OMG the reef is dying!

Posted on 8:10 am, October 2, 2020 by Rafe Champion

See the pictures!

This entry was posted in Global warming and climate change policy, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to OMG the reef is dying!

  1. Sinclair Davidson
    #3604013, posted on October 2, 2020 at 8:13 am

    Rafe – publish the pictures here and link back to Jo. Nobody wants to click through.

  2. pete m
    #3604017, posted on October 2, 2020 at 8:29 am

    Was on the reef last week at whitsundays
    More damage from cyclone than any bleaching
    Saw so many fish and turtles it was almost ridiculous.
    Coral going down 60 feet millions of years old
    Coral uses damaged bits to rebuild

    Was beautiful

  3. Baa Humbug
    #3604042, posted on October 2, 2020 at 9:14 am

    Anywhere there is teeming life, there is intense competition for space and resources.
    Unless people are purposefully cutting down corals (for aquarium use) at a high rate, then any damage from storms, ships or El Nino events will quickly self repair.

    Remember that ship a few years ago cut through 0.000001% of the reef? We heard endlessly about the damage and how it was going to take many years to recover.
    Funny how we never get to see the recovery (which happens within a year or two).

    The Reef is being kept like a private park for a select few self declared experts who also rip us off of millions of dollars. They are fraudsters and liars who should be in jail.

  4. Robber Baron
    #3604073, posted on October 2, 2020 at 9:52 am

    All it took was 500 million in taxpayer funds.

    Imagine what 500 billion will do.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.