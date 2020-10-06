Branching out: Andrews government now killing foreigners too

Posted on 8:19 am, October 6, 2020 by currencylad

This entry was posted in Politics of the Left, State Politics. Bookmark the permalink.

14 Responses to Branching out: Andrews government now killing foreigners too

  2. Fair Shake
    #3608664, posted on October 6, 2020 at 8:28 am

    $2.3billion is an operational level as such Damndrews cannot be expected to recall or remember who made this decision.

  3. billie
    #3608688, posted on October 6, 2020 at 8:43 am

    just because politicians on the right are jumpy about the media calling them out on anything, those on the left quite rightly consider themselves exempt

    there will be no fallout from this, Dan can just ignore it and it will go away by tomorrow, or at the latest, the end of the week

    what can anyone do if you ignore social media eh?

    there won’t be a pile on the way there would for say, Tony Abbott

  4. nb
    #3608703, posted on October 6, 2020 at 8:52 am

    ‘$2.3 billion contract to build Melbourne’s new train fleet’
    Box cars with heavy sliding doors, that can hold around 250 people.

  5. Roger
    #3608715, posted on October 6, 2020 at 9:02 am

    Andrews will presumably trot out the offficial CCP line that they aren’t labour camps, they’re Vocational & Educational Training Centres.

  7. H B Bear
    #3608730, posted on October 6, 2020 at 9:15 am

    Local unions must be getting a kickback.

  8. Ubique
    #3608743, posted on October 6, 2020 at 9:24 am

    Dan’s trains have fittings for heavy padlocks on the doors.

  9. nb
    #3608747, posted on October 6, 2020 at 9:30 am

    Ubique, #3608743: ‘Dan’s trains have fittings for heavy padlocks on the doors.’
    I believe a new feature and improvement on the old design is a shrine of Mao at either end. Luxury models have a painted ceiling showing Dan reaching out for Xi’s little hand, a spark of light between.

  10. OUTRAGED
    #3608755, posted on October 6, 2020 at 9:37 am

    Another question; Is there a Chinese loan attached to this obvious Belt and Road activity?

  11. Old Lefty
    #3608766, posted on October 6, 2020 at 9:43 am

    Education and training camps coming soon for enemies of the revolution in Yarragrad.

  12. Iain Russell
    #3608776, posted on October 6, 2020 at 9:56 am

    As the Bear did declare, there is a big bung in this for VicUnions. Aldi bags ready, brothers!

  13. rickw
    #3608780, posted on October 6, 2020 at 10:00 am

    Trams get “Made in Melbourne” stickers.

    Will trains get “Made with Slave Labour” stickers?

  14. Rex Anger
    #3608803, posted on October 6, 2020 at 10:15 am

    @ Rick W-

    Slave Labor- Because someone has to pay for all our Union Executives’ perks, breaks, benefits and pork-barrelling- And it may as well be you!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.