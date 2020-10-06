Lets get serious about free speech again

Jo Nova reports on the latest campus atrocity that happened in Canberra. That make sense!

Professor Ross McCleod was ordered at the Australian National University (ANU) by higher authority – Professor Paul Burke – to withdraw my ACDE (Arnt-Corden) seminar for the Crawford School of Public Policy next Tuesday at 2pm as an official event.

This upset many in that Department as an attack on academic freedom..it seems that some in the faculty are receiving funds with regard to carbon emissions and climate change etc. (including Professor Burke)!! The excuse was that the paper was not on economics!! Farcical considering the billions of dollars being spent on climate change. Despite this it was decided to go ahead with my lecture anyway as a private ANU zoom meeting under Professor Ross McCleod. The actual paper is attached and I invite you to read it beforehand. I reduced the size of the file to under I megabyte, so it should be easy to upload. The paper is a detailed academic paper that was reviewed before submission. The physics section was aided by world famous Professor Will Happer of Princeton who was on the Security Council of the USA last year and climate advisor to POTUS. Any of you are welcome to join on the day with any other interested parties AND to log into the zoom event by simply clicking on the INVITE (it was always on Zoom due to ANU Covid protocols at the moment). You can log in at 2pm next Tuesday as below. Join our Cloud HD Video Meeting Professor McCleod and others at the ANU who backed me and even sent emails of encouragementÂ should be thanked for their courage and academic independence in the face of the pressures that are everywhere in the University environment at the moment.

Something else to do – calling the letter-writing team

The Brady ban came up just at the very moment that I was drafting a letter to Dan Tehan, the Minister for Education, as a part of the four or five icebergs project to barrage our elected reps with briefing notes and letters. No new letters have been sent recently while a number of briefing notes are being prepared by the expanded team of contributors.

The message of the icebergs has to get to a wider audience but spreading the word on climate and energy issues is blocked in some very important channels, notably the ABC and The Conversation website that is sponsored by the major universities to showcase their wares. I will write to Dan Tehan and ask whether he would like to consider whether it is appropriate to provide funds to educational organizations that prohibit debate on important scientific issues. We have a member of our team in Dan’s electorate and I will invite all of our volunteers to write to their local members. People might like to offer suggestions for the content of the letter in comments. Try to keep it family-friendly!

