What their ABC hasn’t covered …

There is a strange omission in the ABC’s news coverage …
The Times of London is covering the story.
There is a strange omission in the ABC’s news coverage …
The Times of London is covering the story.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
The licentious sinners we can control; the saintly ascetics may destroy us.
Wow! More pieces of the puzzle begin to fall into place. It never made sense from the get-go which pretty much means there are significant shenanigans happening in the background.
As for the ABC, no surprise at all.
No doubt some VicPol members had their hand out too.
ABC omission. I am shocked!
Only conspiracy theories says Louise.
Their ABC must be devastated by this revelation. Their Pell pile on was spectacular, bordering on the hysterical. Absolute trash from an institution supposedly big on fact checking and “trusted” balanced reporting. They are never comfortable reporting reality when it’s against either their agenda, or dogged belief in their own infallibility.
Why would anyone expect the ABC to report the allegations against Beccui? To do so would damage their predetermined narrative to get Pell no matter what. The involvement by the ABC in fitting up Pell, in collusion with the Victoria Police and some well connected individuals in the legal fraternity, was disgusting enough but now we learn that a miserable thieving corrupt Cardinal at the Vatican was using Church funds to see Pell ruined and jailed. The proper conclusion is that those funds were used to bribe witnesses to get a conviction against an innocent man but we now need to know who received the bribes. Perhaps Louise Milligan might be willing to put her investigative talents to work on that. She could ask for assistance from some senior Victoria Police officers who were around at the time. They shouldn’t have to look all that far.
A cynic could be open to speculate that some in the media may have had palms greased but not in the abc, of course.
ABC failure? Surprise?
The Times is not an insignificant organisation.
This will now have to go viral.
I would like to read the whole article, unfortunately payealled.
Thje only mentions of Becciu I can find on the ABC website – which collates all news articles including Radio National – are in regard to embezzlement and irregular real estate purchases in London.
Stupendous if true. But judging by other stories that have emanated from the “Italian media” about the Vatican over time, I’ll be keeping a catering-size container of salt handy.
As there were no witnesses in the J case, the allegation can presumably only mean one thing.
More details here
Well, that did not work.
https://www.ncregister.com/news/dossier-to-vatican-alleges-cardinal-becciu-covertly-channeled-money-to-australia
Pfft! Try searching their website for any mention of Carl Beech. As of five minutes ago, you still get zero hits. If you search for Operation Midland, all you get is the original 2015 reporting of the allegations, with no update. Hello, can you put me through to Media Watch?…yes, I’ll hold…
Fixed the link.
Wow !
Follow the money to see where it went. This should be a major news story. If the ABC is not mentioning it then further prove of bias.
No doubt the new VIC Chief Commissioner is right onto it. Oh wait, he was the guy who gave the incredible press conference saying they had multiple cases and victims. None of which succeeded.
7-0.
Zulu has posted the article in the OT.
Audit 7-Nilligan.
Cardinal Becciu ‘stole funds to bribe witnesses’ in sex abuse case against rival George Pell
Tom Kington, Rome
Sunday October 04 2020, 12.00pm BST, The Times
A senior Catholic cardinal has been accused of using €700,000 of Vatican funds to bribe witnesses to secure a sex abuse conviction against a rival.
Italian media have reported that Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, 72, is suspected of wiring the cash to recipients in Australia who helped to ensure hostile testimony in the abuse trial of Cardinal George Pell, who was accused of molesting choir boys in Melbourne in the 1990s.
The scandal cast a shadow yesterday over the publication of a key Vatican document calling for a more caring and sharing society and denouncing the evils of war.
Before he returned to Australia in 2017 where he was tried, jailed and acquitted on appeal, Cardinal Pell, 79, served as finance minister at the Vatican, where his attempts to clean up opaque accounting were opposed by Cardinal Becciu.
