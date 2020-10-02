There’s no such thing as a free lunch

I’m getting sick of the sophistry by those in the superannuation lobby (including Paul Keating and Kevin Rudd) who keep saying that there is no trade off between the level of the superannuation guarantee and wages. That a business paying $30 per hour to an employee and an additional 9.5% ($2.85 per hour) of superannuation guarantee doesn’t see that as a wage bill of $32.85 per hour. And that an increase of the superannuation guarantee to 12% would lead the business happily paying $33.60 per hour and make no difference to employment or future wages. Those suggesting this are economically illiterate.

And, likewise, those promoting rewards – such as Qantas frequent flyer points – when purchasing goods and services as a free gift with no implications for prices.

The latest money making scheme is something called Super Rewards which promises that shoppers will earn money from retailers into their superannuation accounts. This scheme has been established by Pascale Helyar-Moray who says

My vision is that the no or low income-earning men and women of Australia can earn rewards for whatever they’re doing online, whether it’s buying insurance or sorting out bills or revisiting their home loans

No doubt it will be like Qantas points, trivial amounts which will go into superannuation and be eaten up by the excessive fees while Ms Helyar-Moray’s organisation gets a fat commission.

It’s like Afterpay, a pretence of not being a credit card when it is offering the same service in a different form. Or Islamic banking where you can pretend to not borrow money because of the ban on usury in Islam while borrowing money.

You can read about Super Rewards here

Whether it be lower wages through a higher superannuation guarantee, or higher prices because of reward hunting, or otherwise hiding the underlying transaction, all that is created is higher transactions costs, and high earnings for the scheme promoters. These are negative sum games – more than transferring wealth from buyers and wage earners to scheme promoters, they create a wedge between the price paid (by the buyer or employer) and the amount received (by the seller or employee) reducing net economic welfare for the country. The gains to the scheme promoters do not outweigh the welfare losses.