Compare and contrast

From the Trump – Biden debate:
Chris Wallace:
You have repeatedly criticized the vice president for not specifically calling out Antifa and other left wing extremist groups. But are you willing tonight to condemn white supremacists and militia group and to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence in a number of these cities as we saw in Kenosha and as we’ve seen in Portland.
President Donald J. Trump:
Sure, I’m will to do that.
Chris Wallace:
Are you prepared specifically to do it.
President Donald J. Trump:
I would say almost everything I see is from the left wing not from the right wing.
Chris Wallace:
But what are you saying?
President Donald J. Trump:
I’m willing to do anything. I want to see peace.
Chris Wallace:
Well, do it, sir.
Vice President Joe Biden:
Say it, do it say it.
President Donald J. Trump:
What do you want to call them? Give me a name, give me a name, go ahead who do you want me to condemn.
Chris Wallace:
White supremacist and right-wing militia.
Vice President Joe Biden:
Proud Boys.
President Donald J. Trump:
Proud Boys, stand back and stand by. But I’ll tell you what somebody’s got to do something about Antifa and the left because this is not a right wing problem this is a left wing…
Vice President Joe Biden:
His own FBI Director said unlike white supremacist, Antifa is an idea not an organization-
President Donald J. Trump:
Oh you got to be kidding me.
I thought of that exchange this morning while reading an hysterical op-ed by Thomas Friedman from the New York Times that was reproduced in the AFR.
Admittedly, Biden did not particularly shine in Tuesday night’s debate. Alas, I have never seen him shine in any debate. But I have no doubt that the people, values and integrity he would bring into government would be of a quality that the nation deserves.
If Trump’s performance left you feeling that you want four more years of his presidency – that he will respect the outcome of the elections if it goes against him, that he will reunite the country, that he will do the presidency proud and surround himself with people of the quality that the country deserves – then you and I were watching different debates.
Maybe we were watching different debates. I saw Trump call out people and I saw Biden looking the other way when it was his turn to call out people.
Observe the framing – Trump must reunite the US … by surrendering to the mob. That is what Friedman is saying:
I can’t say this any more clearly: American democracy is in terrible danger – more danger than it has been since the Civil War, more danger than after Pearl Harbour, more danger than during the Cuban missile crisis, and more danger than during Watergate.
I began my career as a foreign correspondent covering Lebanon’s second civil war, and it left a huge impact on me.
I saw what happens in a country when everything becomes politics, when a critical mass of politicians put party before country, when responsible people, or seemingly responsible people, think that they can bend or break the rules – and go all the way – and that the system won’t break.
But when extremists go all the way, and moderates just go away, the system can break. And it will break. I saw it happen.
So who do we see breaking and bending the rules?
Without shared facts on which to make decisions, there can be no solutions to our biggest challenges. And without a modicum of trust that both sides want to preserve and enhance the common good, it is impossible to accomplish anything big.
“Politics needs a reference point outside of politics,” argues Hebrew University religious philosopher Moshe Halbertal. “It needs values, it needs facts and it needs leaders who respect that there is a sacred domain of decisions that will never be used to promote political gain, only the common good.”
Public trust is eroded, adds Halbertal, when people feel that this notion of the common good doesn’t exist because everything has become politics. That describes the United States today.
Hmmmmmm. Facts and values. The political left are lecturing everyone else about facts and values.
It seems to me that the post-modern left have telling us for decades that there are no facts and values are designed to maintain white supremacy and misogyny. Now, all of a sudden, the absence of facts and values is a problem?
The institutions we have relied upon to be outside the game of politics so as to adjudicate what is right and true – scientists, certain news media, the courts – have become so ensnared by politics that fewer and fewer of them are universally trusted to define and pursue the common good. Even mask-wearing has become partisan.
You cannot sustain a healthy democracy under such conditions.
No. Indeed. You cannot. So tell us, Thomas Friedman of the New York Times, why does nobody trust scientists? Why does nobody trust ‘certain news media’? Why does nobody trust the courts? Has all this happened since 2016?
Deserves?
Friedman must really despise his fellow Americans to wish a Harriden administration on them.
Did he also notice the effect of people splitting off into tribal/ethnic groups & being pandered too by their pollies who stoked up divisions by referring to past wrongs and never letting sectarianism go?
Perhaps if theyd used “PLO lives matter” they might have had more success?
From wiki.
PLO were able to achieve a mini state within Southern Lebanon made up of the hundreds of thousands of refugees who had made camps in the area. Over time PLO were able to gain almost complete control over areas of Lebanon using their own police force, military and economic infrastructure although organizationally this was said to be sporadic in terms of efficiency
Ummmmmmmmmm……………….. what’s the point of ‘condemning’ something that the questioner has already admitted have ‘not added’ to any ‘violence in a number of these cities’ ?
