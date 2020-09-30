Trump v Biden Debate I Open Thread

Posted on 11:00 am, September 30, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
143 Responses to Trump v Biden Debate I Open Thread

  2. Carpe Jugulum
    #3601941, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:07 am

    1st question on RBG replacement

  3. Infidel Tiger
    #3601946, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:09 am

    Aderall working for Biden so far.

  4. Top Ender
    #3601948, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:10 am

    What does Biden mean “Tens of thousands have already voted”???

  5. Mak Siccar
    #3601949, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:10 am

    Go Orange Man!! Show no mercy.

  6. Sinclair Davidson
    #3601951, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:12 am

    Socialist – Drink

  7. Sinclair Davidson
    #3601952, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:12 am

    200,000 died. Drink

  9. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr
    #3601954, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:13 am

    It’s started!

    Biden: “Two Hundred Million people…. er.. Two million…er… Two Hundred Thousand… have died of coronavirus”

  10. Sinclair Davidson
    #3601955, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:13 am

    Going to be sloshed by the second segment

  11. Tom
    #3601957, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:14 am

    Did Sleepy Joe just say that Trump had killed “200 million people” with Kung Flu? The transcript will be fun.

  12. Mother Lode
    #3601959, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:14 am

    What I would like is for Biden’s earpiece to start picking up police radio frequencies.

    Or better – a golden oldies FM station. Then he can burst into song.

  13. Mother Lode
    #3601961, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:15 am

    Did Sleepy Joe just say that Trump had killed “200 million people” with Kung Flu? The transcript will be fun.

    CNN Fact Check: Mostly true.

  14. Carpe Jugulum
    #3601962, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:15 am

    Going to be sloshed by the second segment

    Bugger, i’m at work

  15. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr
    #3601964, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:15 am

    Moderator strongly overrides Trump to get his question about repealing Obamacare.
    Narrative established: Obamacare badly needs repealing.

    Over to you Joe….

  16. lotocoti
    #3601966, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:16 am

    The God Emperor needs to dial it back a bit.
    Give Joe time to be Joe.

  18. Infidel Tiger
    #3601968, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:18 am

    Comfortably Smug
    @ComfortablySmug
    ·
    4m
    Biden is stunningly bad.

    I didn’t want to lower expectations for him too much ahead of the debate, but shit, it’s almost sad.

    The dude isn’t all there. I wouldn’t let him drive a car, let alone debate Trump or run a country.

    Biden is terrible.

    Trump needs to let this pudding head speak without interruption.

  19. Sinclair Davidson
    #3601971, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:18 am

    Recession Drink

  20. Zatara
    #3601973, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:19 am

    Trump needs to cool his jets a bit.

  21. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr
    #3601974, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:20 am

    The God Emperor needs to dial it back a bit.

    +1
    Trump needs to stop interrupting.

  22. Mother Lode
    #3601975, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:20 am

    Going to be sloshed by the second segment

    Bugger, i’m at work

    The weirdest thing is that, as you get drunker, Biden will start making sense.

  23. Thaddeus
    #3601976, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:20 am

    Give Joey a little more rope

    Mr Vice President…???

  24. Cardimona
    #3601978, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:21 am

    Right now John Wilkes Booth would probably shoot the moderator for failing to stay in his role.

  25. PK
    #3601979, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:21 am

    Lack of a live audience not favourable to Trump.
    “Moderator” seems to be making speeches rather than asking questions.

  26. Infidel Tiger
    #3601980, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:22 am

    Dementia makes people angry.

    Joe is frustrated and angry that his brain don’t work no more.

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #3601981, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:22 am

    Dementia Joe – öh shutup man”

  28. stackja
    #3601982, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:22 am

    Biden is Carter “go again”.

  29. Tom
    #3601983, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:22 am

    Chris Wallace, a registered Democrat, came to this debate with a single objective — to stop Trump winning too big. But he can’t control the president. Already, he just looks like a bumbling incompetent.

  30. stackja
    #3601985, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:23 am

    Biden trying to smile through it all.

  32. Sinclair Davidson
    #3601988, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:25 am

    I closed the border Drink

  33. Cardimona
    #3601990, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:25 am

    Biden has awfully young-looking hands for a 77-year-old.

