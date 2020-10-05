Overwrought Quack

DESCRIBING James P. Phillips as a “Walter Reed doctor” and “an attending physician at the hospital,” the ABC quotes the medico this afternoon issuing a warning about the well-being of Secret Service agents: “They might get sick. They may die. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater.” The MD is an aficionado of theatre himself. What the ABC doesn’t tell its readers is that the good doctor is not an impartial expert who happens to be angry about Donald Trump’s drive-by to thank supporters outside Walter Reed. A Twitter Trump-hater, crank and vaccine/post office conspiracy theorist, Phillips is just another flighty medical celebrity craving attention.
Seeing that the Secret Service agents would’ve been accompanying him in the hospital as well what is the problem? They can’t leave him unguarded. There might be a crazed lefty doctor loose in the hallways.
Impartiality and Cameron Steward don’t even have a nodding acquaintance. What a load of tosh.
Think of all those obese, diabetic, 70-and-over Secret Service agents being asked to take a bullet just so Orange Man can take a victory lap.
Paging Dr. Norman Swan…paging Dr. Swan…
. Easily identified though that’d be the one with the ill-fitting white coat because of hate-blotation.
More TDS by MSM.
Is this moron seriously suggesting that the president (any president) be unaccompanied by Secret Service agents?
!Trump is probably fitter than Paedo Joe , the anti dementia drugs are knocking hell out of the old corrupt democrim Joe .
DEMOCRIM , a corrupt career politician who claims to be democratic .
DEMOCRIMINALITY ,what the creer politicians who claim to be democrstic engage in all the time .
The Quack is a crazed Vaccine/Conspiracy Theorist to the extent of claiming that Trump has leaned on the FDA to approve a vaxx that might not be fully tested before the Election.
While that would be a conspiracy, it’s not totally beyond the realms of possibility from what we know of American Politics.
Some Examples:
1.,The McKinley Admin secretly paid the King Of Spain $20 million for Cuba, Puerto Rico, and The Philippines in 1898. A Casus Belli was required, an American Warship blew up in Havana, and it was off to the races. 2. The CIA leaned on the Ayatollahs to hold the 340 American hostages thru the 1980 elections.
They released them the day Reagan won.
Ed Case
Ed Case
#3607986, posted on October 5, 2020 at 3:03 pm
2. The CIA leaned on the Ayatollahs to hold the 340 American hostages thru the 1980 elections.
They released them the day Reagan won.
So, the CIA wanted Reagan to win?? Why would that be?
The general consensus back then was that Carter was a pussy (like Obama) and Reagan would kick their butts in short order (like Trump), hence the freeing of the hostages.
“Ed Case
Ed Case
#3607986, posted on October 5, 2020 at 3:03 pm
2. The CIA leaned on the Ayatollahs to hold the 340 American hostages thru the 1980 elections.
They released them the day Reagan won.”
No….the Iranians released the hostages on 20 January 1980…a few hours before Reagan was inaugurated.
Secret Service agents are expected to take a bullet for the president, are expected to be fit and are not usually in the at-risk age group for da virus.
This sort of hyperventilation from the left media and Dems is tiresome, but it’s “all they got”.
Why would the CIA want Reagan to win?
Gee, that’s a toughie., Fat Tony.
Because his VP was the outgoing DCI?
Because Carter was the first President since the founding of the CIA not to okay any Coups or start any wars?
Anyway, Bush, er, I mean, Reagan gave them what they wanted:
1.Funded Iraq’s 5 year war with Iran
2. Bombed Libya
3. Funded Wars in Nicaragua and El Salvador
4. Funded the Taliban’s war in Afghanistan, & etc
Cassie of Sydney
Cassie of Sydney
#3608002, posted on October 5, 2020 at 3:26 pm
Hi Cassie – thanks for that – my memories not too good, but the rationale still stands.
“memories” meant to be “memory’s” – spelling/grammar not too good either
“Fat Tony
#3608014, posted on October 5, 2020 at 3:41 pm
Cassie of Sydney
#3608002, posted on October 5, 2020 at 3:26 pm”
Hi Cassie – thanks for that – my memories not too good, but the rationale still stands.”
I wasn’t critiquing you FT…..I agree with your rationale completely. One of the reason the Iranians released the hostages is because they knew Reagan wasn’t a wimp….like Carter
I just assume that any “professional” who attacks Trump over anything is going to be a crank or a pseudo-whatever. It saves time.
Lets guess oldest of the SS guys close to the Prez is 50.
According to this they have a 0.14% chance of death….
https://www.acsh.org/news/2020/06/23/coronavirus-covid-deaths-us-age-race-14863
