Compare and contrast

From the Trump – Biden debate:

Chris Wallace:

You have repeatedly criticized the vice president for not specifically calling out Antifa and other left wing extremist groups. But are you willing tonight to condemn white supremacists and militia group and to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence in a number of these cities as we saw in Kenosha and as we’ve seen in Portland.

President Donald J. Trump:

Sure, I’m will to do that.

Chris Wallace:

Are you prepared specifically to do it.

President Donald J. Trump:

I would say almost everything I see is from the left wing not from the right wing.

Chris Wallace:

But what are you saying?

President Donald J. Trump:

I’m willing to do anything. I want to see peace.

Chris Wallace:

Well, do it, sir.

Vice President Joe Biden:

Say it, do it say it.

President Donald J. Trump:

What do you want to call them? Give me a name, give me a name, go ahead who do you want me to condemn.

Chris Wallace:

White supremacist and right-wing militia.

Vice President Joe Biden:

Proud Boys.

President Donald J. Trump:

Proud Boys, stand back and stand by. But I’ll tell you what somebody’s got to do something about Antifa and the left because this is not a right wing problem this is a left wing…

Vice President Joe Biden:

His own FBI Director said unlike white supremacist, Antifa is an idea not an organization-

President Donald J. Trump:

Oh you got to be kidding me.