Branching out: Andrews government now killing foreigners too

Chinese company which won the $2.3 billion contract to build Melbourne's new train fleet has links to Uighur labour camps & is blacklisted by the US government due to security risks.
https://t.co/ii4EuMtVpC
— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) October 5, 2020
Does Dan care?
$2.3billion is an operational level as such Damndrews cannot be expected to recall or remember who made this decision.
just because politicians on the right are jumpy about the media calling them out on anything, those on the left quite rightly consider themselves exempt
there will be no fallout from this, Dan can just ignore it and it will go away by tomorrow, or at the latest, the end of the week
what can anyone do if you ignore social media eh?
there won’t be a pile on the way there would for say, Tony Abbott
‘$2.3 billion contract to build Melbourne’s new train fleet’
Box cars with heavy sliding doors, that can hold around 250 people.
Andrews will presumably trot out the offficial CCP line that they aren’t labour camps, they’re Vocational & Educational Training Centres.
Happy recipients of vocational training at an educational centre in Sinkiang.
Local unions must be getting a kickback.
Dan’s trains have fittings for heavy padlocks on the doors.
Ubique, #3608743: ‘Dan’s trains have fittings for heavy padlocks on the doors.’
I believe a new feature and improvement on the old design is a shrine of Mao at either end. Luxury models have a painted ceiling showing Dan reaching out for Xi’s little hand, a spark of light between.
Another question; Is there a Chinese loan attached to this obvious Belt and Road activity?
Education and training camps coming soon for enemies of the revolution in Yarragrad.
As the Bear did declare, there is a big bung in this for VicUnions. Aldi bags ready, brothers!
Trams get “Made in Melbourne” stickers.
Will trains get “Made with Slave Labour” stickers?
@ Rick W-
Slave Labor- Because someone has to pay for all our Union Executives’ perks, breaks, benefits and pork-barrelling- And it may as well be you!