There’s no such thing as a free lunch

I’m getting sick of the sophistry by those in the superannuation lobby (including Paul Keating and Kevin Rudd) who keep saying that there is no trade off between the level of the superannuation guarantee and wages. That a business paying $30 per hour to an employee and an additional 9.5% ($2.85 per hour) of superannuation guarantee doesn’t see that as a wage bill of $32.85 per hour. And that an increase of the superannuation guarantee to 12% would lead the business happily paying $33.60 per hour and make no difference to employment or future wages. Those suggesting this are economically illiterate.
And, likewise, those promoting rewards – such as Qantas frequent flyer points – when purchasing goods and services as a free gift with no implications for prices.
The latest money making scheme is something called Super Rewards which promises that shoppers will earn money from retailers into their superannuation accounts. This scheme has been established by Pascale Helyar-Moray who says
My vision is that the no or low income-earning men and women of Australia can earn rewards for whatever they’re doing online, whether it’s buying insurance or sorting out bills or revisiting their home loans
No doubt it will be like Qantas points, trivial amounts which will go into superannuation and be eaten up by the excessive fees while Ms Helyar-Moray’s organisation gets a fat commission.
It’s like Afterpay, a pretence of not being a credit card when it is offering the same service in a different form. Or Islamic banking where you can pretend to not borrow money because of the ban on usury in Islam while borrowing money.
You can read about Super Rewards here
Whether it be lower wages through a higher superannuation guarantee, or higher prices because of reward hunting, or otherwise hiding the underlying transaction, all that is created is higher transactions costs, and high earnings for the scheme promoters. These are negative sum games – more than transferring wealth from buyers and wage earners to scheme promoters, they create a wedge between the price paid (by the buyer or employer) and the amount received (by the seller or employee) reducing net economic welfare for the country. The gains to the scheme promoters do not outweigh the welfare losses.
Rudd and Keating don’t believe there’s a trade off between the two because they are politicians who always received both.
When we were doing financial projections for companies we didn’t even show them as separate line items, just lumped them together as “employee expenses”. Some minor cashflow implications which can be ignored.
Exactly the same as those Councils who like to suck in the ratepayers by pretending to give them a “discount” off their rates for early or timely payment.
I did a study some years ago of all the Councils who granted discount, and amongst those with a substantial take-up rate on the discount offer, there was not a single one of them that wasn’t budgeting for the expected cost of the discount offer, by jacking up the rate in the dollar by an equivalent amount.
The net effect of this was to subsidise the rates of those rich enough to take account of the discount offer, by penalising those too poor to be able to pay in time to take advantage of it.
Such a discount, incentive or giveaway may have value as a short-term mechanism to alter long-standing payment patterns, but is dysfunctional if it becomes a permanent part of the annual revenue process.
They should do like Coles and give out little things for the wukkas to collect. Each time they put in a thousand they could get a miniature plastic statue of Lenin, Trotsky or Chavez. There’re so many such heroic icons of the proletariat that you could go on for months and months collecting them all. Made in China from recycled plastic I’m sure they would be cheap and cheerful advertising for the union superannuation funds.
One of the oldest “shell-games” in the government ‘creative accounting” playbook.
Which iteration is this; the third or fourth?
Nah.
Those suggesting this are deliberately misrepresenting the situation.
What used to be called lying.
I had a ‘discussion’ with a liebor voting mate of mine about the levy many years ago after it was launched in the 90’s. He was complaining that our employer had notified all employees that wage rises were to be put on hold for the foreseeable future due to the impost of the levy. His only argument was that because the levy was not going into his bank account that it could not be considered a component of his wage.
I gave up after 15 minutes of frustration.
Waaallll, I don’t see the point.
LQC is horrified that super is on top of wages, and quotes a couple of examples.
Perhaps LQC hasn’t been an employer?
Let’s start with $30 and hour:
Add on super 10% $33 an hour.
Weekly wage 33 x 40 = $1320.
Add on four weeks annual leave totaling $5280 a year which is another $2.50 an hour, so we’re up to $35.
Add on clothing, uniforms, time off to pick up the kids from school, the loan of a vehicle to take stuff to the dump, a sick day here and there, which can add up to a considerable amount if sick days aren’t taken.
FKs how much.
Add in the girl’s maternity leave, probably the boys maternity leave, a court case here and there because someone got their widdle feelz hurt.
Add in a few wrecked vehicles because of stupidity.
Add in workers compensation, which is not intended to help an injured worker, but to pay ludicrous amounts to lawyers, barristers and courts.
Workers have to be paid to go to the toilet, their shit paper bought for them, and a cleaner engaged to clean up after them. According to LCQ, these aren’t added to the weekly wage.
Of course, if you have the temerity to get a bit bigger than you are entitled to, there’s payroll Tax. I’d say that’s part of the wages bill? No?
You have a bit of work ahead of you, LCQ, because to write an honest opinion about the imposition of super, you have to write about the imposition of all these other “expenses” that you seem to think aren’t really “wages” whereas super is.