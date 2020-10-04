The health of the President

John F. Kennedy was, in all likelihood, the sickest world leader of the twentieth century:
The medical records reveal that Kennedy variously took codeine, Demerol and methadone for pain; Ritalin, a stimulant; meprobamate and librium for anxiety; barbiturates for sleep; thyroid hormone; and injections of a blood derivative, gamma globulin, a medicine that combats infections.
During the Bay of Pigs fiasco in 1961, and the Cuban Missile Crisis in October 1962, Kennedy was taking steroids for his Addison’s disease, painkillers for his back, anti-spasmodics for his colitis, antibiotics for urinary tract infections, antihistamines for his allergies, and on at least one occasion, an anti-psychotic drug to treat a severe mood change that Jackie Kennedy believed was brought on by the antihistamines.
This deluge of drugs often had side effects, including grogginess or even depression. To treat this Kennedy took more still anti-anxiety medications.
Is it a violation of medical ethics to proffer a public diagnosis of a person the doctor has never met nor examined? Is it illegal to do so? https://t.co/BrxZXAbrrK
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 4, 2020
Meanwhile, the ABC’s Washington-based stenographer for the Democrat Party, Emily Olsen, today published a hysterical “analysis” of President Trump’s medical treatment. She wants the troof but suspects a conspiracy is afoot to make him well again.