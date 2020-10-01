Brazilian Wacks

“What a shame, Mr. John Biden! What a shame!” With those amusingly inaccurate words, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has rejected an offer thought-bubbled by Joe Biden’s carers to accept an imaginary $20 billion payment from his future administration to stop all developments that allegedly endanger the Amazon jungle. The offer also came with a typically ham-fisted threat: if Brazil doesn’t accept the money, Biden says the United States will impose crippling economic sanctions on the country. Great thinking, John Biden. What better way to ensure Brazil takes strong measures to safeguard the so-called ‘lungs of the world’ than to force its people into precisely those desperate circumstances that only encourage depletion of a nation’s exploitable native resources?

While Donald Trump works successfully to put an end to what he calls “endless wars,” his presidential challenger is picking fights for no other reason than to impress the extreme left of the Democrat Party – a coalition of grumpy Bernie Sanders disciples, street terrorists, celebrities and gated community virtue-signallers. Come to that, references to an extremist wing of the Democrats are obsolete. There is no other wing. Bolsonaro, for his part, slammed Biden with a flare for geopolitical reality the latter has shown no sign of matching in his nearly fifty years in Washington DC. This was the would-be US President’s first big foray into international relations in the 2020 campaign and it is already an embarrassing disaster.