Further reflections on the first debate

The mainstream media is filled with as many liars as the Democrat Party, is totally untrustworthy in passing on the news, but more importantly cannot be trusted to interpret events. Below are more reflections on the first debate from the conservative side [here are the first set] which provide straightforward explanations as we would see it, and no doubt as most observers saw it whose madness has not distorted their view of the world.
What is there to be said about people who defend putting to the torch major cities such as Seattle, Portland and Minneapolis? Crazy, yes, but there is a psychological derangement so bizarre that no one may ever work it out. Are these people sick at heart to find that socialism doesn’t work and that it is capitalism that provides wealth and security? Do they really believe there is some alternative means of creating communities that will provide better conditions and individual happiness? Are these people so deranged that they believe that we really must throw over all of our forms of power generation right now to save us from an environmental catastrophe in fifty years time? Do they actually think we who are the least racist communities which have ever lived can create more harmony through armed and violent division? Who knows? I just think they are crazy, but what help is it to know that if they steal the election and put their mates in charge? Anyway, here are amplifications of what the President said during the debate that again emphasise how crucial this election really is.
The Debate Segment on Race Was Appalling and Not Because of President Trump
Rush Limbaugh: Joe Biden, Chris Wallace Were ‘Ganging Up’ on Donald Trump
Joe Biden is Not a Nice Man and He Hasn’t Been Nice to Israel
Democrats’ only path to victory: Violence, smears and cheating
Joe Biden and Chris Wallace Started It by Interrupting Trump Numerous Times First
Biden and the ‘No Wrongdoing’ Mantra
Biden claims Senate report about son getting $3.5 million ‘discredited’
Debate Commission Decides Chris Wallace Was an Insufficient Tool
Biden Falsely Claims Antifa Is an Idea, Not an Organization
Facebook Regulatory Counsel Joins Biden Transition Team As Zuckerberg Commits To Silencing Trump Victory Claims
Chris Wallace Knows Better than to Let Biden Get Away With These Four ‘Whoppers’
Hell Freezes Over: The New York Times Fact Checks Biden On The Economy, Rates His Claim As ‘False’
Brazil’s President Lights Up Joe Biden After Ridiculous Threat
Journalists Covering Antifa Blast Joe Biden: People Aren’t Being Assaulted in the Streets by an ‘Idea’
Yes, Trump has a health care plan — he has been implementing it
TRUMP: ‘We Won the Debate, Biden Looked Very Weak, He Was Whining’
[Nigel] Farage Bashes Biden On ‘Biggest Lie’ About AntiFa
CHRIS WALLACE, AMERICAN MEDIA FIDDLE DURING DEBATE AS BLM, ANTIFA BURN OUR COUNTRY
Presidential Debate Number One: A Biden Fact-Check
The Pandemic On Biden’s Watch Killed 13 Times As Many Children As COVID
CNN claims Biden never called Trump xenophobic for China travel ban … Here’s a tweet for you, CNN
The Trump debate decoded: He won, and he won big
Civilised societies do get put to the torch from time to time by their own citizens. We are looking at the madness of crowds and the formation of our own modern Committees of Public Safety.
Reading Their ABC‘s live commentary, followed by the Catallaxy thread, it was hard to believe they were even talking about the same event. So many things you guys noticed that weren’t mentioned by ABC. Of course the Catallaxy thread was hilarious, great value.
One thing that struck me later in the evening was how fair and balanced ABC’s TV summary tried to be, going as far as giving a lacklustre appraisal of Biden, decrying both candidates for their interruptions and “brawling”, and telling us that in this debate there were no winners.
Amazing, huh?
They’ve spent the last 4 years telling us #BothSidesAreNotTheSame and that the difference (eg in Senate voting record) has never been the same and the differences between the parties has never been more important than now.
One crappy debate performance by Uncle Joe and suddenly we’re told both sides are the same. LOL