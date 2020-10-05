Magnificent. Simply magnificent.

From The Times:

The right has been bemused for too long. It cannot understand how it won the Cold War, supposedly consigning a vile, repressive and inefficient dogma to the spittoon of history — and yet sees cultural Marxism dominant in every sphere of public life. The answer would be — in the phrase said to be inspired by the Italian Marxist Antonio Gramsci — the long march through the institutions.

The working class are too bright to be conned by Marxist idiocies, believing that all those things Marxists consider “false consciousness” — religious faith, patriotism, the family — are actually quite important. But there is an endless gullibility among the effete professional classes: their liberalism is boundless.

It may be less glamorous than standing on a burning barricade waving a red flag, but capturing bodies such as Ofcom is the way the revolution will be won. And, you have to say, so far this approach has succeeded, despite an almost total absence of popular support.