Quoting leaked documents, the Italian newspapers La Repubblica and Corriere della Sera reported at the weekend that Vatican investigators suspect that Cardinal Becciu hoped to use the money to definitively derail Cardinal Pell’s transparency programme, which threatened to expose Cardinal Becciu’s allegedly corrupt management of Vatican cash.
Cardinal Becciu issued a strongly worded denial of the reports , stating: “I categorically deny interfering in any way in the trial of Cardinal Pell.”
Cardinal Becciu held an influential role in distributing and investing millions of euros of Catholic donations as the deputy secretary of state between 2011 and 2018 before Francis put him in charge of running the Holy See’s department responsible for making saints.
He was sacked from that job and stripped of the right to elect popes by Pope Francis last month, as Vatican investigators sifted through his spending record at the secretariat of state.
Their suspicions are focused on a multimillion investment he oversaw in a luxury property in Chelsea, London, which allegedly lost the Vatican money while making millions for consultants.
He is also allegedly suspected of funnelling Vatican cash to charities and businesses run by his three brothers. He has denied all wrongdoing.
Cardinal Becciu’s clash with Cardinal Pell came to a head in 2016 when the Australian ordered an audit of Vatican finances by an external accountancy firm. Soon after it was launched Cardinal Becciu overruled Cardinal Pell and blocked the audit.
A year later, he was behind the ousting of the Vatican’s auditor-general, Libero Milone, who was accused of spying on officials.
“Milone was Pell’s right-hand man and the enmity between Pell and Becciu was huge, although others were also riled by what they saw as Pell’s anti-Italian arrogance,” Massimo Franco, the author of The Enigma of Bergoglio, a new book about Francis, said.
After 13 months in jail and his acquittal in April, Cardinal Pell returned to Rome on September 30.
On hearing of Cardinal Becciu’s sacking, he said: “The Holy Father was elected to clean up Vatican finances. He plays a long game and is to be thanked and congratulated on recent developments.” Reacting to the comments, Cardinal Becciu said he had tried to block Cardinal Pell’s reforms, “because he had wanted to apply laws that hadn’t been promulgated yet”.
Cardinal Becciu added that he had lost his patience when Cardinal Pell accused him of being dishonest in front of the Pope. “I couldn’t allow him to say something like that . . . from the time I was a child, I had always been taught by my parents to be honest,” he said.
Francis sought to steer the Vatican back to its core message of peaceful solidarity yesterday with the release of an encyclical document, Fratelli Tutti, which urges the world to rediscover its sense of charity as it battles Covid-19.
“If only we might keep in mind all those elderly persons who died for lack of respirators, partly as a result of the dismantling, year after year, of healthcare systems,” he said. Releasing the e-document on the feast day of his namesake St Francis, who assisted the poor and preached peace, the Pope stated that war was never warranted, rejecting the Catholic Church’s traditional concept of a “just war”.
He also accused populist leaders of “appealing to the basest and most selfish inclinations of certain sectors of the population”, while criticising “trickle-down” free-market neo-liberalism for failing to stamp out poverty.
Questioning whether the right to private property was “absolute or inviolable”, he quoted early Christian thinkers who claimed, “if one person lacks what is necessary to live with dignity, it is because another person is detaining it”.
Francis said the coronavirus pandemic had confirmed his belief that current political and economic institutions must be reformed to address the legitimate needs of the people most harmed by the coronavirus.
That is an expensive path. Many many witnesses.
If I was to bribe anyone I would make sure of it and go for the adjudicator.
Andrew Bolt: Will Victoria Police investigate allegations of corruption in case against Pell?
It reads like a Dan Brown thriller.
Vatican documents show Cardinal George Pell’s enemies sent $1.1 million to Australia as he faced false claims of child sex abuse.
Pell supporters won’t be surprised. Many suspected corrupt Vatican officials paid off people to stop Pell’s anti-corruption investigation as head of church finances.
Now Italy’s top newspaper, the Corriere della Sera, reports: “700,000 euros sent to Australia through various wire transfers may have been used to ‘buy’ the accusers in the paedophile trial against Cardinal George Pell.”
