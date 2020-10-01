Jingle Quelled

Posted on 8:12 am, October 1, 2020 by currencylad
They’d boo Santa, this mob.”

– Legendary NSW rugby league coach and TV colour commentator Jack Gibson on a Queensland State of Origin crowd.

This entry was posted in COVID-19, Cultural Issues. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to Jingle Quelled

  1. Roger
    #3603057, posted on October 1, 2020 at 8:20 am

    “As always, our advice is dependent on the presence of COVID-19 in the community and the source of its transmission,” they said.

    One set of rules for multi-millionaires arriving on yachts, movie stars, rugby league and AFL players and TV celebrities with a letter from their doctor, another set of rules for everyone else.

  2. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3603084, posted on October 1, 2020 at 8:46 am

    Wuhan But Flu could see Santa photos scrapped this Christmas.

    Anesthesia Pluckachook demonstrating (yet again) her uncanny ability to read the mood of the electorate.

  3. mh
    #3603094, posted on October 1, 2020 at 8:54 am

    Annastacia hates children, so this is no surprise.

  4. H B Bear
    #3603099, posted on October 1, 2020 at 8:57 am

    Santa to be replaced by St Pony Girl by government decree. Bring on the election.

  5. Terry Andrews
    #3603115, posted on October 1, 2020 at 9:07 am

    The booing was always with Good reason. NSW refs may as well have worn a blue guernsey.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.