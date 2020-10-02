Men of the Commonwealth: are you too worried about dolls?

Posted on 12:29 pm, October 2, 2020 by currencylad

You know, when you go in to a shop with your children and you only see white dolls, do you even think: ‘That’s weird, there is not a black doll there’.”

– Meghan Markle’s consort, “Prince” Harry

 
Harry’s remarks were made on video. Watch from about 1:55 as his gabby, know-all boss grows impatient with his earnest contribution before shutting him down in favour of “my” dog:

Tim Blair points out that it was actually outraged wokelings who banished dolls of colour.

22 Responses to Men of the Commonwealth: are you too worried about dolls?

  1. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3604246, posted on October 2, 2020 at 12:35 pm

    You know, when you go in to a shop with your children

    You wouldn’t know, you monumental imbecile. You get others to do your shopping for you.

  2. John A
    #3604249, posted on October 2, 2020 at 12:37 pm

    I had not given that one thought in all my years on this planet. How clumsy and insensitive of me. /sarc

    However, I agree with Tim Blair that this is a self-inflicted problem. For a long time, I have called these conditions “iatrogenic“.

  3. calli
    #3604253, posted on October 2, 2020 at 12:38 pm

    Shopped in plenty of US toyshops.

    He is lying.

    There are black dolls of all types everywhere.

  4. bemused
    #3604255, posted on October 2, 2020 at 12:39 pm

    Clearly they must be racist and only frequent shops that cater to racists. A quick Google image search reveals that there are plenty of dolls of colour.

  5. NoFixedAddress
    #3604258, posted on October 2, 2020 at 12:41 pm

    gay poofters align

  6. Rob MW
    #3604262, posted on October 2, 2020 at 12:42 pm

    You know, when you go in to a shop with your children and you only see white dolls, do you even think: ‘That’s weird, there is not a black doll there.”

    christ almighty Harry…………… go f***ing home, otherwise your nuts will retract.

  7. NoFixedAddress
    #3604265, posted on October 2, 2020 at 12:44 pm

    university knowledge

  8. Karabar
    #3604266, posted on October 2, 2020 at 12:45 pm

    Beyond any doubt they are the King and Queen of WOKE!!!

  9. H B Bear
    #3604272, posted on October 2, 2020 at 12:49 pm

    It turns out the Prince of Wales is his Dad after all.

  10. H B Bear
    #3604276, posted on October 2, 2020 at 12:51 pm

    I still miss my golliwog marmalade.

  11. candy
    #3604279, posted on October 2, 2020 at 12:52 pm

    They don’t seem interested in their son very much, all the mansion and expansive gardens and never a picture of the little lad frolicking with the dogs. Sad.

  12. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3604280, posted on October 2, 2020 at 12:54 pm

    I was amused when Mattel brought out Fat Barbie, only for her to bomb because 3 year olds are innately fattist.

    Why Girls Are Rejecting the New “Curvy” Barbie (Psychology Today, Jun 2019)

    In the recent Barbie-focused study, researchers led by Jennifer Harriger at Pepperdine University investigated how an ethnically diverse sample of girls between the ages of 3 and 10 (76 percent of whom indicated that they had at least one Barbie doll of their own) would respond to the new Barbie body shapes. Each girl was presented with four Barbies in random order, one representing each shape in the new line — original, tall, petite, and curvy.

    Overall, girls were clearly biased in favor of the thinnest bodies. Over half selected the curvy Barbie as the one who was not pretty. She was also their top choice for the Barbie who has no friends and the least likely to be selected for the adjectives happy, smart, and pretty. Only 6 percent of girls selected curvy Barbie as the one they would like to play with. Notably, when asked why they would not want to play with her, at least 25 percent of the girls said it was because curvy Barbie was fat, chubby, or “big.”

    Mattel also brought out Black Barbie, but I don’t think anyone has dared study what 3 year olds think of her.

  13. H B Bear
    #3604284, posted on October 2, 2020 at 12:56 pm

    Have you ever tried to buy a ranga doll? Especially an emasculated one.

  14. bemused
    #3604289, posted on October 2, 2020 at 1:02 pm

    otherwise your nuts will retract

    He still has them?

  15. Mother Lode
    #3604294, posted on October 2, 2020 at 1:07 pm

    Looking at the still in the youtube panel, you can see a fading star, a sad furry de-sexed animal, and a dog.

  16. Roger
    #3604295, posted on October 2, 2020 at 1:08 pm

    Meghan’s dressmaker can’t cut straight.

    And that’s all I have to say about this.

    The less attentoin these two get the better…for everyone concerned.

  17. Some History
    #3604298, posted on October 2, 2020 at 1:09 pm

    “When I play with dolls, I now like to have a variety of colours”, the artist formerly known as Prince said.

  18. PK
    #3604301, posted on October 2, 2020 at 1:11 pm

    Suspiciously white faced looking dog you got there, Princess (ret’d).

  19. H B Bear
    #3604305, posted on October 2, 2020 at 1:17 pm

    Harry seems to have lost his cone of shame.

  20. min
    #3604309, posted on October 2, 2020 at 1:18 pm

    I had a golliwog when I was little also a celluloid baby doll made in Japan that did not have a pink skin and blue eyes . As I was born before the war was only a problem a few years later and let’s face it back then I probably only seen white people.

  21. Struth
    #3604311, posted on October 2, 2020 at 1:20 pm

    Stand for parliament or STFU.
    Two incredibly white racists.

