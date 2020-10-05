Overwrought Quack

DESCRIBING James P. Phillips as a “Walter Reed doctor” and “an attending physician at the hospital,” the DESCRIBINGas a “Walter Reed doctor” and “an attending physician at the hospital,” the ABC quotes the medico this afternoon issuing a warning about the well-being of Secret Service agents: “They might get sick. They may die. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater.” The MD is an aficionado of theatre himself. What the ABC doesn’t tell its readers is that the good doctor is not an impartial expert who happens to be angry about Donald Trump’s drive-by to thank supporters outside Walter Reed. A Twitter Trump-hater, crank and vaccine /post office conspiracy theorist , Phillips is just another flighty medical celebrity craving attention.



Elsewhere… after morning ablutions and a bowl of corn flakes, an exhausted Joe Biden called it a day.