The newspaper says “this is the hypothesis of the Vatican investigators” probing Vatican corruption and the role of Cardinal Angelo Becciu, fired by the Pope last week as a crook.
It says Becciu’s former deputy, Monsignor Alberto Perlasca, was now informing on Becciu, who Pell had been investigating until forced to return to Australia in 2017 to defend himself.
Perlasca reportedly alleges 700,000 euros were sent to an Australian account, apparently before 2018.
Italy’s Il Messagero made many claims, and says money was sent during Pell’s trial.
These are unproven and extraordinary claims. I’ve seen no evidence of such a transfer, although church officials last year showed me documentation of a huge purchase made by one person which involved more money than I thought such a person would have.
Yet Pell’s supporters still suspect he was nobbled by enemies in the church, with Pell serving 405 days in jail for a crime he could not have committed until the High Court freed him last April.
Can you blame them? So much about this case was bizarre.
Victoria Police started a taskforce to investigate Pell even before any complaints had been made.
It also advertised for his “victims” to come forward if they’d been abused – an obvious opportunity for exploitation by his enemies.
Police then hit Pell with 26 charges of abuse against eight alleged “victims” – charges so improbable that every one collapsed.
Be clear: I accuse no Pell accuser of telling lies. People can have false memories. And I accuse no police of corruption.
But why send $1.1 million to Australia? Who got the money? Why? The public evidence is unclear.
The answer could turn out to be totally innocent. And do these claims of conspiracy really fit the timeline of events?
March 2013: Victoria Police starts Operation Tethering to find possible “unreported serious crimes” by Pell.
2014: Becciu, second in charge at the Vatican’s Secretariat of State, orders the purchase of a luxury development in London with $250 million in loans from a Swiss Bank notorious for money laundering violations, and using a shady broker who earns $230 million in fees and profit.
2014: The Pope makes Pell head of the Vatican’s new Secretariat of the Economy. Pell starts to uncover massive corruption. In the next two years he closes 4000 Vatican bank accounts, telling me in 2016 that “the danger is those accounts were being used for money laundering… Who knows if it’s the Mafia?”
2015: Becciu, with Pell’s team on his case, reportedly tries to disguise the London loans by cancelling them out against the value of the property – a trick banned by the Pope.
2015: Newspapers report Becciu’s role in buying a hospital in 2012 which later collapsed with debts of more than $1 billion, after massive fraud and theft.
June 2015: the Vatican appoints its first auditor general.
June 2015: A man whose name remains suppressed tells police Pell abused him at his Cathedral in 1996.
December 2015: Pell orders the first external audit of Vatican accounts after finding millions of dollars “tucked away”.
December 2015: Police publicly appeal for “victims” who were attacked at Pell’s Cathedral when Pell was in charge.
2016: Pell warns the Pope about Becciu.
January 2016: Police appeal “for information in relation to allegations of sexual assault” at Ballarat’s Eureka Stockade pool in the late 1970s, when Pell used to swim there.
April 2016: Becciu cancels Pell’s audit. Pell appeals to the Pope, who backs Becciu.
July 2016: Two men, both with criminal records, tell the ABC Pell molested them as boys during horseplay in the Ballarat pool. (Prosecutors later withdraw the charges as hopeless.)
June 2017: Pell charged with child sex abuse and is forced to return to Australia to stand trial. Becciu sacks the Vatican auditor general.
Yes, conspiracy theories are suspicious, but Vatican police are now investigating this one. What’s the bet Victoria Police won’t?
It’s like the Cosa Nostra but in more flamboyant robes.
VicPol will be all over these allegations of perjury and witness tampering, right ?
Ha!
It makes that Milligan woman look even more stupid.
She was not even pursuing her own agenda. She was duped into following someone else’s and thinking it was her own.
