Anglicanism today: on the ropes or on the canvas?

TO an outsider, the fault lines in Anglicanism have always seemed worthy indeed of the ecclesiastically apposite adjective, Byzantine. Confusingly, “conservative” Sydney Evangelicalism is often counterpoised with the more Tractarian wing of the Anglican Church and, to a Catholic, the latter is truly conservative – in the sense that its mission since the days of Pusey and Newman has been to conserve the depositum fidei and hence the historical catholicity of Anglicanism itself. Only Evangelicals seem to rub the secular left up the wrong way, though, which implies that the last adherents of the Oxford Movement are either very few, very shy about political combat or both. Currently featuring at Quadrant is a truly excellent piece by the magazine’s literary editor, Barry Spurr, in which he discusses the state of early twenty-first century Anglicanism. He elucidates this age-old division and laments the church’s self-inflicted injuries.
The injuries I do understand. The Catholic Church has been militantly punching itself in the face for 50 years and for the same reason: to make itself more ‘relevant’ to the world. If I understand the current situation in Anglicanism as Spurr explains it, the carcinogen wreaking malicious havoc today is not the old split between lovers of the Word and lovers of catholicity but, rather, between these august strands and a new manifestation of ‘low church’ Anglicanism as contemptuous of Sacred Scripture as it is of rubrics. In fact, I should strike that description on the run; the honourable no-fuss low churchmen of yesteryear do not deserve to be likened to woke social clubbers. I was amazed to learn, for example, that it is now fashionable for ‘Anglican’ ministers and their iconoclast committees (we segue from Byzantium to Constantinople) to rename their parishes as anything but Saint Somebody’s. Spurr cites examples in his own neighborhood: old St Andrew’s is now “Summer Hill Church” and old St Michael’s “Vine Church.” Next stop: Instanbul. Spurr:
The familiar irony of anarchic rebellion against allegedly oppressive orthodoxy is that, usually very swiftly, it takes upon itself a rigidity of conformity and its own set of predictable convictions that are at least as enforced and authoritarian as the former despised and rejected regimen.
Several generations of Catholics forced to revere Vatican II – a “new Pentecost” it was called, blasphemously – recognise the phenomenon. For decades, priests and an army of putatively Catholic “RE” teachers (almost all of them lay women) drilled young Catholics on how bad the “old” Church was – and, in many ways, continued to be. Their catechesis was a first rate success in one sense: those young Catholics left the faith and almost all will never return. The Church of England used to be called the “Tories at prayer.” In Australia today, many – if not, most – bureaucracy class Catholics and Anglicans could be described as the Greens at prayer. Only they’re not really at prayer. They’re at war against Christian orthodoxy. Their weapons are censorship, intellectual bullying, opinion polls and designedly unanswerable appeals to phony ‘tolerance’. Pope Benedict XVI’s name for this – a “dictatorship of relativism” – will resonate for decades to come. I commend Spurr for educating his readers on what’s been lost and who is responsible. Handy to know when you fight back – hard.
We – Anglicans, that is – ought to repurpose the old term “hundred” to more accurately reflect the number of churchgoers in any given area.
Anglicans are irrelevant and the Church is so weak now we are the new Anglicans.
The Anglican church has lost so much in recent years. It has been thoroughly undermined by political correctness, lefty memes, all the greenie rubbish, lousy, preachy ‘songs’ instead of robust hymns of worship, etc.
I’m the wife of an Anglican priest btw and we are both appalled by what has been happening.
Sedevacantism is growing in the Catholic Church as more people come to realize that Vatican II is likely heretical and has lead to the slide of Catholicism into modernity as it has tried to placate the City of this world rather than get closer to the City of God.
Other Christians faiths, like Anglicans, will no doubt be going down the same path.
I pray that we can continue to get back to a truer teaching of the Scriptures and what it means to be a good Christian.
My usual choice for a livestreamed mass during the Melbourne lockdown is St. Stephen’s in Brisbane. A couple of weeks ago, in the Prayers of the Faithful, amongst the usual Fairfax/ABC talking points on refugees, a prayer was offered for the wellbeing of the Greenland ice shelf.
The Anglican Church no longer follows the teachings of Jesus Christ, it follows the teachings of Moloch.
I don’t think Anglicanism (or religion generally) is out on its own in today’s world.
Wherever you look there is a huge pressure to conformity – driven, I’m sad to say, both by those who wish to control others’ thoughts words and deeds and those desperate to have someone else “in authority” control them. I’m thinking not just churches but the media, academe, you name it, really.
Increasingly (to use a religious metaphor) I see the world divided between the authoritarian imposition of dogma and the “happy clappy” brainwashed adoption of dogma.
Those few of us who wish to think for ourselves on any topic are unwelcome on any parade ground.
