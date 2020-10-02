Black Dolls Matter

Posted on 12:29 pm, October 2, 2020 by currencylad

You know, when you go in to a shop with your children and you only see white dolls, do you even think: ‘That’s weird, there is not a black doll there’.”

– Meghan Markle’s consort, “Prince” Harry

 
Harry’s remarks were made on video. Watch from about 1:55 as his gabby, know-all boss grows impatient with his earnest contribution before shutting him down in favour of “my” dog.

Tim Blair points out that it was actually outraged wokelings who banished dolls of colour.

49 Responses to Black Dolls Matter

  1. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3604246, posted on October 2, 2020 at 12:35 pm

    You know, when you go in to a shop with your children

    You wouldn’t know, you monumental imbecile. You get others to do your shopping for you.

  2. John A
    #3604249, posted on October 2, 2020 at 12:37 pm

    I had not given that one thought in all my years on this planet. How clumsy and insensitive of me. /sarc

    However, I agree with Tim Blair that this is a self-inflicted problem. For a long time, I have called these conditions “iatrogenic“.

  3. calli
    #3604253, posted on October 2, 2020 at 12:38 pm

    Shopped in plenty of US toyshops.

    He is lying.

    There are black dolls of all types everywhere.

  4. bemused
    #3604255, posted on October 2, 2020 at 12:39 pm

    Clearly they must be racist and only frequent shops that cater to racists. A quick Google image search reveals that there are plenty of dolls of colour.

  5. NoFixedAddress
    #3604258, posted on October 2, 2020 at 12:41 pm

    gay poofters align

  6. Rob MW
    #3604262, posted on October 2, 2020 at 12:42 pm

    You know, when you go in to a shop with your children and you only see white dolls, do you even think: ‘That’s weird, there is not a black doll there.”

    christ almighty Harry…………… go f***ing home, otherwise your nuts will retract.

  7. NoFixedAddress
    #3604265, posted on October 2, 2020 at 12:44 pm

    university knowledge

  8. Karabar
    #3604266, posted on October 2, 2020 at 12:45 pm

    Beyond any doubt they are the King and Queen of WOKE!!!

  9. H B Bear
    #3604272, posted on October 2, 2020 at 12:49 pm

    It turns out the Prince of Wales is his Dad after all.

  10. H B Bear
    #3604276, posted on October 2, 2020 at 12:51 pm

    I still miss my golliwog marmalade.

  11. candy
    #3604279, posted on October 2, 2020 at 12:52 pm

    They don’t seem interested in their son very much, all the mansion and expansive gardens and never a picture of the little lad frolicking with the dogs. Sad.

  12. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3604280, posted on October 2, 2020 at 12:54 pm

    I was amused when Mattel brought out Fat Barbie, only for her to bomb because 3 year olds are innately fattist.

    Why Girls Are Rejecting the New “Curvy” Barbie (Psychology Today, Jun 2019)

    In the recent Barbie-focused study, researchers led by Jennifer Harriger at Pepperdine University investigated how an ethnically diverse sample of girls between the ages of 3 and 10 (76 percent of whom indicated that they had at least one Barbie doll of their own) would respond to the new Barbie body shapes. Each girl was presented with four Barbies in random order, one representing each shape in the new line — original, tall, petite, and curvy.

    Overall, girls were clearly biased in favor of the thinnest bodies. Over half selected the curvy Barbie as the one who was not pretty. She was also their top choice for the Barbie who has no friends and the least likely to be selected for the adjectives happy, smart, and pretty. Only 6 percent of girls selected curvy Barbie as the one they would like to play with. Notably, when asked why they would not want to play with her, at least 25 percent of the girls said it was because curvy Barbie was fat, chubby, or “big.”

    Mattel also brought out Black Barbie, but I don’t think anyone has dared study what 3 year olds think of her.

  13. H B Bear
    #3604284, posted on October 2, 2020 at 12:56 pm

    Have you ever tried to buy a ranga doll? Especially an emasculated one.