    Are we sure it’s not Hunter in a Daddy-skin mask?

  35. Dr Faustus
    #3601992, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:26 am

    Biden playing to his strength: nodding and chuckling.

  36. Cardimona
    #3601993, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:27 am

    Sleepy; “How many of you have an empty chair at your kitchen table because a member of your family died of covid?”

    Umm, 0.002 per cent?

  37. Sinclair Davidson
    #3601994, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:27 am

    We’re almost at the stage of not watching and just drinking.

  38. calli
    #3601995, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:27 am

    Violins playing…empty chairs, horrid phone calls.

    *sob*

    Let’s move on…

  39. Zatara
    #3601996, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:28 am

    Biden playing to his strength: nodding and chuckling.

    And feelz i.e. ’empty chairs at your table from COVID deaths’.

  40. Mother Lode
    #3601998, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:28 am

    Maybe Trump is focussed on beating Wallace.

    Biden is like one of those little tragedies playing out in the background – like Icarus falling into the sea unnoticed in Bruegel’s painting.

  41. vlad
    #3601999, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:29 am

    “The people understand. 47 years you’ve done nothing.”

  42. Sinclair Davidson
    #3602001, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:29 am

    Now in the previous segment Trump was dissing big Pharma … now they providing the vaccine.

  43. calli
    #3602002, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:29 am

    Bleach! Biden believes it!

    Wow!

  44. calli
    #3602004, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:30 am

    Drink some fish tank cleaner Joe.

  45. cohenite
    #3602005, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:30 am

    Wallace is a prick. And biden repeating the bleach bullshit.

  46. calli
    #3602006, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:31 am

    Millions of scientists! Thousands of scientists!

  47. Dr Faustus
    #3602007, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:31 am

    Trump needs to SFU and let Biden do the job for him.

  48. Cardimona
    #3602008, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:31 am

    Geez, Sinc; I hope you didn’t open that bottle of The Balvenie for this…

  49. Top Ender
    #3602009, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:31 am

    Biden not finishing his sentences.

    Bloke needs wheeling away.

  50. Thaddeus
    #3602010, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:31 am

    Millions of scientists

    “Trump’s a liar” fact check that

  51. calli
    #3602011, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:32 am

    Jugular attacked! Go for it Orangeman!

  52. kaysee
    #3602012, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:32 am

    Trump needs to stop interrupting.
    Let Confused Joe talk non stop for 2 minutes. Then, pick apart what he said.

  53. custard
    #3602013, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:32 am

    “You’re not smart Joe!”

  54. Zatara
    #3602014, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:32 am

    Bleach! Biden believes it!

    Nah, just spreading the lie a little wider.

  55. The BigBlueCat
    #3602015, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:32 am

    Trump: “Don’t ever use the word smart with me” … classic

  56. calli
    #3602016, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:33 am

    Pelosi and Schumer have a plan!

  57. cohenite
    #3602017, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:33 am

    All Trump had to say was the demorats were impeaching him when he was dealing with the chunk virus.

  58. Zatara
    #3602019, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:33 am

    Trump needs to stop interrupting.
    Let Confused Joe talk non stop for 2 minutes. Then, pick apart what he said.

    Absolutely agreed

  59. The BigBlueCat
    #3602020, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:33 am

    Why doesn’t Biden have a plan?

  60. Cardimona
    #3602021, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:34 am

    This is what an old hand looks like.

    Hiden’s hands look way younger than that.

  61. calli
    #3602022, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:34 am

    Trump is swarming him up front. I like the tactics.

  62. mh
    #3602023, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:34 am

    Trump is right.
    You cannot shut down again.

  63. Zatara
    #3602024, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:34 am

    “He wears a mask by himself in his basement”

  64. Cardimona
    #3602027, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:35 am

    Trump: “Nobody shows up to his rallies.”

    Kaboom!

  65. The BigBlueCat
    #3602028, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:36 am

    Masks work, but Biden wants to make them mandatory (like Victoria). Let the individual decide.

