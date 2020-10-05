Conspiracy Theories Backed Up By No Solid Evidence

Posted on 11:11 am, October 5, 2020 by currencylad

This entry was posted in Australian Story, Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.

12 Responses to Conspiracy Theories Backed Up By No Solid Evidence

  2. Judith Sloan
    #3607694, posted on October 5, 2020 at 11:22 am

    Irony not her strong suit.

  3. Riversutra
    #3607698, posted on October 5, 2020 at 11:24 am

    Said incredulously “are YOU kidding!!!!!” YOU , of all Australian journalists!!!!!!

  4. stackja
    #3607700, posted on October 5, 2020 at 11:25 am

    Conspiring to pervert justice?

  5. cuckoo
    #3607701, posted on October 5, 2020 at 11:25 am

    The news recently showed some demented, hatchet-faced old hag (Australian) in Rome, who took the trouble to ambush Pell as he returned, screeching “We hate you! We HATE YOU!!” I’d say that’ll be Milligan herself in another year or two.

  6. cuckoo
    #3607702, posted on October 5, 2020 at 11:27 am

    Milligan is the frog wondering if the water she’s in isn’t starting to get just a little too warm.

  7. Megan
    #3607705, posted on October 5, 2020 at 11:29 am

    Well, she would say that, wouldn’t she?

  8. MPH
    #3607706, posted on October 5, 2020 at 11:29 am

    Just build an impenetrable unreliable inconsistent undocumented computer model and you’ll have all the evidence you need…

  9. Real Deal
    #3607711, posted on October 5, 2020 at 11:33 am

    It’s lunchtime on Monday and Louise Milligan is tucking into her third plate of wasps that she will chew on for the next day. Bon Appetit!

  10. dover_beach
    #3607712, posted on October 5, 2020 at 11:33 am

    ‘The walls are closing in.’

  11. John64
    #3607713, posted on October 5, 2020 at 11:34 am

    Louise 7-Nilligan is smarter than all of us.

    She’s just trolling now.

  12. Pagan Dead Pool
    #3607717, posted on October 5, 2020 at 11:35 am

    Conspiracy theories not backed by solid evidence are a small price to pay. They would be a small price to pay. Conspiracy theories not backed by solid evidence are not the end of the world. The end of the world is conspiracy theories, backed by solid evidence, not taken seriously.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.