All money from her book should be confiscated as proceeds of a crime, and the cash used to raise a gigantic bronze statue of a journalist with its head up its own fundament and this statue to be erected in front of the ABC offices in Ultimo.
Andrew Bolt: Will Victoria Police investigate allegations of corruption in case against Pell?
It reads like a Dan Brown thriller.
Vatican documents show Cardinal George Pell’s enemies sent $1.1 million to Australia as he faced false claims of child sex abuse.
Pell supporters won’t be surprised. Many suspected corrupt Vatican officials paid off people to stop Pell’s anti-corruption investigation as head of church finances.
Now Italy’s top newspaper, the Corriere della Sera, reports: “700,000 euros sent to Australia through various wire transfers may have been used to ‘buy’ the accusers in the [email protected] trial against Cardinal George Pell.”
The newspaper says “this is the hypothesis of the Vatican investigators” probing Vatican corruption and the role of Cardinal Angelo Becciu, fired by the Pope last week as a crook.
It says Becciu’s former deputy, Monsignor Alberto Perlasca, was now informing on Becciu, who Pell had been investigating until forced to return to Australia in 2017 to defend himself.
Perlasca reportedly alleges 700,000 euros were sent to an Australian account, apparently before 2018.
Italy’s Il Messagero made many claims, and says money was sent during Pell’s trial.
These are unproven and extraordinary claims. I’ve seen no evidence of such a transfer, although church officials last year showed me documentation of a huge purchase made by one person which involved more money than I thought such a person would have.
Yet Pell’s supporters still suspect he was nobbled by enemies in the church, with Pell serving 405 days in jail for a crime he could not have committed until the High Court freed him last April.
Can you blame them? So much about this case was bizarre.
Victoria Police started a taskforce to investigate Pell even before any complaints had been made.
It also advertised for his “victims” to come forward if they’d been abused – an obvious opportunity for exploitation by his enemies.
Police then hit Pell with 26 charges of abuse against eight alleged “victims” – charges so improbable that every one collapsed.
Be clear: I accuse no Pell accuser of telling lies. People can have false memories. And I accuse no police of corruption.
But why send $1.1 million to Australia? Who got the money? Why? The public evidence is unclear.
The answer could turn out to be totally innocent. And do these claims of conspiracy really fit the timeline of events?
March 2013: Victoria Police starts Operation Tethering to find possible “unreported serious crimes” by Pell.
2014: Becciu, second in charge at the Vatican’s Secretariat of State, orders the purchase of a luxury development in London with $250 million in loans from a Swiss Bank notorious for money laundering violations, and using a shady broker who earns $230 million in fees and profit.
2014: The Pope makes Pell head of the Vatican’s new Secretariat of the Economy. Pell starts to uncover massive corruption. In the next two years he closes 4000 Vatican bank accounts, telling me in 2016 that “the danger is those accounts were being used for money laundering… Who knows if it’s the Mafia?”
2015: Becciu, with Pell’s team on his case, reportedly tries to disguise the London loans by cancelling them out against the value of the property – a trick banned by the Pope.
2015: Newspapers report Becciu’s role in buying a hospital in 2012 which later collapsed with debts of more than $1 billion, after massive fraud and theft.
June 2015: the Vatican appoints its first auditor general.
June 2015: A man whose name remains suppressed tells police Pell abused him at his Cathedral in 1996.
December 2015: Pell orders the first external audit of Vatican accounts after finding millions of dollars “tucked away”.
December 2015: Police publicly appeal for “victims” who were attacked at Pell’s Cathedral when Pell was in charge.
2016: Pell warns the Pope about Becciu.
January 2016: Police appeal “for information in relation to allegations of sexual assault” at Ballarat’s Eureka Stockade pool in the late 1970s, when Pell used to swim there.
April 2016: Becciu cancels Pell’s audit. Pell appeals to the Pope, who backs Becciu.