  14. bemused
    #3604289, posted on October 2, 2020 at 1:02 pm

    otherwise your nuts will retract

    He still has them?

  15. Mother Lode
    #3604294, posted on October 2, 2020 at 1:07 pm

    Looking at the still in the youtube panel, you can see a fading star, a sad furry de-sexed animal, and a dog.

  16. Roger
    #3604295, posted on October 2, 2020 at 1:08 pm

    Meghan’s dressmaker can’t cut straight.

    And that’s all I have to say about this.

    The less attentoin these two get the better…for everyone concerned.

  17. Some History
    #3604298, posted on October 2, 2020 at 1:09 pm

    “When I play with dolls, I now like to have a variety of colours”, the artist formerly known as Prince said.

  18. PK
    #3604301, posted on October 2, 2020 at 1:11 pm

    Suspiciously white faced looking dog you got there, Princess (ret’d).

  19. H B Bear
    #3604305, posted on October 2, 2020 at 1:17 pm

    Harry seems to have lost his cone of shame.

  20. min
    #3604309, posted on October 2, 2020 at 1:18 pm

    I had a golliwog when I was little also a celluloid baby doll made in Japan that did not have a pink skin and blue eyes . As I was born before the war was only a problem a few years later and let’s face it back then I probably only seen white people.

  21. Struth
    #3604311, posted on October 2, 2020 at 1:20 pm

    Stand for parliament or STFU.
    Two incredibly white racists.

  23. Damon
    #3604332, posted on October 2, 2020 at 1:46 pm

    If kids didn’t like them, they wouldn’t sell.

  24. Lee
    #3604335, posted on October 2, 2020 at 1:48 pm

    Tim Blair points out that it was actually outraged wokelings who banished dolls of colour.

    The hypocritical Left constantly moving the goalposts?
    Who’d ever have thought it?
    You’re also apparently a terrible person now, according to the Left, if you’re white and adopt coloured children (since Amy Coney Barrett).
    Who else also holds that opinion?
    The KKK and white supremacists, that’s who!

  25. 2dogs
    #3604351, posted on October 2, 2020 at 1:59 pm

    Similar situation with “Zwarte Piet” in the Netherlands.

    Currently there are calls for the character to be banned as racist.

    But after then, we will no doubt hear complaints about there being no black children’s characters.

  26. Infidel Tiger King
    #3604353, posted on October 2, 2020 at 2:05 pm

    When did that eunuch last go doll shopping?

  27. Gerry
    #3604356, posted on October 2, 2020 at 2:10 pm

    Harry’s heart isn’t in this ….she’s dragging him along and he doesn’t get her at all..

  28. Simple Simon
    #3604360, posted on October 2, 2020 at 2:14 pm

    NoFixedAddress
    #3604258, posted on October 2, 2020 at 12:41 pm

    gay poofters align

    Are there non-gay poofters?

  29. Mark M
    #3604363, posted on October 2, 2020 at 2:16 pm

    ” … take your children in a shop …”

    Wait. What?

    They have planet destroying children?

  30. rickw
    #3604381, posted on October 2, 2020 at 2:48 pm

    All young men should be forced to watch that video.

    Choose wisely.

  31. [email protected]
    #3604382, posted on October 2, 2020 at 2:49 pm

    Kids could blacken their doll’s faces with this.

  32. Leigh Lowe
    #3604386, posted on October 2, 2020 at 2:58 pm

    Simple Simon

    #3604360, posted on October 2, 2020 at 2:14 pm

    NoFixedAddress
    #3604258, posted on October 2, 2020 at 12:41 pm

    gay poofters align

    Are there non-gay poofters?

    Well, yeah.
    There are gays.
    And there are poofters.
    But gay poofters are especially poofy and really, really gay.

  33. Steve
    #3604407, posted on October 2, 2020 at 3:09 pm

    Lee

    It was the Dems who created the KKK….they are the pro-slave party…

    The US Unionists ( the “yankees” ) were fighting to stop slavery.

  34. BrettW
    #3604410, posted on October 2, 2020 at 3:09 pm

    Then of course there is the fact any toy shop Harry has ever been in was probably closed especially for his visit and not likely to have been in a majority black area.

