The Keynesian story would lead one to expect a recovery to consist of workers returning to the jobs that they held prior to the recession. That is not what happened after the Great Depression. It is not what has happened in recent recessions in the U.S., particularly the one that ended in 2009.— Arnold Kling
Trump v Biden Debate I Open Thread
This entry was posted in American politics, International, Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Watching CSPAN.
1st question on RBG replacement
Aderall working for Biden so far.
What does Biden mean “Tens of thousands have already voted”???
Go Orange Man!! Show no mercy.
Socialist – Drink
200,000 died. Drink
China Drink
It’s started!
Biden: “Two Hundred Million people…. er.. Two million…er… Two Hundred Thousand… have died of coronavirus”
Going to be sloshed by the second segment
Did Sleepy Joe just say that Trump had killed “200 million people” with Kung Flu? The transcript will be fun.
What I would like is for Biden’s earpiece to start picking up police radio frequencies.
Or better – a golden oldies FM station. Then he can burst into song.
CNN Fact Check: Mostly true.
Bugger, i’m at work
Moderator strongly overrides Trump to get his question about repealing Obamacare.
Narrative established: Obamacare badly needs repealing.
Over to you Joe….
The God Emperor needs to dial it back a bit.
Give Joe time to be Joe.
Liar Drink
Biden is terrible.
Trump needs to let this pudding head speak without interruption.
Recession Drink
Trump needs to cool his jets a bit.
+1
Trump needs to stop interrupting.
The weirdest thing is that, as you get drunker, Biden will start making sense.
Give Joey a little more rope
Mr Vice President…???
Right now John Wilkes Booth would probably shoot the moderator for failing to stay in his role.
Lack of a live audience not favourable to Trump.
“Moderator” seems to be making speeches rather than asking questions.
Dementia makes people angry.
Joe is frustrated and angry that his brain don’t work no more.
Dementia Joe – öh shutup man”
Biden is Carter “go again”.
Chris Wallace, a registered Democrat, came to this debate with a single objective — to stop Trump winning too big. But he can’t control the president. Already, he just looks like a bumbling incompetent.
Biden trying to smile through it all.
Biden reading notes?
I closed the border Drink
Biden has awfully young-looking hands for a 77-year-old.
Are we sure it’s not Hunter in a Daddy-skin mask?
“Fake news”, Sinc; drink.
Biden playing to his strength: nodding and chuckling.
Sleepy; “How many of you have an empty chair at your kitchen table because a member of your family died of covid?”
Umm, 0.002 per cent?
We’re almost at the stage of not watching and just drinking.
Violins playing…empty chairs, horrid phone calls.
*sob*
Let’s move on…
And feelz i.e. ’empty chairs at your table from COVID deaths’.
Maybe Trump is focussed on beating Wallace.
Biden is like one of those little tragedies playing out in the background – like Icarus falling into the sea unnoticed in Bruegel’s painting.
“The people understand. 47 years you’ve done nothing.”
Now in the previous segment Trump was dissing big Pharma … now they providing the vaccine.
Bleach! Biden believes it!
Wow!
Drink some fish tank cleaner Joe.
Wallace is a prick. And biden repeating the bleach bullshit.
Millions of scientists! Thousands of scientists!
Trump needs to SFU and let Biden do the job for him.
Geez, Sinc; I hope you didn’t open that bottle of The Balvenie for this…
Biden not finishing his sentences.
Bloke needs wheeling away.
Millions of scientists
“Trump’s a liar” fact check that
Jugular attacked! Go for it Orangeman!
Trump needs to stop interrupting.
Let Confused Joe talk non stop for 2 minutes. Then, pick apart what he said.
“You’re not smart Joe!”
Nah, just spreading the lie a little wider.
Trump: “Don’t ever use the word smart with me” … classic
Pelosi and Schumer have a plan!
All Trump had to say was the demorats were impeaching him when he was dealing with the chunk virus.
Absolutely agreed
Why doesn’t Biden have a plan?
This is what an old hand looks like.
Hiden’s hands look way younger than that.
Trump is swarming him up front. I like the tactics.
Trump is right.
You cannot shut down again.
“He wears a mask by himself in his basement”
Trump: “Nobody shows up to his rallies.”
Kaboom!
Masks work, but Biden wants to make them mandatory (like Victoria). Let the individual decide.
Nobody shows up to his rallies. LOL
“nobody shows up to his rallies”
Joes has three people at his rallies. 😂
Trump sounding really good.