July 2016: Two men, both with criminal records, tell the ABC Pell [email protected] them as boys during horseplay in the Ballarat pool. (Prosecutors later withdraw the charges as hopeless.)
June 2017: Pell charged with child sex abuse and is forced to return to Australia to stand trial. Becciu sacks the Vatican auditor general.
Yes, conspiracy theories are suspicious, but Vatican police are now investigating this one. What’s the bet Victoria Police won’t?
Here it is thanks to Zulu Kilo Two Alpha.
The Australian put this matter on the record in a small report today. I wonder if there is some disquiet among the seat-shining stenographers at the ABC. Hope so.
I should have scrolled back!
P
#3607567, posted on October 5, 2020 at 9:47 am
I would like to read the whole article, unfortunately payealled.
Here it is thanks to Zulu Kilo Two Alpha.
Thanks P for the original link
was able to read it and did not realise it was paywalled – thank you GitHub
The Oz now reporting it.
I thought that there was only One witness.
Ah, well, if the jurisdiction where the bribe was received and/or passed on from was NSW or the ACT, it will have nithing to do with VikPol.
All normal practices, according to VicPol.
There were several, but all except one did not proceed to trial.
Becciu was really only trying to get Pell out of the way and discredit him with smears.
So, the more the merrier. A conviction was only icing on the cake. His main aim was to keep Pell out of the Vatican permanently.
Bolt article says funds sent before 2018. Date is important. If you were funnelling that amount you would want to know going to the right cause/victim/witness. So who would you pick ?
Perhaps somebody in the legal field who had contact with such likely Pell witnesses.
Vatican, “Becciu transfers to accusers in Pell pedophilia trial”
The 700,000 euros sent to Australia may have been used to “buy” the rival’s accusers
by Fiorenza Sarzanini from Corriere della Serra – and Google translate
The 700,000 euros sent to Australia through some fractional wire transfers may have been used to “buy” the accusers in the pedophile trial against Cardinal George Pell. This is the hypothesis of the Vatican investigators that risks provoking a new and sensational turn in the investigation launched into the shortages of hundreds of millions of euros in the offering of St. Peter’s and other availabilities of the Secretariat of State. The checks concern the movements arranged by Monsignor Angelo Becciu, the Substitute last week forced to resign from the post of Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints who also lost the rights related to the cardinalate. And they extend to the employees of the Secretariat, but above all to the fixers accused of having carried out “a well-planned maneuver to carry out a huge looting of financial resources of the Secretariat of State that has no equal”.
The rivalry between the prelates Pell and Becciu has never been a mystery inside and outside the Holy See. So much so that in 2015, when Pell – then Prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy – spoke at the Rimini meeting about the need to “put our affairs in order so that they can be shown to the outside world” and announced that “the next wave of attacks on the Church could be for financial irregularities ”, many thought that it referred precisely to the management of money destined for the poor and instead used for real estate investments. However, no one could have imagined that at the time Becciu and the other members of the Secretariat – first of all Monsignor Alberto Perlasca – had relied on fixers such as Raffaele Mincione and Gianluigi Torzi to buy buildings and move money to foreign accounts.
On the other hand, by analyzing the bank movements, a trace was found of a transfer that started from a deposit of the Secretariat and ended up on an IOR account attributable to Becciu in 2018, before the replacement was assigned to the new position. It was thus decided to also analyze what had happened in previous years and other transfers were discovered that through some intermediate steps would have reached, at least in part, one of Pell’s accusers. In mid-2017, the cardinal was investigated for sexually assaulting two choir boys in the sacristy of St. Patrick’s Church, Melbourne, at the end of a mass in 1996. One of the two died in 2014 of an overdose, the other confirmed the allegations during the trial. Despite doubts and press campaigns, especially in Australia, about the possibility that the trial was in fact “a farce”, Pell was sentenced to six years in December 2018 and locked up in the Barwon maximum security prison. Sentence annulled last April by the Australian High Court which released the cardinal considering that the Court of Victoria “failed to consider whether there was a reasonable possibility that the crime had not been committed”, thus placing the fundamental principle of “reasonable doubt “. To weigh on the verdict the revelation that before dying one of the two choristers had confessed to his mother that he had not suffered abuse.