Condemning something that the questioner has admitted hasn’t happened seems to be pretty f***ing stupid. Narrative……..narrative………narrative……..context be f***ed.
Michael Pence is the vice president, not Joseph Biden.
Biden can be addressed informally as Vice President Biden or even Mr Vice President but shouldn’t be formally referred to as the incumbent.
Nor should the President be addressed as “sir” even by military servicemen- that would be disrespectful.
Is there a specific debate protocol covering this issue?
Tweet: Rita Panahi, journalist, Australia
Memo @JoeBiden & US media.
FBI Director Christopher Wray: “Antifa is a real thing, it is not a fiction. We have seen organised tactical activity at both the local & regional level.”
VIDEO
1 Oct 2020
https://twitter.com/RitaPanahi/status/1311599868897447936
Trump-hating Time in 2017:
14 Aug 2017: Time Magazine: Read President Trump’s Remarks Condemning White Supremacists
By Ryan Teague Beckwith
Speaking from the Diplomatic Reception Room in the White House Monday afternoon, Trump said plainly that “racism is evil” and that members of the Ku Klux Klan, neo Nazis and white supremacists are “repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.”
“As I have said many times before, no matter the color of our skin, we all live under the same laws. We all salute the same great flag, and we are all made by the same almighty God,” he said.
Read his complete remarks (includes)
The Department of Justice has opened a civil rights investigation into the deadly car attack that killed one innocent American and wounded 20 others. To anyone who acted criminally in this weekend’s racist violence, you will be held fully accountable. Justice will be delivered. As I said on Saturday, we condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence. It has no place in America. And as I have said many times before, no matter the color of our skin, we all live under the same laws, we all salute the same great flag and we are all made by the same almighty God.
We must love each other, show affection for each other and unite together in condemnation of hatred, bigotry and violence. We must rediscover the bonds of love and loyalty that bring us together as Americans.
Racism is evil and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs including the KKK, neo Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.
We are a nation founded on the truth, that all of us are created equal. We are equal in the eyes of our creator, we are equal under the law and we are equal under our Constitution.
Those who spread violence in the name of bigotry strike at the very core of America. Two days ago, a young American woman, Heather Heyer, was tragically killed. Her death fills us with grief and we send her family our thoughts, our prayers and our love. We also mourn the two Virginia state troopers who died in service to their community, their commonwealth and their country…
In times such as these America has always shown its true character, responding to hate with love, division with unity and violence with an unwavering resolve for justice…
https://time.com/4899813/donald-trump-charlottes-ville-remarks-transcript/
as Democrats get more and more desperate to keep control of the black American vote, there’s no chance they’ll stop calling Trump a racist.
Tweet: Terrence K. Williams, Actor, Comedian, author “From the Foster House to the White House”
President @realDonaldTrump don’t have a racist bone in his body!
He was never called a racist until now
He has done more for the black community than any President
Prison reform, Record HBCU funding, Lowest black poverty & unemployment ever
2m17s VIDEO/PICS
https://twitter.com/w_terrence/status/1311420823815815169
You got to love the chutzpa of the left.
They create the chaos. They undermine the institutions. As soon as someone comes along who is strong enough to call them out and fight them over it, they call for civility and respect for the institutions. Not from their side mind you, but from the one who fights back.
These people still haven’t accepted the 2016 election result.
Trumps problems are twofold.
He is not articulate. Sure, he can distill some things down to soundbites and get the message across to the masses. But when it comes to complex issues, he has trouble articulating his ideas. The MSM doesn’t help either. Certainly not like they helped The Kenyan.
Trumps biggest problem is the establishment Republicans. They refuse to get in the fight with him and run for the hills at the slightest controversy. No bigger cowards exist.
His other problem is his Department of Justice. If only his Attorney General played as dirty as Eric Holder or Loretta Lynch. If only his FBI director played as dirty as Robert Mueller and James Comey.
If they did, then many of the trouble makers would be either in jail or bankrupted from Lawfare and out of the way unable to make further trouble. Others would also pull their heads in, allowing Trump to do his job.
I didn’t see the debate, but I would bet dollars to donuts Wallace didn’t ask Biden whether he would condemn “the violence [rioting and looting] in a number of these cities as we saw in Kenosha and as we’ve seen in Portland.”
I did notice though, that Wallace used the old leftist trick of conflating and greatly exaggerating imaginary extreme right wing troubles with actual left wing anarchy, while completely ignoring where the latter were coming from, politically.
Chris Wallace is a complete sleazebag. Not because he despises Trump or because he’s a Dem but because he portrays himself, falsely, as objective. Fox should sack him. But now, with Roger Ailes gone, a station that employs Juan Williams and Donna Brazille is obviously friendly territory for Dem fifth columnists. Goodness knows what will happen when Rupert leaves this mortal coil.
