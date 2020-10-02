Men of the Commonwealth: are you too worried about dolls?

You know, when you go in to a shop with your children and you only see white dolls, do you even think: ‘That’s weird, there is not a black doll there’.”
– Meghan Markle’s consort, “Prince” Harry
Harry’s remarks were made on video. Watch from about 1:55 as his gabby, know-all boss grows impatient with his earnest contribution before shutting him down in favour of “my” dog:
You wouldn’t know, you monumental imbecile. You get others to do your shopping for you.
I had not given that one thought in all my years on this planet. How clumsy and insensitive of me. /sarc
However, I agree with Tim Blair that this is a self-inflicted problem. For a long time, I have called these conditions “iatrogenic“.
Shopped in plenty of US toyshops.
He is lying.
There are black dolls of all types everywhere.
Clearly they must be racist and only frequent shops that cater to racists. A quick Google image search reveals that there are plenty of dolls of colour.
gay poofters align
christ almighty Harry…………… go f***ing home, otherwise your nuts will retract.
university knowledge
Beyond any doubt they are the King and Queen of WOKE!!!
It turns out the Prince of Wales is his Dad after all.
I still miss my golliwog marmalade.
They don’t seem interested in their son very much, all the mansion and expansive gardens and never a picture of the little lad frolicking with the dogs. Sad.
I was amused when Mattel brought out Fat Barbie, only for her to bomb because 3 year olds are innately fattist.
Why Girls Are Rejecting the New “Curvy” Barbie (Psychology Today, Jun 2019)
Mattel also brought out Black Barbie, but I don’t think anyone has dared study what 3 year olds think of her.
Have you ever tried to buy a ranga doll? Especially an emasculated one.
He still has them?
Looking at the still in the youtube panel, you can see a fading star, a sad furry de-sexed animal, and a dog.
Meghan’s dressmaker can’t cut straight.
And that’s all I have to say about this.
The less attentoin these two get the better…for everyone concerned.
“When I play with dolls, I now like to have a variety of colours”, the artist formerly known as Prince said.
Suspiciously white faced looking dog you got there, Princess (ret’d).
Harry seems to have lost his cone of shame.
I had a golliwog when I was little also a celluloid baby doll made in Japan that did not have a pink skin and blue eyes . As I was born before the war was only a problem a few years later and let’s face it back then I probably only seen white people.
Stand for parliament or STFU.
Two incredibly white racists.
https://imgur.com/da0Wd9U