The ongoing verifications also concern some real estate investments made in Australia and which may have served to put “pressure” on the outcome of the process. In recent weeks Monsignor Perlasca – also employed in the Secretariat, who decided to collaborate with the Vatican justice promoters, perhaps to escape arrest – has lashed out against Becciu – who has provided hundreds of documents on the economic management of the Secretariat and talked about dossiers to discredit opponents. “All false, I pity him,” Becciu himself reacted. Now he will perhaps have to find other arguments to defend himself.
Pell was charged by VicPol June ’17 according to wiki.
A timeline would certainly help put the pieces together.
Vatican, “Becciu transfers to accusers in Pell p*****a trial”
The 700,000 euros sent to Australia may have been used to “buy” the rival’s accusers
by Fiorenza Sarzanini from Corriere della Serra – and Google translate
The 700,000 euros sent to Australia through some fractional wire transfers may have been used to “buy” the accusers in the pedophile trial against Cardinal George Pell. This is the hypothesis of the Vatican investigators that risks provoking a new and sensational turn in the investigation launched into the shortages of hundreds of millions of euros in the offering of St. Peter’s and other availabilities of the Secretariat of State. The checks concern the movements arranged by Monsignor Angelo Becciu, the Substitute last week forced to resign from the post of Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints who also lost the rights related to the cardinalate. And they extend to the employees of the Secretariat, but above all to the fixers accused of having carried out “a well-planned maneuver to carry out a huge looting of financial resources of the Secretariat of State that has no equal”.
The fight
The rivalry between the prelates Pell and Becciu has never been a mystery inside and outside the Holy See. So much so that in 2015, when Pell – then Prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy – spoke at the Rimini meeting about the need to “put our affairs in order so that they can be shown to the outside world” and announced that “the next wave of attacks on the Church could be for financial irregularities ”, many thought that it referred precisely to the management of money destined for the poor and instead used for real estate investments. However, no one could have imagined that at the time Becciu and the other members of the Secretariat – first of all Monsignor Alberto Perlasca – had relied on fixers such as Raffaele Mincione and Gianluigi Torzi to buy buildings and move money to foreign accounts.
The accuser
On the other hand, by analyzing the bank movements, a trace was found of a transfer that started from a deposit of the Secretariat and ended up on an IOR account attributable to Becciu in 2018, before the replacement was assigned to the new position. It was thus decided to also analyze what had happened in previous years and other transfers were discovered that through some intermediate steps would have reached, at least in part, one of Pell’s accusers. In mid-2017, the cardinal was investigated for sexually assaulting two choir boys in the sacristy of St. Patrick’s Church, Melbourne, at the end of a mass in 1996. One of the two died in 2014 of an overdose, the other confirmed the allegations during the trial. Despite doubts and press campaigns, especially in Australia, about the possibility that the trial was in fact “a farce”, Pell was sentenced to six years in December 2018 and locked up in the Barwon maximum security prison. Sentence annulled last April by the Australian High Court which released the cardinal considering that the Court of Victoria “failed to consider whether there was a reasonable possibility that the crime had not been committed”, thus placing the fundamental principle of “reasonable doubt “. To weigh on the verdict the revelation that before dying one of the two choristers had confessed to his mother that he had not suffered abuse.
The defence
The ongoing verifications also concern some real estate investments made in Australia and which may have served to put “pressure” on the outcome of the process. In recent weeks Monsignor Perlasca – also employed in the Secretariat, who decided to collaborate with the Vatican justice promoters, perhaps to escape arrest – has lashed out against Becciu – who has provided hundreds of documents on the economic management of the Secretariat and talked about dossiers to discredit opponents. “All false, I pity him,” Becciu himself reacted. Now he will perhaps have to find other arguments to defend himself.
https://twitter.com/Milliganreports
Louise Milligan (@Milliganreports) · Twitter
There are some really mental conspiracy theories, backed up by no solid evidence, being passed around right now. Even by some journalists. I won’t give them oxygen but it depresses me endlessly that standards are so low & journalists are being used by the cynical & powerful.
