The long-anticipated Climate Change: The Facts 2020 will launch this week. The collection is edited by Jennifer Marohassy who you saw last week swimming around the Reef.
I would like to thank John Roskam at the Institute of Public Affairs (IPA) for conceiving the Climate Change the Facts series and having confidence in me to edit this fourth book in the series. I would like to thank everyone who donated to the book! It meant that I did have the necessary budget to pay John Castle who did such a good job to ensure that all the graphs, and charts, and illustrations, are not only colourful and fun, but also technically accurate.
You don’t need to do that to see Graham’s article, here it is.
What if nature has the means to beat climate change itself
By the way. A bit of sanity in Washington State.
A power utility in Washington State has called a halt to wind power development.
“We are continuing to sound the alarm regarding the unacceptably high risk of power grid blackouts in the Pacific Northwest being precipitated by overly aggressive clean energy policies and deepening dependence on wind power to replace retiring coal plants,” the commissioners say in a news release. “Benton PUD is calling on Governor Inslee and our state legislators to learn from California’s experience and to believe what utilities in Washington State are telling them. Rolling blackouts jeopardize the health, safety and well-being of all citizens and cannot be accepted in a region that, thanks to hydropower, is the envy of the nation when it comes to clean and low-cost electricity …
“While development of wind farms may be politically fashionable and appeal to many in the general public as a harmonization of nature with electricity production, the science and economics indicate powering modern civilization with intermittent generation resources like wind and solar power comes at a high financial and environmental cost.”
Forster: “The biggest uncertainty in our climate models has been their inability to simulate clouds correctly. They do a really bad job and they have done ever since they first began.”
Prof Kevin Trenberth: “Precipitation.
Every model does this poorly and it is socially acceptable. It has to change.”
There are many faults with climate models, like missing the whole of atmospheric hydrology and thermodynamics. They are just parametrised numerical representation of past surface temperatures, making projections about what the average Earth might be in a hundred years time . Lots of cherrypicked and averaged data, and when the data strayed from the fitted curve, it was simply just eliminated to support the scam that CO2 is the major driver of climate. Forget about all the other gases in the atmosphere, about water vapour, or about the sun, CO2, and especially the one produced by humans is causing climate change. The resulting scam is supported by a sustained scare campaign, full of conjectures, tipping point, unprecedented this and that on a daily basis, all run by a leftist media.
