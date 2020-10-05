This is a job for AUSTRAC

From the front page of The Australian newspaper:

Viv Waller, the lawyer representing the complainant, said he had not received any of the money allegedly sent from the Vatican. No evidence confirming the plot has been furnished by Cardinal Becciu’s accusers. Ms Waller said the surviving altar boy in the criminal case had no idea about what was being ­alleged. “My client denies any knowledge or receipt of any payments,” she said.

Let’s be perfectly blunt here: What else is he going to say?

Now everyone is making excuses – people have false memories, people have had traumatic lives.

Yes.

Okay.

Whatever.

I don’t care.

Somebody got $1.1 million to lie about Pell in court.

Somebody is guilty of an offense and has broken the law.

It gets worse.

Victoria Police has not received a complaint about the money transfers, which have further scandalised the Vatican and coincided with Cardinal Pell’s return to Rome.

Seriously people?

Why would anyone lodge a compliant with Victoria Police?

This is the same organisation that terrorised a 13 year-old girl several years ago. The same organisation that thought it okay to have a defence lawyer working as a police spy. The same organisation that arrest pregnant women for defying the government. The same organisation that enforces the ‘ring of steel’ around Melbourne. The same organisation that persecuted Pell. The same organisation that is perfectly capable of arresting pregnant women at the beach, but cannot crack down on gang violence.

Seriously – why would you lodge a compliant with Victoria Police?

To each and every single member of Victoria Police reading this; are you not ashamed?

Luckily there is a Federal agency that is designed especially for this very purpose.

Step up to the plate: The Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre.

AUSTRAC is the Australian Government agency responsible for detecting, deterring and disrupting criminal abuse of the financial system to protect the community from serious and organised crime. Through strong regulation, and enhanced intelligence capabilities, AUSTRAC collects and analyses financial reports and information to generate financial intelligence. This vital information about potential criminals and criminal activity contributes to our national security and law enforcement investigations For more than 30 years, AUSTRAC has been evolving to address the challenges in a financial system that is rapidly changing and targeted by criminals in complex ways.

Now let’s be blunt here people – Austrac has have been providing employment of last resort for a whole bunch of folks … for 30 years.

Now is the time to reveal their value to the Australian public.

Who exactly paid $1.1 million to an Australian bank account?

Who received $1.1 million from a Vatican account?

What happened next?

The minister in charge, and responsible for all this, is Peter Dutton.

He can be contacted at: