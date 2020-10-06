Archbishop bars male priest from ministry because he’s now a ‘she’ and that means ‘her’ 28-year marriage (to a woman) is now ‘same sex’ and the archbishop can’t recognise that as authentic even though the ‘woman’ insists ‘she’ and ‘her’ wife are not gay

Posted on 8:27 am, October 6, 2020 by currencylad

This entry was posted in Cultural Issues, Ethics and morality. Bookmark the permalink.

11 Responses to Archbishop bars male priest from ministry because he’s now a ‘she’ and that means ‘her’ 28-year marriage (to a woman) is now ‘same sex’ and the archbishop can’t recognise that as authentic even though the ‘woman’ insists ‘she’ and ‘her’ wife are not gay

  1. stackja
    #3608665, posted on October 6, 2020 at 8:30 am

    Yes! The inmates now running the asylum.

  2. H B Bear
    #3608667, posted on October 6, 2020 at 8:32 am

    The only way this could be more Adelaide was if it was dismembered in a barrel.

  3. Old School Conservative
    #3608678, posted on October 6, 2020 at 8:39 am

    That story is the most confusing mish mash of doublethink I’ve seen recently.
    Unfortunately, Orwellian concepts are becoming mainstream thinking.

  4. H B Bear
    #3608694, posted on October 6, 2020 at 8:46 am

    The next Green Senator?

  5. Roger
    #3608701, posted on October 6, 2020 at 8:52 am

    The only way this could be more Adelaide was if it was dismembered in a barrel.

    It’s early days.

  6. cuckoo
    #3608702, posted on October 6, 2020 at 8:52 am

    The only way this could be more Adelaide was if it was dismembered in a barrel.

    There would also need to be satanism in the mix.

  7. Riversutra
    #3608757, posted on October 6, 2020 at 9:37 am

    Keep going HB..
    The next Green Senator? The only way this could be more Adelaide was if it was dismembered in a barrel.
    you’re on a roll

  8. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3608772, posted on October 6, 2020 at 9:52 am

    Where is the hyphenated name ? Thats an Adelaide thing isnt it ? I laughed when I read the heading , modern “comedy ” writers couldnt invent stuff like that ,its priceless Monty Pythonesque , I can hear John Cleese reading it out as the news .

  9. mareeS
    #3608798, posted on October 6, 2020 at 10:12 am

    Francis The Mad at work again. He is the reason I will remain Catholic, just so there is a chance of getting rid of him.

  10. Up The Workers!
    #3608809, posted on October 6, 2020 at 10:19 am

    I wonder whether the lead-actor in this Leftard farce wears a pair of Dodgy Don Dunstan’s old pink Parliamentary Hot-Pants whilst conducting Anglican Church Services in Adelaide?

    Specifically, which one of the 89 different Leftard genders is this Anglican Minister, and how would you go about definitively proving it? Does the Minister have black, brown, white, yellow or red skin?

    Why is it that the dullards of the Looney Left always want to separate and discriminate between people on the basis of their race, skin colour, religion and gender?

    Apartheid is SO Leftard!

  11. Roger
    #3608810, posted on October 6, 2020 at 10:19 am

    Why is it that the dullards of the Looney Left always want to separate and discriminate between people on the basis of their race, skin colour, religion and gender?

    Divide and rule!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.