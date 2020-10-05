Curfew Case Opens Can of Worms

Premier Andrews gave testimony to the judicial enquiry into the botched hotel quarantine inquiry to the effect that not only did he not make the decision to outsource hotel security to private contractors, but neither did he (or anyone in his cabinet) take any active interest in anything considered a “deeply operational matter“ critical to the integrity of the hotel quarantine program.

Andrews has tried to fob these “operational” matters off as either technical or alternatively below the station of Premier and therefore not requiring his considered and elevated (in his own mind) attention.

These operational matters only involve issues around, alternative operating models (i.e. use of defence personnel, Victoria Police); lines of accountability (i.e. who was responsible for what, and importantly who was ultimately authorised to sign off on key policy decisions); how the program would be coordinated across government; how the program was to be resourced; what infectious disease training and protocols would be necessary; how testing and compliance of returned travellers would be carried out; managing the contractual performance of key service providers (i.e. private security guards); and of course ensuring a robust monitoring and reporting regime that measured program efficacy as well as risks and put in place appropriate mitigation strategies.

This is to say that Andrews has defined away as “operational matter” the entire role of government! Apparently the Andrews Government merely sets “the vibe” to borrow from Denis Denuto, and having established “the vibe” then abdicates everything thereafter to the inept Victorian Public Service in all its dysfunction, led by a bunch of department clowns secretaries, who if you can believe their testimony and collective amnesia, are incapable of carrying out Program Management 101, i.e. Public Service core function.

In a different (and more binding) legal jurisdiction, i.e. Supreme Court of Victoria (spare me the jibes about Pell etc) the legality of Andrews curfew has been under investigation. Regardless of the outcome, compare the testimony of Professor Michelle Giles who while acting Deputy Health Commander signed off on the second curfew on September 14 (thereabouts) to that of her superiors before the Hotel Quarantine Inquiry.

According to Professor Giles there was an established process and clear path of decision making, in so far as the curfew was concerned, that went all the way up to the Premier’s Office. She testified to a public health team assessing data and making recommendations, which were endorsed by Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton, before a summary was sent to key stakeholders, which included the Premier’s office and the crisis council.

Emails were evidenced that showed that far from being removed and aloof to an “operational matter” the Premier’s Office was in fact making changes to the public health directions endorsed by Brett Sutton, and was actually announcing them in public before they were even signed-off by Professor Giles!,

Professor Giles nonetheless dutifully signed-off on them in any event, despite the erroneous assertion by the Premier they were needed for policing! Go figure. It was simply a happy coincidence that the Premier’s erroneous rationale just happened to meet an undocumented, unverified public health criteria with no supporting data as testified by Professor Giles.

Professor Giles testimony in the Supreme Court of Victoria casts massive doubt on the testimony of all those who appeared before the Hotel Quarantine Inquiry who effectively claimed the program was so shambolic that it was impossible to recall a process, department, committee or Ministerial office, including the Premier’s Office, involved in recommending a policy course of action, endorsing a policy decision, and ultimately signing-off on a policy decision.

To believe that normal bureaucratic process and lines of accountability and authority existed for a single COVID-19 measure in isolation but not for the overall quarantine program at the front line of a pandemic health response stretches credulity.

To believe an acting Deputy Health Commander can recall events, processes, decision-makers, and accept authority for the said decision in relation to the curfew, but neither the Premier, Health Minister, Jobs Minister, or Police Minister much less Professor Giles’ public service superiors, namely the respective Secretaries of Health and Human Services; Jobs, Precincts and Regions; or Premier and Cabinet; not even including the Police Commissioner, or Emergency Management Commissioner, stretches credulity to breaking point.

The Opposition and the media should be all over this. Professor Giles testimony in the legal case against the curfew (Loielo v Associate Professor Giles (S ECI 2020 03608) has arguably thrown plausible deniability / amnesia under a bus, regardless of the legal outcome of this specific case. It has directly put the Premier’s Office front and centre of making Coronavirus policy and announcing decisions even before they were signed-off by responsible public servants.

Dan Andrews’ “operational matter” defence is a sham and looks exposed by this case. His testimony before the Hotel Quarantine Inquiry (amongst others) looks increasingly like perjury.