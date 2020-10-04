More pregnant women get arrested

Posted on 11:40 am, October 4, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

13 Responses to More pregnant women get arrested

  1. H B Bear
    #3606654, posted on October 4, 2020 at 11:43 am

    Nothing sadder than Victoriastani beaches. Stick to laneways and basements.

  2. C.L.
    #3606656, posted on October 4, 2020 at 11:46 am

    It’s no exaggeration to say that Daniel Andrews fully supports violence against women.
    He enjoys it.

  3. mh
    #3606657, posted on October 4, 2020 at 11:47 am

    Great for tourism.

    Life’s A Beach.

  4. C.L.
    #3606658, posted on October 4, 2020 at 11:47 am

    I want to commend that woman at :50.
    That is, singularly, the best FU! I have ever heard.

  5. Mark M
    #3606670, posted on October 4, 2020 at 12:01 pm

    Our elected officials must be so proud of themselves.

    There will be accountability.

    It won’t be as charming as those boys in blue.

  6. Lee
    #3606679, posted on October 4, 2020 at 12:11 pm

    The frightening thing is, the police are enjoying Dictator Dan’s police state.

  7. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3606686, posted on October 4, 2020 at 12:16 pm

    Do the Stasi embers get credit for two arrests if they arrest a pregnant woman ? Is therea bonus for arrest numbers. ? Are Nirth Koreans all owed to goto the beach ?
    Just askin for a freind .

  9. Robbo
    #3606694, posted on October 4, 2020 at 12:23 pm

    I looked at the video and rapidly came to the conclusion that the coppers should have had the intelligence to just turn and walk away from the foul mouthed morons that set this confrontation up. What a load of rubbish it was. Memo to those dills on the beach. It’s all been done before so your moronic performance scores a perfect 10 on the yawwwwn scale. Memo to the coppers. Try thinking before you act.

  11. Some History
    #3606701, posted on October 4, 2020 at 12:31 pm

    From The Age link:

    A police spokesman said the woman was allegedly aggressive towards police, refused to provide her details and was found to be more than five kilometres from home.

    If she refused to provide her details, how did plod know that she was more than five kilometres from home? No mention about pregnant.

    Also from the link:

    Premier Daniel Andrews warned on Saturday that police could close beaches around Melbourne if beach-goers did not adhere to social distancing.

    “Victoria Police have powers. They have a steely determination to make sure people are following the rules,” he said.

  12. Roger
    #3606709, posted on October 4, 2020 at 12:35 pm

    Nothing sadder than Victoriastani beaches. Stick to laneways and basements.

    Or head underground.

    Under Earth comic set in subterranean Melbourne imagines dystopian post-capitalist Australia.

  13. mh
    #3606711, posted on October 4, 2020 at 12:36 pm

    C.L.
    #3606658, posted on October 4, 2020 at 11:47 am
    I want to commend that woman at :50.
    That is, singularly, the best FU! I have ever heard.

    The cop said to her “You’re gonna get done next”.

    Great policing guys. FMD

