If it worked in the USSR and East Germany, why not also in Australia

Hey, hey. All the way. Central planning’s here to stay.
Good thing the Australian Treasurer is a fan of Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher.
Morrison pledges $1.5 billion in manufacturing plan to be co-designed with government.
Yippee. More government winner picking. They have such a great record at this.
The package, which is the latest government funding pledge in the lead up to the federal budget next week, has invariably picked a number of winners, namely six priority industries:
- Resources technology and critical minerals;
- Food and beverages;
- Medical products;
- Recylcing and clean energy;
- Defence; and
- Space.
A total $1.3 billion will be spent in these industries over the next four years, starting in 2021, and government is being asked to pull in the one direction with businesses, capital investors and the scientific research community to turbocharge Australia’s manufacturing base.
Next will come the regulatory mandates for so called “private” superannuation to follow.
But don’t worry. Those Australians who don’t like this policy are free to withdraw their money and leave the country.
Or can they?
Is this in addition to what’s already being spent on these industries, or just an update on what’s being spent on these industries?
Speaking to some art school students down the pub other night. They could withdraw some of their super under new rules. All were in favour of leaving it with the government to ‘look after’ for them. Couldn’t believe it.
ScoMo had been mumbling something about a third round of superannuation withdrawals, but that seems to’ve faded. I suspect a horde of super industry lobbyists wore a trench in the carpet leading to his office door over the last few months. How dare the government let ordinary people have some of their own money?
The problem with entering into any type of partnership with government is that if you are a business it takes away your flexibility, slows you down and stymies creativity and adaption. The government always wants to fulfill some priority policy whilst your business wants to make money. Having worked in business and government and been part of many joint/ partnership projects my advice to business is do not go there. Even if that means forgoing financial assistance. You are better off raising the funds yourself or working with a smaller budget. You will be freer and have far less paperwork let alone save hundreds of hours in so-called committee decision making and reporting to some naive nerd from the government.
Wish they would add mowing and slashing, I wouldn’t mind a shot at the trough. I’d rather no through though.