Biden must have a gallon of Donepezil in his decrepit veins.
Let me shut you down for just one second😀
If you could get the crowds you’d do the same thing😀
EconomicsCats – WTF is a “K-shaped recovery”?
Donny calling it “the China Plague”. Champion!
On to the economy, orange man bad’s strong point.
Did Trump realise he’d be debating Two people?
I missed the beginning but I knew I could rely on you guys. Just tuned in and Joe makes no sense whatsoever.
I think the dementia medication is starting to wear off
“Do I get my time back?” … no, Joe, dementia has already taken it from you.
Trump touching on the collateral damage to shutdowns. Well covered.
K Shape tells us that front line people are dying and losing their jobs. Presumably at the same time.
People who are paying the most tax are the people who are dying says joe; fucking death duties.
Nurse !!!!!
K for Krooked.
The moderator is ridiculous.
“2020 Debates: Watch Party”
http://www.smalldeadanimals.com/index.php/2020/09/29/2020-debates-watch-party/
And comments too
Now we get a lesson on how income tax works.
Let’s see Joe’s tax returns.
Why won’t the moderator let him finish?
The moderator is fucked. If this keeps up Trump is going to tell them to both piss off.
Ahahah! Now we have our Kerry Packer moment!
Trump handled the tax question well – “I paid millions” in 2016 and 2017.
Good point – Trump paid tax under laws passed by Obama
K shaped recovery
Joe wants America to stay under the blanket.
How much tax do you pay Joe?
The whole idea is not to pay more than the tax code requires.
Or have I got that wrong?
Chris Wallace is a registered Democrat.
Biden going to raise taxes for business.
7 billion more jobs? Really?
And a fully registered mormon.
Figures aren’t his strong point.
Mistake for the Orange God to blame obama for his tax benefits. Biden conditioning enables him to respond to that. At least wallace hits him about the increases in taxes.
Moron…auto idiot!
Biden confuses 19 and 91….poor old guy – he should be lying down watching Lassie re-runs
Is Wallace running for President?
Wallace says obama created more jobs: Trump doesn’t note they were all bureaucratic jobs. Damn!
We handed him a booming economy!
Handed? What happened to “Resist”?
Biden ticking notes?
Joe is just ridiculous. There are words coming out of his mouth but
they don’t form a coherent sentence.
Number 2!
Joe is going to create a ‘buy American’ policy. Mmm-huh.
Bidens son drink
Let Hunter have it, Donald!
Wallace keeps referring to Biden as “Mr Vice President”.
I could only stomach 5 mins. Its a clusterfuck. A fucking shit stain on both. And the moderator is just as fucked.
We all deserve better than this.
Joe: I’m the guy and just one come on man.
Hunter! Trump goes there.
Biden is totally out of his depth.
At last Trump mentions joe’s son
Hunter, Hunter, Hunter.
Saying its discredited doesn’t make it so, Joe.
“My son did nothing wrong”. Oh Joe.
Joe needs winding up again, like Olympia that singing doll in opera.
Trump hits with Hunter money Wallace shuts it down.
Trump should let Biden answer, so Biden can dig a deeper hole.
He just called the President a clown. That’s helpful
Ear piece brings him back.
Creepy joe is quite rude
Joe calls Trump a clown. FMD.
Biden has the American media in his pocket, which is why he thinks he can just bulldoze his way through. He’ll never be held accountable for his corruption.
“Can I be honest”
“Try to be honest”
Excellent
Chris Wallace has lost control.
“Millionaires and billionaires” again Joe?
Did Biden forget he and Jill mysteriously made over $14 million in the 2016-2018 period after his time in power ended?
Or how he became a multi-multi millionaire on a Senator’s salary? (His starting salary was $42K)
Just tuned in – who’s the frigging moderator???
Biden checking his notes again.
Depends Bidet is the very model of of lifelong political parasite with zero accomplishments in the real world. Rude old turd too.
Stakja, yes, Biden is reading from somewhere.
Biden’s deputy chief of staff.
Biden showed pen in hand. Now no pen.
Da waycism!
Orange Florida Man (Bad) killing one in five hundred black people with da Bat Flu!
Or how he became a multi-multi millionaire on a Senator’s salary?
Like Pelosi slag
Radical left – drink
Biden reading notes again.
Microwave brain implant.
Trump brilliant on law enforcement
Radical left. Yes! Name it. MAGA ❤