Black Dolls Matter

You know, when you go in to a shop with your children and you only see white dolls, do you even think: ‘That’s weird, there is not a black doll there’.” – Meghan Markle’s consort, “Prince” Harry



Harry’s remarks were made on video. Watch from about 1:55 as his gabby, know-all boss grows impatient with his earnest contribution before shutting him down in favour of “my” dog.

Tim Blair points out that it was actually outraged wokelings who banished dolls of colour.