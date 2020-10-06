Our ruling Kakistocracy

From Spart in the Spec:

Studies have shown that cognitive diversity can improve the effectiveness of thinking and quality of decision making in groups. This is in part because it forces people to articulate and defend their assumptions. Along the same lines, studies have shown that putting an ‘idiot’ into a group of ‘geniuses’ has improved outcomes.

The benefits of adding idiots to groups is why we have professional politicians. Professional politicians being representatives whose knowledge and experience is limited to electoral or party voting calculus or running “campaigns”. They are also generally those whose careers are essentially limited to working for ministerial or electoral offices, unions, public affairs and government relations advisory (lobbying) firms, in the government relations departments of large corporates or public policy advocacy tanks (think BCA or Property Council). (Please note the distinction between public policy advocacy tanks and public policy think tanks; they are different beasts.)