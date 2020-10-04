More pregnant women get arrested

Liberty Quote
In general, the art of government consists in taking as much money as possible from one party of the citizens to give to the other.— Voltaire
-
Nothing sadder than Victoriastani beaches. Stick to laneways and basements.
It’s no exaggeration to say that Daniel Andrews fully supports violence against women.
He enjoys it.
Great for tourism.
Life’s A Beach.
I want to commend that woman at :50.
That is, singularly, the best FU! I have ever heard.
Our elected officials must be so proud of themselves.
There will be accountability.
It won’t be as charming as those boys in blue.
The frightening thing is, the police are enjoying Dictator Dan’s police state.
Do the Stasi embers get credit for two arrests if they arrest a pregnant woman ? Is therea bonus for arrest numbers. ? Are Nirth Koreans all owed to goto the beach ?
Just askin for a freind .
I looked at the video and rapidly came to the conclusion that the coppers should have had the intelligence to just turn and walk away from the foul mouthed morons that set this confrontation up. What a load of rubbish it was. Memo to those dills on the beach. It’s all been done before so your moronic performance scores a perfect 10 on the yawwwwn scale. Memo to the coppers. Try thinking before you act.
Leunig’s take
From The Age link:
A police spokesman said the woman was allegedly aggressive towards police, refused to provide her details and was found to be more than five kilometres from home.
If she refused to provide her details, how did plod know that she was more than five kilometres from home? No mention about pregnant.
Also from the link:
Premier Daniel Andrews warned on Saturday that police could close beaches around Melbourne if beach-goers did not adhere to social distancing.
“Victoria Police have powers. They have a steely determination to make sure people are following the rules,” he said.
Nothing sadder than Victoriastani beaches. Stick to laneways and basements.
Or head underground.
Under Earth comic set in subterranean Melbourne imagines dystopian post-capitalist Australia.
The cop said to her “You’re gonna get done next”.
Great policing guys. FMD