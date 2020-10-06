Breaking: Pell did not get Vatican funds

Posted on 7:24 pm, October 6, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

George Pell’s office has denied he received any money from the Vatican to fund his legal defence against child sexual abuse allegations.

Responding to claims of a mysterious transfer of more than $1.1m in church money to Australia, a spokesman for Cardinal Pell on Tuesday was emphatic in denying the Vatican or any other part of the church in Australia or elsewhere had bankrolled his legal fees over charges that saw him jailed before being freed on appeal in April.

The spokesman said money was donated by supporters of the cardinal, many of whom had not met him and some of whom were not Catholic.

From The Australian

This entry was posted in Culture Wars, Hypocrisy of progressives, Rule of law. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to Breaking: Pell did not get Vatican funds

  1. Old Lefty
    #3609354, posted on October 6, 2020 at 7:50 pm

    The ABC remains silent on this, but finds the time to publish a puff piece for the green left pseudo-Catholic fifth column:

    https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-10-06/concerned-catholics-start-tasmanian-chapter/12735820

    What a surprise (not).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.