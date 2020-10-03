Well, well, well

Italian media have reported allegations that Cardinal Angelo Becciu transferred several hundred thousand euros from Vatican accounts to an account in Australia during the trial of Cardinal George Pell… Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported Friday that the alleged transfer is part of a dossier of evidence being compiled by Vatican investigators and prosecutors against the cardinal, who was forced to resign by Pope Francis on Sept. 24…



Read the full report to see just how deep was the now disgraced Becciu’s fear and loathing of Pell. Note too what the Italian was capable of – and is now known to have indulged in: grand-scale financial fraud, lying to the Supreme Pontiff and the Godfather-like framing of honest layman, Libero Milone.

We need to know if any ‘donations’ were banked with those linked to Pell’s accuser. This could have been done under cover of a noble concern for his financial well-being. That could explain the perjurer’s sunny mood when Cardinal Pell was unanimously acquitted by the High Court. Like a man who had his cake despite having eaten it. Even today, $1.1 million buys a lot of lamingtons.