Budget 20-21 Open Forum

Receipts and spending.
So lets zoom into the past decade. The unbroken blue line is Receipts and the unbroken red line is Payments. The dashed blue line is the average receipts over the period 1970 to 2019 and that dashed red line is the average payments over the period 1970 to 2019.
That is not a good picture – even before we got to the COVID-19 crisis. The fact of the matter is that for most of the past decade federal government spending was at or above the 50 year average of spending. For the brief few months that the budget was in surplus, that is because receipts (mostly taxation) had risen to met spending.
So all those people worried that we’re going to be seeing some sort of austerity in the coming years need not worry – the Liberals were incapable of cutting spending in the past 7 years, there is no reason to believe that they will suddenly do so in the near future.
So, is this the Budget open forum or the open forum that just happens to come along at the time of the budget (on summer time, too!).
The ‘austerity’ – or should I say ‘living within their means’ will only come when the entire goat rodeo that is the socialist-lite global economy blows up.
Then it will get ugly.
Am busy with field work atm so won’t be able to digest most of it. However a quick look throws up Singleton bypass. Well overdue but half baked. The single lane remains when the whole lot needs duplication. Wonder how many more will be similar bandaid measures…
It’s a worry when it’s said others have a higher proportion of debt to justify ours.
At some point something has to give.
It is a reasonable budget.p in the circumstances. At least there was no mention of climate change. Did anyone else notice this?. Too much about the virus, though.
A 10% of GDP budget deficit because of a bad cold. Madness.
Lots to reasonable about. Our SMSF is going along, our son is going great guns in iron ore, our daughter got crushed by the virus in hospitality but is renewing her career in military. Things work out, otherwise it’s best to have a good sleep.
If they aren’t making a prediction of substantially falling receipts then this so called “budget” is outright fraud.
Especially after tonight’s squandermonkey extravaganza.
Incredibly, they appear to be banking on the exact opposite – Cormann on Sky now stating that the economy is expected to grow.
Bluddee hell.
From Rockdoctor at 8:38 pm:
I’m loving this – month after month the daily mantra is “The gummint is useless, hopeless and reckless as it rattles up debt so irresponsibly on this harmless bout of the common cold. Our chillun’ and our chillun’s chillun are being sentenced to insurmountable debt for their whole entire total lifetimes!”
Nek minnit – “Where’s me free stuff, eh?”
The uptick in the blue line after 2022 is reassuring.