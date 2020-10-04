It’s not the Spanish flu, you know

Posted on 12:17 pm, October 4, 2020 by Steve Kates

The politics of the President with the Chinese flu are almost impossible to work out. Alive and well and ready for the lead up to the election!

3 Responses to It’s not the Spanish flu, you know

  1. vlad
    #3606698, posted on October 4, 2020 at 12:27 pm

    I think he’s going to win.

  2. C.L.
    #3606706, posted on October 4, 2020 at 12:33 pm

    I don’t know about all of you but if I had the regular old ‘flu I couldn’t manage an off-the-cuff, non-scripted speech with that sort of faultless aplomb.

  3. Infidel Tiger
    #3606710, posted on October 4, 2020 at 12:35 pm

    Rested and ready to serve!