    The guy has lost his manhood and is now her accessory to help her get in with the in crowd.

    Since she praises BLM I doubt they will be doing anything to support the Thin Blue Line in USA.

    He is becoming a laughing stock.

  35. C.L.
    #3604421, posted on October 2, 2020 at 3:16 pm

    Prediction: everything about this video tells me this marriage won’t last.
    She clearly has no respect for him – though she knows that with a child successfully produced, she is on Easy St for life. Her demeanor reflects that bubbly sense of triumph and enrichment. His demeanor suggests imprisonment – which will eventually lead to a break-out (and a platinum parachute for her).

  36. steve
    #3604456, posted on October 2, 2020 at 3:28 pm

    Hey, Harry, I am white and I think you are a dick. Is that racist?

  37. Lee
    #3604495, posted on October 2, 2020 at 3:43 pm

    Lee

    It was the Dems who created the KKK….they are the pro-slave party…

    Yes, I have been aware of that for a long time, Steve.
    I am reminded of the moronic, wildly revisionist U.S. professor several years ago, who tried to frame the Republican party as always being pro-slavery, pro-KKK, not the Democrats.
    Fortunately, I don’t think many Americans were so dumb as to fall for the “professor’s” lies.

  38. egg_
    #3604511, posted on October 2, 2020 at 3:56 pm

    You know, when you go in to a shop with your children

    You wouldn’t know, you monumental imbecile. You get others to do your shopping for you.

    What was that Journo’s down-to-Earth test about the price of a litre of milk, that most Canberra Politicians failed?

  39. egg_
    #3604517, posted on October 2, 2020 at 3:59 pm

    Did Prince Charles eat any of Arnotts Golliwog biscuits when he was at Timbertop?

  40. egg_
    #3604519, posted on October 2, 2020 at 4:00 pm

    Did Prince Charles eat any of Arnotts Golliw og biscuits when he was at Timbertop?

  41. Jock
    #3604553, posted on October 2, 2020 at 4:19 pm

    I will probably be sent to the woke communist gulag because I don’t find black, coloured or Asian lasses particularly attractive.

  42. Patty Duke
    #3604615, posted on October 2, 2020 at 4:44 pm

    Well I now consider myself incredibly woke because I had a black doll (called Lindy Lou) when i was a child. I would estimate my parents bought her for me in about 1960.

    If there is a lack of black dolls now, why doesn’t some enterprising black-owned company produce them FFS!

    He obviously believes everything his wife tells him.

  43. Speedbox
    #3604684, posted on October 2, 2020 at 5:24 pm

    What tosh.

    And I agree with President Trump’s comment: Good luck Harry, I think you’re going to need it.

  44. 2dogs
    #3604718, posted on October 2, 2020 at 5:47 pm

    Prediction: everything about this video tells me this marriage won’t last.

    +1

  45. 2dogs
    #3604723, posted on October 2, 2020 at 5:49 pm

    PBF weighs in on the woke brigade.

  46. Legalise Sedition
    #3604744, posted on October 2, 2020 at 6:00 pm

    A scarred Harry will be a stronger, poorer Harry and he will fight and advocate for male liberation like nobody’s business.

    Sadly, messiahs need to go through at least a metaphorical death of sorts.

    Maybe he’s already dead and he should fear the descent into hell.

    Meghan Markle is a modern day pharisee.

  47. Davey Boy
    #3604803, posted on October 2, 2020 at 6:32 pm

    Never simp, because once you start, the simp train never stops.

  48. Crossie
    #3604845, posted on October 2, 2020 at 6:52 pm

    H B Bear
    #3604272, posted on October 2, 2020 at 12:49 pm
    It turns out the Prince of Wales is his Dad after all.

    Yep, this settled it once and for all.

  49. Crossie
    #3604864, posted on October 2, 2020 at 6:58 pm

    He obviously believes everything his wife tells him.

    Theoretically that is all fine and good and a man can still have his own opinion. Harry doesn’t.