  66. calli
    #3602029, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:36 am

    Nobody shows up to his rallies. LOL

  67. custard
    #3602030, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:36 am

    “nobody shows up to his rallies”

  68. calli
    #3602031, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:36 am

    Joes has three people at his rallies. 😂

  70. cohenite
    #3602033, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:37 am

    Biden must have a gallon of Donepezil in his decrepit veins.

  71. Thaddeus
    #3602034, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:38 am

    Let me shut you down for just one second😀

    If you could get the crowds you’d do the same thing😀

  72. Cardimona
    #3602035, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:38 am

    EconomicsCats – WTF is a “K-shaped recovery”?

  73. Joanna
    #3602036, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:38 am

    Donny calling it “the China Plague”. Champion!

  74. Carpe Jugulum
    #3602037, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:38 am

    On to the economy, orange man bad’s strong point.

  76. Megan
    #3602039, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:40 am

    I missed the beginning but I knew I could rely on you guys. Just tuned in and Joe makes no sense whatsoever.

  77. Carpe Jugulum
    #3602040, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:40 am

    I think the dementia medication is starting to wear off

  78. The BigBlueCat
    #3602041, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:41 am

    “Do I get my time back?” … no, Joe, dementia has already taken it from you.

  79. calli
    #3602042, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:41 am

    Trump touching on the collateral damage to shutdowns. Well covered.

    K Shape tells us that front line people are dying and losing their jobs. Presumably at the same time.

  80. cohenite
    #3602043, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:41 am

    People who are paying the most tax are the people who are dying says joe; fucking death duties.

  82. Megan
    #3602045, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:42 am

    EconomicsCats – WTF is a “K-shaped recovery”?

    Something about millionaires and billionaires but not Joe.

  84. Megan
    #3602047, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:42 am

    The moderator is ridiculous.

  86. calli
    #3602049, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:43 am

    Now we get a lesson on how income tax works.

  87. Megan
    #3602050, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:43 am

    Let’s see Joe’s tax returns.

  88. Megan
    #3602051, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:44 am

    Why won’t the moderator let him finish?

  89. cohenite
    #3602052, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:44 am

    The moderator is fucked. If this keeps up Trump is going to tell them to both piss off.

  90. calli
    #3602053, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:44 am

    Ahahah! Now we have our Kerry Packer moment!

  91. Top Ender
    #3602054, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:44 am

    Trump handled the tax question well – “I paid millions” in 2016 and 2017.

  92. Sinclair Davidson
    #3602055, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:44 am

    Good point – Trump paid tax under laws passed by Obama

  93. Thaddeus
    #3602056, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:44 am

    K shaped recovery
    Joe wants America to stay under the blanket.

  94. calli
    #3602057, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:44 am

    How much tax do you pay Joe?

  95. Megan
    #3602059, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:45 am

    The whole idea is not to pay more than the tax code requires.
    Or have I got that wrong?

  96. Tom
    #3602060, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:45 am

    Why won’t the moderator let him finish?

    Chris Wallace is a registered Democrat.

  97. mh
    #3602062, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:45 am

    Biden going to raise taxes for business.

  98. Megan
    #3602064, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:46 am

    7 billion more jobs? Really?

  99. Megan
    #3602065, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:46 am

    Chris Wallace is a registered Democrat.

    And a fully registered mormon.

  100. calli
    #3602066, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:46 am

    Figures aren’t his strong point.

  101. cohenite
    #3602067, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:46 am

    Mistake for the Orange God to blame obama for his tax benefits. Biden conditioning enables him to respond to that. At least wallace hits him about the increases in taxes.

  103. Top Ender
    #3602070, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:47 am

    Biden confuses 19 and 91….poor old guy – he should be lying down watching Lassie re-runs

  104. Infidel Tiger
    #3602071, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:48 am

    Is Wallace running for President?

  105. cohenite
    #3602072, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:48 am

    Wallace says obama created more jobs: Trump doesn’t note they were all bureaucratic jobs. Damn!

  106. calli
    #3602073, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:49 am

    We handed him a booming economy!

    Handed? What happened to “Resist”?

