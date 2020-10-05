Super Troupers

Today, all of the European countries are more or less following the Swedish model, combined with the testing, tracing and quarantine procedures the Germans have introduced, but none will admit it. Instead, they made a caricature out of the Swedish strategy. Almost everyone has called it inhumane and a failure.”
– Antoine Flahault, director of the Institute of Global Health, Geneva
From the picture caption in the article:
Only a surprise if you’re a blithering moron. The next ‘surprise’ is going to be how few people die during the next European flu season compared to normal.
Saw a headline on the weekend: “Sweden hit by second wave!”
Deaths: Zero.
It seems plausible that the virus’s lethality – such as it was – is being diluted.
I don’t believe anybody’s got the virus “controlled”.
I doubt that’s even possible.
Sweden just managed to deal with consequences of it while doing least harm to their people’s wellbeing
“We have beaten this hurricane,” said the standing man, standing directly in the eye.
Could go the other way.
As Tegnell himself pointed out, a lot of flu was avoided in late NH winter, making people emerging from lockdown more vulnerable, not less, to new strains. Sweden should be better placed than most in this regard, since the people have been mixing more, albeit with extra hygiene and distancing (but not masks)..
The crucial SH flu season, from which vaccines are derived for the following NH winter, was pretty much wiped out. Hardly any cases at all.
The “hurricane” hit Sweden same as anywhere else.
They just dealt with it better.
Meanwhile, smug-faced Melbourne has gone from most-liveable to least liveable city in the world.