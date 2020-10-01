Jingle Quelled

They’d boo Santa, this mob.”
– Legendary NSW rugby league coach and TV colour commentator Jack Gibson on a Queensland State of Origin crowd.
Palaszczuk government: Coronavirus could see Santa photos scrapped this Christmas.
The argument for liberty is…an argument…against the use of coercion to prevent others from doing better.
“As always, our advice is dependent on the presence of COVID-19 in the community and the source of its transmission,” they said.
One set of rules for multi-millionaires arriving on yachts, movie stars, rugby league and AFL players and TV celebrities with a letter from their doctor, another set of rules for everyone else.
Anesthesia Pluckachook demonstrating (yet again) her uncanny ability to read the mood of the electorate.
Annastacia hates children, so this is no surprise.
Santa to be replaced by St Pony Girl by government decree. Bring on the election.
The booing was always with Good reason. NSW refs may as well have worn a blue guernsey.