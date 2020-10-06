Breaking: Nuncio linked to Get Pell cash is old mate of Becciu

George Pell’s bond cleaning of his Vatican apartment is leaving no old cushion unturned:
Incidentally, a nuncio being “received in private audience” by the Supreme Pontiff – having been ordered to the Eternal City from the antipodes – is Vaticanese for being in deep deep sh*t.
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis today received in private audience the apostolic nuncio to Australia amid allegations that hundreds of thousands of euros were sent from the Secretariat of State to the nunciature in Canberra around the time of Cardinal George Pell’s trial for sexual abuse.
Vatican sources have told the Register that the Pope summoned Filipino Archbishop Adolfo Tito Yllana to Rome in order to learn more about what happened to the funds. The Register asked the Vatican for confirmation of the reason for the visit but has so far received no response.
The news of the meeting follows Italian media reports last week that Vatican officials had compiled a dossier allegedly showing a bank transfer of 700,000 euros — approximately $1 million Australian — that Cardinal Angelo Becciu’s department had sent to an “Australian account” in 2017. Cardinal Becciù was sostituto, or deputy secretary of state, at the time.
Archbishop Yllana was appointed to nuncio to Australia in 2015, succeeding Archbishop Paul Gallagher, now the Vatican’s “foreign minister.” The Register has learned that Archbishop Yllana and Cardinal Becciu are friends. Born the same year (1948), they both entered the Holy See diplomatic service within months of each other in 1984.
My thanks to P. Coincidentally, on Sunday morning (repeated today), ABC Background Briefing aired a feature on money laundering through banks that also discussed the efficacy of AUSTRAC. The conclusion of the hard-headed, very experienced expert who spoke on that subject was that Australia’s premier financial intelligence agency is “asleep at the wheel.”
Bear in mind that Pope Francis has been briefed by Cardinal Pell. If Archbishop Yllana is caught in a lie, he may get the Bugnini treatment. When sneaky Vatican diplomat Monsignor Annibale Bugnini became suspect in the eyes of Pope Paul VI in the 1970s, he was banished from his exalted positions and named nuncio to Iran. Mind you, Yllana is already stationed in Canberra.
Interesting , they had to have someone on the ground here I always knew Pell had been fitted up ,but not why .
Now let the cover up begin. Watch the Tried and tested Andrews/Schultz defence being wheeled out once again ! All are implicated so none will need to take any blame. Prove what you like but nothing will be admitted Or done about it!
Is it odd that I’ve never heard of this guy Yllana until now? That his name was never mentioned thoughout the Pell debacle, at least as far as I was aware?
Pell was creating problems.
USSR and its satellites used show trials to handle those creating problems.
‘…but is instead that Anti Christ, that man of sin, that son of perdition…’ Needst I go on CL?
Can this be true? If so, it is a bombshell.
Enemies of Pell diverting Vatican funds for (potential) interference in the criminal justice system through witness coercion/tampering.
Have I got that right?