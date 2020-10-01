Trump is the greatest political genius of our time

Not only that, Donald Trump is amongst the greatest political geniuses of all time. That he became President in 2016 and is still in the running to be re-elected in 2020 given all of the opposition from the media, from every facet of the left and especially the screwball left (actually is there any other kind at the moment?), from many within his own party, from within the bureaucracy, from state governors who are willing to burn down their cities to defeat him in November, from the Chinese who let loose a deadly pandemic, to the Democrat governors and Democrat politicians generally who used the Chinese virus as a political weapon, from the election cheating that will be a major part of the Democrat election program, given all of these you still cannot count him out. If there is a greater master of the arts of politics today, I cannot think who that is.

The debate was a case in point. These are all posts of one sort and another about how PDT neutralised all of this during the Presidential debate with Joe Biden, while also simultaneously debating with the moderator. Do not lose heart is the central message here. There is a lot here to savour.

Here Are The 11 Dumbest, Most Slanted Questions Asked By Chris Wallace

See some of the best memes that came out of last night’s presidential debate

CIVIL WAR AT FOX NEWS? Ingraham, Gutfeld, Others Attack Chris Wallace After Debate

JOE CLAMS UP: Biden Claims Russian Payment to His Son Hunter ‘Has Been Discredited’

Trump Corrects Biden: ‘Don’t Ever Use The Word ‘Smart’ With Me’

Your Obligatory Trump-Biden Debate Post

FACT CHECK: Did Hunter Biden Get Kicked Out of the Military for Drugs? (Spoiler: Yes) [Updated]

Trump’s Funniest Moments During the Grudge Match Debate

Trump Goes After Joe Biden Over Son’s Role At Ukrainian Energy Firm, $3.5 Million Wire Payment

Joe Biden’s debate “wire” video goes viral

VP Biden helped son Hunter become fabulously wealthy by shaking down international governments and corporations

NYT readers in rebellion, ‘canceling subs’ en masse after unfavorable Biden fact-check tweet

Contrary To His Debate Claim, Biden’s Own Website Says He Supports The Green New Deal

Trump Goes After Joe Biden Over Son’s Role At Ukrainian Energy Firm, $3.5 Million Wire Payment

Liberals upset Biden does not support Green New Deal

Biden Told So Many Whoppers Last Night, Burger King May Sue Him

Moderator Chris Wallace Interrupted Donald Trump 76 Times, Biden 15 Times

Chris Wallace Just Gave The Most Embarrassing Moderator Performance In History

Trump Tells Biden to His Face ‘I’ve Done More in 47 Months Than You’ve Done in 47 Years’

President Trump calls out Joe Biden: "You gave the idea of the Logan Act for General Flynn." pic.twitter.com/nz0ThKnuDs — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 30, 2020

There is a phenomenal amount that Trump can use in the period going forward that came just from the debate. Nothing that I can think of that would be useful in the hands of the Democrats, but we shall see. That you’d have to be crazy to vote for Biden is obvious, but there turn out to be plenty of crazies everywhere.