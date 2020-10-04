It’s not the Spanish flu, you know

The politics of the President with the Chinese flu are almost impossible to work out. Alive and well and ready for the lead up to the election!
It is fatal to enter any war without the will to win it.
I think he’s going to win.
I don’t know about all of you but if I had the regular old ‘flu I couldn’t manage an off-the-cuff, non-scripted speech with that sort of faultless aplomb.
Rested and ready to serve!