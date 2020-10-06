Don’t let it dominate your life!

General Public 13,069

Read it all, but there is this at the very centre:

The most compassionate approach that balances the risks and benefits of reaching herd immunity, is to allow those who are at minimal risk of death to live their lives normally to build up immunity to the virus through natural infection, while better protecting those who are at highest risk. We call this Focused Protection.

Works if personal freedom is your priority. Doesn’t work so well with people who wish to tell others what to do and how to live their lives.