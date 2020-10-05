Magnificent. Simply magnificent.

From The Times:
The right has been bemused for too long. It cannot understand how it won the Cold War, supposedly consigning a vile, repressive and inefficient dogma to the spittoon of history — and yet sees cultural Marxism dominant in every sphere of public life. The answer would be — in the phrase said to be inspired by the Italian Marxist Antonio Gramsci — the long march through the institutions.
The working class are too bright to be conned by Marxist idiocies, believing that all those things Marxists consider “false consciousness” — religious faith, patriotism, the family — are actually quite important. But there is an endless gullibility among the effete professional classes: their liberalism is boundless.
It may be less glamorous than standing on a burning barricade waving a red flag, but capturing bodies such as Ofcom is the way the revolution will be won. And, you have to say, so far this approach has succeeded, despite an almost total absence of popular support.
God, family, country.
Not Gramsci but Rudi Dutschke.
Heh:
“The revolution will be televised…”
Liddle must read the Cat.
Liddle is right, but the better column in today’s Times is by Dominic Lawson.
Public sector are the real COVID aristocrats.
The three Fs: family, flag, faith.
And now the WHO tells us that the mortality rate for COVID 19 is very similar to the flu. The SCOMO and Fraudenberg prescription to a moderate health threat was to destroy my children’s economic future whilst entrenching and strengthening the power of the public service.
The public servants got a ‘conservative’ government to panic and the. engage in the greatest expansion of the state and the introduction of the most illiberal laws Australia has seen since Federation.
SCOMO and Fraudenberg make Rudd and Swan look responsible.
Liddle is right. It is astonishing. But, in many ways, the very affluence & success of post war western democracies has fostered a sort of benign complacence.
Encountering the vicious, personal attacks of the Left in ordinary everyday life is unsettling. Their ideological stance seems so ridiculous in view of recent history. Consequently, they get away with much intellectual garbage that we should ridicule, rather than tolerate.
Liddle must read the Cat.
If he read the Cat, he’s know that “The revolution will be subsidised.”
Wish I could read it. Is there a way to sign up for New papers that is cheaper than signing up for the Tele, Hun, Oz, etc individually?
Because nothing like this ever happened before ‘Marxism’.
Oh wait, yes it did:
‘We’ve seen all this before: In 1534, a violent gang of radical Anabaptists seized control of Münster and announced they were building Heaven on earth. My look at some parallels to the current American scene…’
https://twitter.com/JosephBottum/status/1309603113041563649
If he read the Cat, he’s know that “The revolution will be subsidised.”
Yes, well…I coined it old bloke-
Pace Gil Scott-Heron, not only will the revolution be televised, it will be subsidised.
These articles are great but unfortunately largely preaching to the choir. A whole generation has been brainwashed by cultural Marxism. Either all free thinking people take a stand now or we will descend into another dark age.
Even more surprising perhaps, Protestant missionary influence in China may have been more important than Marx for the rise of the current regime.
The Messianic Taiping Rebellion, with a Baptist minister taking a major role (later abandoned on a whim):
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Issachar_Jacox_Roberts
was inspired by Evangelical teachings, but was also a Hakka uprising, and Hakka still play a major role in the Beijing hierarchy.
Then there are other examples:
‘Wu was attracted to the social gospel, which aims to solve the problems of social injustice and to advocate gradual social reform. The focus would be shifted from individual salvation to social salvation. In his mind, Christians should participate in the social reform to create an ideal society, which is the way to advance the kingdom of heaven.[10] From the mid-1930s to 1949, Wu started to appreciate and sympathize with communist theory of social revolution and he gradually realized that communism would be the only way for the national salvation.’
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Y._T._Wu
The point being, that if the roots of all this go back through centuries of western history to the Reformation (such as Calvin’s Geneva and his influence on Presbyterians and the English Civil War) then it’s going to be a *lot* harder to change than some imagine. Or it will require something more than libertarians can give, a new emphasis on human fulfillment beyond mere secularism.
Read Joseph Bottum.
John Comnenus, got a link for that?
Read Joseph Bottum.
Bottum’s thesis is that the American cultural elites have lost their religion; i.e. the problem isn’t Protestantism but what he terms Post-Protestantism.
Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) Tweeted:
Umm what? The @who now estimates that 750,000,000 people have gotten the ro? Which, at 1 million death, would put the death rate at 1 in 750 (even with overcounting, etc) – or 0.13%. That’s the lowest estimate I’ve ever seen. Say it with me: IT’S THE FLU.
<a href="Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) Tweeted: Umm what? The @who now estimates that 750,000,000 people have gotten the ro? Which, at 1 million death, would put the death rate at 1 in 750 (even with overcounting, etc) – or 0.13%. That’s the lowest estimate I’ve ever seen. Say it with me: IT’S THE FLU. https://t.co/tDzHsTVw78
OOB China attempts to re-write the Bible: ““The crowd wanted to stone the woman to death as per their law. But Jesus said, ‘Let the one who has never sinned throw the first stone.’ Hearing this, they slipped away one by one. When the crowd disappeared, Jesus stoned the sinner to death, saying, ‘I too am a sinner.”
Besides writing a weird novel they bring judgement, Revelation 22v18