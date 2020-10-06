Don’t let it dominate your life!

You listening, Dan? Don’t let it dominate our lives. What a wuss Andrews is!
AND NOW THIS: The Great Barrington Declaration.
Signed by
Medical & Public Health Scientists 767
Medical Practitioners 839
General Public 13,069
Read it all, but there is this at the very centre:
The most compassionate approach that balances the risks and benefits of reaching herd immunity, is to allow those who are at minimal risk of death to live their lives normally to build up immunity to the virus through natural infection, while better protecting those who are at highest risk. We call this Focused Protection.
Works if personal freedom is your priority. Doesn’t work so well with people who wish to tell others what to do and how to live their lives.
The great virus hoax.
Ideally don’t let it end your life either…
If the WHO says up to 750 million people have had the virus then that is a death ratio of 0.13%. Can we move back to the climate change scare now!
30 mins for anyone who wants a Scientific perspective needs to watch
To Virus is real, the response has been hysterical. 7 months on and most of the predictions have come true
-You can’t come out of lockdown and you can’t lockdown forever
Whatever else The Donald is doing he is sending the Lefties spare,
99.98% survival rate.
That Trump clone is looking amazing.
New COVID Theory: Donald Trump Is An Immortal, Shape-Shifting Alien
What the heck. Everything else in the news this week seems to have careened off into crazytown, so we may as well take a really deep dive into the madness. Covering politics for a living, I’ve run across more than my share of conspiracy theories that leave you scratching your head. But over at Motherboard, investigative journalist MJ Banias has dug one up that’s going to make Q-Anon look like the college debate team. According to one surprisingly popular conspiracy theorist named Richard Van Steenberg, President Donald Trump contracted the novel coronavirus on purpose. But why would anyone do that, you ask? It’s because (you might want to sit down and grab a stiff drink for this one) he believes that Trump is an immortal alien who is planning to “shed his mortal flesh and shapeshift into something else.” Either that or Trump is an Earthly coconspirator working in league with the aliens to enslave mankind. Don’t look at me that way. I didn’t make this up.
Don’t let Nam dominate your life either.
Tell that to the f***ing bureaucrats & politicians who have banned combination drug therapy, whom ‘ideally’ removed this choice from a normal common sense nob, mate.
Infidel:
A fair bit less than that for some categories (old/infirm etc). The ones we should be focusing on.
Lol…………………yes and James Cameron already working on the movie.
‘And I have to give enormous credit to the BioCharger, a wonderful therapeutic machine created by my great friend Pete Evans’.
Gee sounds a lot live the Swedish approach? Maybe they were right and we destroyed our livelihoods for a worse outcome.
Who is Pete Evans?
Clever harder, Metalloid Man…
A Risk Management approach rather than the arse-saving Precautionary Principle that has been thrust upon us by the moronic politicians.
Why do video clips from the White House show a normal skin colour for DJT, while the MSM video clips show him to be orangutang-ish? Do the MSM use orange lens filters when filming DJT?
While I was worrying about the Chinese Virus, I forgot about: my systemic racism, my contribution to the climate disaster. my sexual harassment of everyone, my mansplaining, my oppression of all women or women-like…er … things., gluten, booze, cholesterol, sugar, CO2, the situation with polar bears.. actually all bears…
Streets were empty, no tourists, plenty of room everywhere, fathers were taking their kids for a walk ( mainly because the women had untouched public service jobs and the blokes were out or work)
I’ll look back on these times with nostalgia.
I’m seeing reader’s comments in the Murdoch papers from TDS suffering pyjama boys, where they are going spare for how insensitive Trump is for daring to tell anyone not to be afraid. Spreading fear is actually their idea of showing leadership. Un-f_cking-believable.
It’s alive! Now who is/are the real monster/s? Leftists heads everywhere are exploding.
Who is Pete Evans?
Surely you jest Rex? Everyone knows Pete Evans!
And I thought it was a pretty good joke.
My Kitchen Rules, but not in any telly I watch…