Unreliable energy: The holy trinity vs the icebergs

Be ready to read a lot about transmission lines, batteries and pumped hydro. This holy trinity is supposed to enable intermittent inputs from the sun and the wind to do the heavy lifting that coal is doing at present.

To appreciate the challenge, look at the power supply at dinnertime last night.

RE contributing 50% in the middle of the day and almost 3GW towards 23GW in the evening. The wind was batting at 22% of capacity that is somewhat less than the average 29% but remember it can get down to 1 or 2%. In June there were three periods in excess of ten hours when it was less than 10% and even 10% is next to nothing in my book.

The grand scheme is to install some 30GW of large-scale RE plus more rooftop PV to replace 15GW or more of our existing 20-22GW of coal stations (depending how you rate their capacity at this stage of their lives). Even at the most preliminary level of analysis you have to discount field solar by 80% and windpower by 70% but the real crunch is the next to zero level of supply for dinner on windless evenings, not to mention the situation at breakfast time.

Transmission lines, batteries and pumped hydro.

All the new capacity will be dispersed, that is all over the place, from far North Queensland to Tasmania, hence the need for massive expansion of transmission lines to get power form places where the wind is blowing and the sun is shining to places where it is not. That does not get over the common situation where the wind is hardly blowing anywhere – like the lengthy periods observed most recently in June and July.

Batteries? Tell us more about the capacity of batteries.

Pumped hydro? Where in the world can we find pumped hydro schemes operating at grid scale of production without support from conventional power?

Back to the drawing board.

PS Don’t mention grid stability issues.

Or environmental damage.

Or the massive amount of extra power required for the electric vehicle fleet.

Don’t expect cheaper power any time soon.