Twitter · 11 hours ago
Well, Milligan’s own millinery could be supplied from a comalco tinfoil packet.
Nilligan is anxious. She is starting to learn she’s been played as a useful idiot but is only at the denial stage. I look forward to the next stage.
comalco
The All-Aluminium can…
(Sorry, sorry. As you were, Cats. Don’t mind the whimsy ☹️)
She is starting to learn she’s been played as a useful idiot
At best, that’s all she’s been.
At worst…oh my !!
Trump is causing Milligan a breakdown of Our Zoe proportions. Hysterical. Really.
This is hilarious. As opposed to the absurdity of the allegation against Pell for offences committed in the Cathedral after conducting mass with multiple witnesses around to interupt the abuse.
The ABC has invested so much effort in being biased in the case nothing is going to change now. If anything they have to protect their position that he was guilty.
Louise Milligan (@Milliganreports) · Twitter
There are some really mental conspiracy theories, backed up by no solid evidence, being passed around right now. Even by some journalists. I won’t give them oxygen but it depresses me endlessly that standards are so low & journalists are being used by the cynical & powerful.
Twitter · 11 hours ago
Milligan tweeting her alarm at the low standards of some journalists and complaint about them being used by the cynical and powerful. What a hypocrite she is. If we had a decent police force they would be trawling through her financial records right now.
As I wrote the other day, we need to know what monies were ‘donated’ to law firms representing these ‘witnesses.’ Because I doubt the corrupt cardinal was dropping cash into the individual Westpac and Commonwealth Bank accounts of Joe and Mary Blow.
Cardinal Becciu, and Beyond
The demotion of Becciu…is unprecedented—not only in this pontificate, but in the Vatican’s modern history.
In the penultimate para of this article:
… Pell has returned to Rome following the fall of Becciu, his Vatican enemy; it remains to be seen if it is only to empty his apartment, or to enjoy an ecclesiastical rehabilitation following the overturning of his sexual-abuse conviction in Australia.
Much will hinge on just how correct Pell will prove to have been on curial corruption and the state of Vatican finances, …
3AW Mitchell just mentioned it briefly.
This Pell thing is a sleeper.
I think when we look back in 10 years time it will turn out to have been a massive scandal involving a some very big players.
In a just society, police do not rrawl through the records of filth. In a just society the filth live in a constant state of terror and at every opportunity disclose all and every fact eagerly to the authorities lest the date of their promised release from the agony of their life be pushed further back.
No comments allowed on Oz or Bolt articles. Their moderators would not be able to keep up if allowed them.
When did Victorian police know and what did they know?
I think when we look back in 10 years time it will turn out to have been a massive scandal involving a some very big players.
Not least the ABC.
Shut it down.
Or bring back funding by the license fee that Whitlam axed.
Only make it voluntary.
It was DPP who prosecuted but there was a very high profile female lawyer who represents victims. That would be my starting point.
“As I wrote the other day, we need to know what monies were ‘donated’ to law firms representing these ‘witnesses.’ Because I doubt the corrupt cardinal was dropping cash into the individual Westpac and Commonwealth Bank accounts of Joe and Mary Blow”.
Tis Pell thing is a sleeper
It’s waking up quickly. The Oz going much bigger and stuff from the pedestal heading for the rotating cooling device at lightning speed. Story of the day, I suspect. But not on the ABC.
Roger – ABC subscription only.
sounds a bit like misdirection by the vatican and I wonder why
before anyone can investigate anything, the recipient/s of the funds needs to be identified and what are the chances of that?
Bank records?
