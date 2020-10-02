And to think that we saw it on Spring Street

Today in The Australian
Eyes wide shut – Victoria’s debacle shows the public service sector remains steeped in political expediency
“When I leave home to walk to school / Dad always says to me / ‘Marco, keep your eyelids up / And see what you can see.” So begins the classic 1937 children’s book And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street by Dr Seuss.
There is no justification for the belief that, so long as power is conferred by democratic procedure, it cannot be arbitrary…it is not the source but the limitation of power which prevents it from being arbitrary.— Friedrich von Hayek
Just when I thought it was settled. Victorian CHO says he did not ask for a curfew. Okay, that settles it, no medical rationale. Then yesterday at the Supreme Court, someone I’ve never heard of before – Michelle Giles, who was acting as deputy public health commander when she signed the order extending the curfew from September 14 – pipes up and says it was for public health reasons.
Laughably, she claims in court that case numbers went down after, and therefore because of, the curfew.
It’s because being a party hack working in the public service can earn you a fabulous high six figure salary where your job is to simply delegate (aka pass on the directions you were given in a way that enables you to take all the credit for success and blame someone else for any errors).
Being a fair and balanced public servant means you get in the way of both politicians and party hacks, and we all know what happens to obstacles.