worth a look:

As for the debate in general, the moderator never allowed the President to press his points with the above just an example of a general rule. At no stage was Trump allowed to directly engage in a probing conversation with Biden. Nevertheless, it will be those moments that may yet have saved the day for Trump since he did in the end press enough from Biden that may yet convince enough voters to vote Republican in sufficient numbers to exceed the level of electoral fraud that the Democrats are depending on.

Those people who believe Trump should have been more polite are merely wishing for the return of Mitt Romney.