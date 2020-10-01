Further reflections on the first debate

The mainstream media is filled with as many liars as the Democrat Party, is totally untrustworthy in passing on the news, but more importantly cannot be trusted to interpret events. Below are more reflections on the first debate from the conservative side [here are the first set] which provide straightforward explanations as we would see it, and no doubt as most observers saw it whose madness has not distorted their view of the world.

What is there to be said about people who defend putting to the torch major cities such as Seattle, Portland and Minneapolis? Crazy, yes, but there is a psychological derangement so bizarre that no one may ever work it out. Are these people sick at heart to find that socialism doesn’t work and that it is capitalism that provides wealth and security? Do they really believe there is some alternative means of creating communities that will provide better conditions and individual happiness? Are these people so deranged that they believe that we really must throw over all of our forms of power generation right now to save us from an environmental catastrophe in fifty years time? Do they actually think we who are the least racist communities which have ever lived can create more harmony through armed and violent division? Who knows? I just think they are crazy, but what help is it to know that if they steal the election and put their mates in charge? Anyway, here are amplifications of what the President said during the debate that again emphasise how crucial this election really is.

Civilised societies do get put to the torch from time to time by their own citizens. We are looking at the madness of crowds and the formation of our own modern Committees of Public Safety.