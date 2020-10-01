If it worked in the USSR and East Germany, why not also in Australia

Hey, hey. All the way. Central planning’s here to stay.

Good thing the Australian Treasurer is a fan of Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher.

Reported this morning:

Morrison pledges $1.5 billion in manufacturing plan to be co-designed with government.

Yippee. More government winner picking. They have such a great record at this.

The package, which is the latest government funding pledge in the lead up to the federal budget next week, has invariably picked a number of winners, namely six priority industries: Resources technology and critical minerals;

Food and beverages;

Medical products;

Recylcing and clean energy;

Defence; and

Space. A total $1.3 billion will be spent in these industries over the next four years, starting in 2021, and government is being asked to pull in the one direction with businesses, capital investors and the scientific research community to turbocharge Australia’s manufacturing base.

Next will come the regulatory mandates for so called “private” superannuation to follow.

But don’t worry. Those Australians who don’t like this policy are free to withdraw their money and leave the country.

Or can they?

