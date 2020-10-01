Some preliminary COVID statistics and thoughts

So I was scrolling around the blogs, as I do, when this piece by Bryan Caplan caught my eye. In particular, something that he links to:
Americans entered the Covid pandemic in much poorer health than citizens of other developed countries. For instance, over 27,000 U.S Covid deaths list diabetes as a comorbidity, accounting for 16% of total Covid-related fatalities. But what if instead of having the highest diabetes rate among rich countries the U.S. had the same rate as Australia, with less than half the U.S. level?
Then this comment:
There’s an issue here, which is that the US doesn’t actually have a high COVID mortality rate. The US has a lot of COVID deaths because it has a lot of COVID cases, but the actual fatality rate is actually very low in the US. Here are some comparisons:
Italy – 11.51%
UK – 9.57%
Canada – 5.87%
France – 5.71%
Spain – 4.20%
Germany – 3.28%
Australia – 3.27%
USA – 2.87%
That is interesting. What do the numbers look like? If we just follow the zeitgeist it seems that COVID is an American problem (and Victorian problem too).
So I went to the COVID Worldometer and downloaded the data and had a play.
Okay – so some heroic assumptions:
- The data are clean.
- The data are consistent.
Both these assumptions are unlikely to hold. Data collection varies in quality across countries and definitions are likely to be very fluid (i.e. dying of COVID and dying with COVID etc.). But working with what we have got …
First thing, I calculated an infection rate (number of cases divided by population) and then a death rate (number of deaths divided by cases). Bear in mind the least dodgy number there is the population data.
I then plotted the data. (Australia, US and World average are pointed out). I dropped Yemen from the graph as it was a huge outlier on the y-axis (28.8%).
I then created an excess infection variable and an excess death variable. The excess infection variable is simply whether the infection rate in the particular country was above the world average infection rate (including Yemen) and the excess death variable is simply whether the death rate is above the world death rate (including Yemen).
I then classify countries into four categories:
- Excess Infection and Excess Death
- Excess Infection but No Excess Death
- No Excess Infection but Excess Death
- No Excess Infection and No Excess Death
Clearly the best place to be is the in 4. followed by 2. I suppose 3. is better than 1. But that boils down to an empirical question.
So now, who falls where?
In category 1, I find a lot of European countries. Including Sweden. Now I have not yet folded in economic performance, I am just looking at health outcomes. Right now my view is that countries that fall into this category have failed from a public health perspective and a public policy response perspective.
In category 2, I find countries like Chile, South Africa, Austria, Singapore, and Israel with excess infection rates but no excess death rates. This I classify as poor public health but good policy response. This group of countries includes the United States.
In category 3, I find countries like China, Afghanistan, Syria, Tanzania, Angola, Indonesia, and Germany with no excess infection rates but excess death rates. This I classify as good public health but poor policy response. In this group disproportionately more people died than were infected. This group of countries includes Australia. Bear in mind about 90% of Australian deaths come from Victoria.
In category 4 I find countries like Norway, Estonia, Taiwan, New Zealand, and South Korea.
Quick conclusion: Relative to the number of infections fewer people have died in the US than in Australia. So for all the talk about not letting us have a US style health system, it has performed relatively better than ours did. True, Australian base levels of health are higher than US levels. Relatively fewer people got infected here than in the US. (We can argue about why that happened in the comments – probably policy errors in themselves at the State level in the US). Once infected, however, it looks like the chances of survival was higher in the US.
I think the uS general population got infected more than Australia, where it got into old people’s homes in particular but did not get out of them.
You should split Australia into two ‘countries’: VIC and ‘all the other states/territories’. VIC’s COVID mortality rate is 25 times the rate in the rest of Australia.
All very good but when the one major variable (deaths with or from) is really indeterminate the outcome is GIGO. So are we talking about rubbish? WADR.
CDC current best estimate for Infection Fatality Rate as at 10th September.
My attention was drawn to this by Ron Paul. Docter Ron Paul, that is.
Quick conclusion: Relative to the number of infections fewer people have died in the US than in Australia. So for all the talk about not letting us have a US style health system, it has performed relatively better than ours did.
Not all mortalities are equal.
Reportedly, many of our infected aged folk in Victoria were offered nothing more than palliative care.
You are assuming ‘cases’ whatever that means is a good proxy for the infection rate in the population. In the UK we know this isn’t true because ‘cases’ are spiking due to increased testing. Seeing as in the UK it’s not possible to compare ‘cases’ across time because of changes in the testing regime I don’t see how you can meaningfully compare cases across countries.
Keep in mind that the US has experienced a real epidemic with complex patterns of propagation whilst the Australian situation is one of isolated outbreaks with limited propagation. Both countries have had “protected” COVID-susceptible citizens infected as a result of government misfeasance, but in Australia cases associated with those events were a much higher proportion of the total cases than in the US.
A different profile of infection rates by age group leads to a different overall death rate.
Why not just deaths per population, relative to past 25 years or so. Any rate above norm might show the China Flu damage and or lockdown damage.
And , good public health in Angola, Afghanistan etc. Just what do we mean by good public health?
World average should be world cases divided by world population, right?
Most of the supposed “bad outcomes” of the US health system are directly coming from car accidents and gunshot wounds. Car accidents because a lot more people drive, and overall they drive more often and longer distances. Gunshot wounds almost entirely coming from cities like Chicago and Detroit and we can argue all day about how to fix that problem. In either case, it has nothing to do with the quality of the doctors and hospitals, although they are doing their best to re-define various things as health problems and then after that redefinition they go and blame the hospital system. Clever huh?
Tanzania’s approach was to tell the World Health Organization to piss off, then say a prayer and get on with life. The median age in Tanzania is approx 18 years, most of the population have nothing to worry about.
There’s a heartbreaking Tom Woods episode where they discuss the “lockdown” in Africa.
https://tomwoods.com/ep-1743-lockdowns-are-crushing-the-developing-world/
Children starving for no reason because their government decided to save all the old people … conclusion is that unless you adjust for age the whole statistic is meaningless.
Fascinating numbers crunching.
Imagine how Australia would look if even two other state governments – or, dear God, three or four – were as criminally negligent as Victoria. Just imagine.
As far as the US goes, I see its higher infection rate as both a corollary of its freedom culture (comparatively speaking) but also – more importantly – its governmental complexity. Fifty states + the Feds. The other countries in category 2 have fairly unitary political systems (the provinces of South Africa and Chile notwithstanding).
There is unlikely to be a less reliable data set than Covid stats. I believe that at one stage the UK was not counting deaths in old people’s homes, only deaths in hospitals.
I think the real question should be: How many died of COVID-1984, and how many died with COVID-1984. The answer to that question would be very illuminating.