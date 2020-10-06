Breaking: Pell did not get Vatican funds

George Pell’s office has denied he received any money from the Vatican to fund his legal defence against child sexual abuse allegations.

Responding to claims of a mysterious transfer of more than $1.1m in church money to Australia, a spokesman for Cardinal Pell on Tuesday was emphatic in denying the Vatican or any other part of the church in Australia or elsewhere had bankrolled his legal fees over charges that saw him jailed before being freed on appeal in April.

The spokesman said money was donated by supporters of the cardinal, many of whom had not met him and some of whom were not Catholic.