  108. Megan
    #3602075, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:49 am

    Joe is just ridiculous. There are words coming out of his mouth but
    they don’t form a coherent sentence.
    Number 2!

  109. Joanna
    #3602076, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:49 am

    Joe is going to create a ‘buy American’ policy. Mmm-huh.

  110. Sinclair Davidson
    #3602077, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:50 am

    Bidens son drink

  111. Megan
    #3602078, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:50 am

    Let Hunter have it, Donald!

  112. Some History
    #3602079, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:50 am

    Wallace keeps referring to Biden as “Mr Vice President”.

  113. harrys on the boat
    #3602080, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:50 am

    I could only stomach 5 mins. Its a clusterfuck. A fucking shit stain on both. And the moderator is just as fucked.

    We all deserve better than this.

  114. cohenite
    #3602081, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:50 am

    Joe: I’m the guy and just one come on man.

  116. Megan
    #3602083, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:50 am

    Biden is totally out of his depth.

  117. cohenite
    #3602084, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:51 am

    At last Trump mentions joe’s son

  118. The BigBlueCat
    #3602085, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:51 am

    Hunter, Hunter, Hunter.

  119. Megan
    #3602086, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:51 am

    Saying its discredited doesn’t make it so, Joe.

  120. Joanna
    #3602087, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:51 am

    “My son did nothing wrong”. Oh Joe.

  121. Geriatric Mayfly
    #3602088, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:51 am

    Joe needs winding up again, like Olympia that singing doll in opera.

  122. Bundyrum
    #3602089, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:51 am

    Trump hits with Hunter money Wallace shuts it down.

  123. The BigBlueCat
    #3602090, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:52 am

    Trump should let Biden answer, so Biden can dig a deeper hole.

  124. Megan
    #3602091, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:52 am

    He just called the President a clown. That’s helpful

    Ear piece brings him back.

  125. Carpe Jugulum
    #3602092, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:52 am

    Creepy joe is quite rude

  126. cohenite
    #3602093, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:52 am

    Joe calls Trump a clown. FMD.

  127. Tom
    #3602094, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:52 am

    Bidens son drink

    Biden has the American media in his pocket, which is why he thinks he can just bulldoze his way through. He’ll never be held accountable for his corruption.

  128. Sinclair Davidson
    #3602095, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:53 am

    “Can I be honest”

    “Try to be honest”

    Excellent

  129. Megan
    #3602096, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:53 am

    Chris Wallace has lost control.

  130. Zatara
    #3602097, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:54 am

    “Millionaires and billionaires” again Joe?

    Did Biden forget he and Jill mysteriously made over $14 million in the 2016-2018 period after his time in power ended?

    Or how he became a multi-multi millionaire on a Senator’s salary? (His starting salary was $42K)

  131. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3602098, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:54 am

    Just tuned in – who’s the frigging moderator???

  132. stackja
    #3602099, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:54 am

    Biden checking his notes again.

  133. miltonf
    #3602100, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:55 am

    Depends Bidet is the very model of of lifelong political parasite with zero accomplishments in the real world. Rude old turd too.

  134. Bundyrum
    #3602101, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:56 am

    Stakja, yes, Biden is reading from somewhere.

  135. Tom
    #3602103, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:56 am

    Just tuned in – who’s the frigging moderator???

    Biden’s deputy chief of staff.

  136. stackja
    #3602104, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:56 am

    Biden showed pen in hand. Now no pen.

  137. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3602105, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:57 am

    Da waycism!

    Orange Florida Man (Bad) killing one in five hundred black people with da Bat Flu!

  138. miltonf
    #3602106, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:57 am

    Or how he became a multi-multi millionaire on a Senator’s salary?

    Like Pelosi slag

  139. Sinclair Davidson
    #3602107, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:57 am

    Radical left – drink

  140. stackja
    #3602108, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:57 am

    Biden reading notes again.

  141. Zatara
    #3602109, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:58 am

    Biden checking his notes again.

    Microwave brain implant.

  142. mh
    #3602110, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:58 am

    Trump brilliant on law enforcement

  143. Catlady
    #3602111, posted on September 30, 2020 at 11:58 am

    Radical left. Yes! Name it. MAGA ❤