Can’ t wait for Tom Hanks to come to Oz next time to do the next Da Vinci Code film . However Melbourne after Dan’s finished devastating it will be no match for Florence .
Peter Dutton is the minister responsible for Austrac – he could find out who got the $1.1 million and why.
VicPol will be all over these allegations of perjury and witness tampering, right ?
LOL
Louise Milligan (@Milliganreports) · Twitter
There are some really mental conspiracy theories, backed up by no solid evidence, being passed around right now. Even by some journalists. I won’t give them oxygen but it depresses me endlessly that standards are so low & journalists are being used by the cynical & powerful.
Twitter · 11 hours ago
Looking in the mirror, Louise and ABC?
I’m currently in a twitter discussion with someone that believes that the HC’s quashing, 7-Nilligan, ‘doesn’t mean he didn’t do it’. Now a Future Fellow from the ANU has popped in to say that Pell has ‘bolted to Rome’, six months later, that is, to escape further charges and that he let ‘these boys’ down. The problem with false charges is that they leave a stain no matter what.
The Vatican clearly knows whose account received the funds.
However easy fix for the fund sender.. Just say doing the right thing by victims and supporting them in their time of need due to bad behaviour by a Catholic leader.
Wont just be a bank account trail. Must be emails contacting recipient or representative , verifying account to use and what the funds are to be used for etc. Then how distributed at this end (ie. more than one account).
Zero liklihood of VICPOL being interested. Perhaps treat it as a Federal matter investigating possible perverting justice and bribery of witnesses.
let’s see who is motivated to join the dots in Australia
Dutton is probably the only one who could make an objective move here, but what’s the motivation?
if he investigates it and it goes nowhere, or is legit then he’s used up a silver bullet with the Canberra bureacracy they can use against him later
we have our own swamp, Trump is not alone in that
LOL. As opposed to Pell sexually assaulting two choir boys immediately after Mass in the sacristy with the Cathedral full of parishioners and altar boys and senior clergy milling about.
And just when I thought today couldn’t get better:
Any amount in a lawyer’s account or a “victim’s” account would seem grossly unwise.
It must be funnelled through to a Catholic entity of some sort. Even then, how does a bribed person get their money and who encourages untrue allegations and the specific details of false allegations. You know, how does that come about in practice?
First thing is to know the name of the account holder. How hard can it be for Peter Dutton, though I guess he’s terrified of being painted as p….do Pell supporter and thinks of his position.
well – given that one suggestion is the Victorian branch of the ‘Ndrangheta is involved, I’m sure there are known methods to disburse funds. Who knows how far their tentacles extend? (VicPol definitely, Vic ALP, definitely.. )
The money may have been used to influence/extort participants in the process. Maybe they received nothing except threats.
Shes correct, but only in the wrongest way possible.
but it depresses me endlessly that standards are so low & journalists are being used by the cynical & powerful.
Shes been pushing a smear campaign paid for by the Vatican corruptocrats to see an “honest broker” nobbled from the investigation.
How that “journalistic instinct” going Loise 7-nilligan, melting like chocolate drop eyes in the heat?
Let’s see where this leads. But we must not take our eyes off the main scandal, the Victorian Socialist Left’s wholesale corruption and political prostitution if the police and the Office of Public Prosecutions – and not only them – and their corrupt and criminal collusion with the ABC and other organs of the leftist media.
No.
Nor could such monies be paid into individuals’ accounts. There is no way that could be set up at the interpersonal level with several/many ‘witnesses.’
Only a law firm could act as intermediary between a ‘generous benefactor’ and ‘victims.’
We need to know who ‘donated’ to this cause and how much they gave.
This possibility is just too intriguing for an intrepid journalist with no ideological axe to grind to avoid. It is a game changer.
I said right from the start that his involvement with Vatican finances would lead to big trouble. He’s lucky he escaped with his life and wasn’t found hanging under a bridge (as happens with Vatican money men).