Trump is the greatest political genius of our time

Not only that, Donald Trump is amongst the greatest political geniuses of all time. That he became President in 2016 and is still in the running to be re-elected in 2020 given all of the opposition from the media, from every facet of the left and especially the screwball left (actually is there any other kind at the moment?), from many within his own party, from within the bureaucracy, from state governors who are willing to burn down their cities to defeat him in November, from the Chinese who let loose a deadly pandemic, to the Democrat governors and Democrat politicians generally who used the Chinese virus as a political weapon, from the election cheating that will be a major part of the Democrat election program, given all of these you still cannot count him out. If there is a greater master of the arts of politics today, I cannot think who that is.
The debate was a case in point. These are all posts of one sort and another about how PDT neutralised all of this during the Presidential debate with Joe Biden, while also simultaneously debating with the moderator. Do not lose heart is the central message here. There is a lot here to savour.
Here Are The 11 Dumbest, Most Slanted Questions Asked By Chris Wallace
See some of the best memes that came out of last night’s presidential debate
CIVIL WAR AT FOX NEWS? Ingraham, Gutfeld, Others Attack Chris Wallace After Debate
JOE CLAMS UP: Biden Claims Russian Payment to His Son Hunter ‘Has Been Discredited’
Trump Corrects Biden: ‘Don’t Ever Use The Word ‘Smart’ With Me’
Your Obligatory Trump-Biden Debate Post
FACT CHECK: Did Hunter Biden Get Kicked Out of the Military for Drugs? (Spoiler: Yes) [Updated]
Trump’s Funniest Moments During the Grudge Match Debate
Trump Goes After Joe Biden Over Son’s Role At Ukrainian Energy Firm, $3.5 Million Wire Payment
Joe Biden’s debate “wire” video goes viral
VP Biden helped son Hunter become fabulously wealthy by shaking down international governments and corporations
NYT readers in rebellion, ‘canceling subs’ en masse after unfavorable Biden fact-check tweet
Contrary To His Debate Claim, Biden’s Own Website Says He Supports The Green New Deal
Trump Goes After Joe Biden Over Son’s Role At Ukrainian Energy Firm, $3.5 Million Wire Payment
Liberals upset Biden does not support Green New Deal
Biden Told So Many Whoppers Last Night, Burger King May Sue Him
Moderator Chris Wallace Interrupted Donald Trump 76 Times, Biden 15 Times
Chris Wallace Just Gave The Most Embarrassing Moderator Performance In History
Trump Tells Biden to His Face ‘I’ve Done More in 47 Months Than You’ve Done in 47 Years’
President Trump calls out Joe Biden:
"You gave the idea of the Logan Act for General Flynn." pic.twitter.com/nz0ThKnuDs
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 30, 2020
There is a phenomenal amount that Trump can use in the period going forward that came just from the debate. Nothing that I can think of that would be useful in the hands of the Democrats, but we shall see. That you’d have to be crazy to vote for Biden is obvious, but there turn out to be plenty of crazies everywhere.
The Wallace Biden duet hit many sour notes. Trump kept in pitch.
https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/us-intel-referred-clinton-campaign-fbi-alleging-it
Of course, the MSM is silent on this – were it a right-wing person, they’d be all over it, DEMANDING a full investigation IMMEDIATELY. But it may help Trump by exposing both the Dems dishonesty and the deep state’s collusion with the Dems.
YIKES! More Bad News for Joe Biden: Google Searches for Hunter Biden Up Ten-Fold Since Presidential Debate
Meanwhile in Australia the government of Victoria has rejected reports that they have established a private police force.
At the same time they are passing legislation to authorise an unlimited number of “officers” with unlimited power of entry and arrest that can be exercised, without appeal, on uttering the magic word – VIRUS.
It remains to be seen if the Australian Government will issue the required visas.
Just waiting for the usual suspects to chime in ….
Time for a cold shower.
have a look at the size of the crowd – Post Debate Rally
President Trump Great America Comeback and Peaceful Protest – Duluth, MN – 9:00pm Livestream…
vs
Biden’s stand-in Jill attracts a teeny little crowd at a Nebraska rally
or
Campaign of contrasts: Trump’s raucous crowds vs. Biden’s distanced gatherings
I love the smell of wingnut desperation in the morning.
CAN’T MAKE THIS UP: Biden Won’t Condemn Antifa Terrorists – Says Antifa “Just an Idea” But Antifa.com URL Takes You to “Biden for President” Donation Page
Yep, Biden is up to his neck in Spygate. He deserves indictment as a traitor to the US, given his sedition against the Constitution, the elected President plus his family’s corrupt payoffs from China and Ukraine.
He will probably have to give an account before God before he does in front of a human judge. I hope he repents before then, but I don’t see any sign of that occurring.
Of course, Wallace, as we know, is an Amish Eskimo with no external agenda whatsoever in this election, no sireebob.
Monty pokes head out of basement quickly returns, message sent reads as follows ‘Urgent donunt delivery required. Send extra sprinkles.’