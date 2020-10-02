Men of the Commonwealth: are you too worried about dolls?

You know, when you go in to a shop with your children and you only see white dolls, do you even think: ‘That’s weird, there is not a black doll there’.” – Meghan Markle’s consort, “Prince” Harry



Harry’s remarks were made on video. Watch from about 1:55 as his gabby, know-all boss grows impatient with his earnest contribution before shutting him down in favour of “my” dog:

Tim Blair points out that it was actually outraged wokelings who banished dolls of colour.