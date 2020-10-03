Anglicanism today: on the ropes or on the canvas?

TO an outsider, the fault lines in Anglicanism have always seemed worthy indeed of the ecclesiastically apposite adjective, Byzantine. Confusingly, “conservative” Sydney Evangelicalism is often counterpoised with the more Tractarian wing of the Anglican Church and, to a Catholic, the latter is truly conservative – in the sense that its mission since the days of Pusey and Newman has been to conserve the depositum fidei and hence the historical catholicity of Anglicanism itself. Only Evangelicals seem to rub the secular left up the wrong way, though, which implies that the last adherents of the Oxford Movement are either very few, very shy about political combat or both. Currently featuring at Quadrant is a truly excellent piece by the magazine’s literary editor, Barry Spurr, in which he discusses the state of early twenty-first century Anglicanism. He elucidates this age-old division and laments the church’s self-inflicted injuries.

The injuries I do understand. The Catholic Church has been militantly punching itself in the face for 50 years and for the same reason: to make itself more ‘relevant’ to the world. If I understand the current situation in Anglicanism as Spurr explains it, the carcinogen wreaking malicious havoc today is not the old split between lovers of the Word and lovers of catholicity but, rather, between these august strands and a new manifestation of ‘low church’ Anglicanism as contemptuous of Sacred Scripture as it is of rubrics. In fact, I should strike that description on the run; the honourable no-fuss low churchmen of yesteryear do not deserve to be likened to woke social clubbers. I was amazed to learn, for example, that it is now fashionable for ‘Anglican’ ministers and their iconoclast committees (we segue from Byzantium to Constantinople) to rename their parishes as anything but Saint Somebody’s. Spurr cites examples in his own neighborhood: old St Andrew’s is now “Summer Hill Church” and old St Michael’s “Vine Church.” Next stop: Instanbul. Spurr:

The familiar irony of anarchic rebellion against allegedly oppressive orthodoxy is that, usually very swiftly, it takes upon itself a rigidity of conformity and its own set of predictable convictions that are at least as enforced and authoritarian as the former despised and rejected regimen.



Several generations of Catholics forced to revere Vatican II – a “new Pentecost” it was called, blasphemously – recognise the phenomenon. For decades, priests and an army of putatively Catholic “RE” teachers (almost all of them lay women) drilled young Catholics on how bad the “old” Church was – and, in many ways, continued to be. Their catechesis was a first rate success in one sense: those young Catholics left the faith and almost all will never return. The Church of England used to be called the “Tories at prayer.” In Australia today, many – if not, most – bureaucracy class Catholics and Anglicans could be described as the Greens at prayer. Only they’re not really at prayer. They’re at war against Christian orthodoxy. Their weapons are censorship, intellectual bullying, opinion polls and designedly unanswerable appeals to phony ‘tolerance’. Pope Benedict XVI’s name for this – a “dictatorship of relativism” – will resonate for decades to come. I commend Spurr for educating his readers on what’s been lost and who is responsible. Handy to know when you fight back – hard.