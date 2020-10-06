TAFKAS’ budget 10c

Today, Australia’s Reagan and Thatcher inspired Treasurer will deliver Australia’s FY21 budget. This notwithstanding that the financial year is already 4 months old.
There will be tax cuts but there will also be tonnes and tonnes of money thrown all over the place with questionable purpose and target. There will be silly allocations for magic infrastructure which will require not only future debt servicing but also future maintenance costs. From unnecessary school halls to unnecessary car parks to unnecessary light rails to unnecessary sporting facilities.
What there won’t be is serious supply side reform to allow the Australian economy to produce. There won’t be regulatory reform or general economic reform or a withdrawal of government from areas it does not belong. There will be plenty of sugar hits and not much more.
And all this spending will be paid for …. by our children and grand children. And this in a nation with an ageing population demanding insatiable levels of ‘free’ health care and government benefits to be paid for by an emerging workforce saddled with record levels of public and private debt (including HECS/HELP burdens), a tax, RBA and supply constraint policy induced lockout from the property market, high marginal tax rates and a compulsory extraction of (currently) 9.25% of the income to pay for the lifestyles of the superannuation industrial complex.
There may be a case for fiscal stimulus but just because the political zeitgeist does not require discipline does not mean that spending should be ill disciplined.
Somehow, and we all know how, there has crept into our economic discourse this nonsense that economies grow from spending and this requires the government to splash out. The economic luddites from the ABC to Nine Media to SkyNews will yabber on with advice to forget about savings and forget about your debt levels and go out and spend in the national interest. This demonstrates a complete lack of understanding of what drives an economy and prosperity, and well explains the economic sewer we are swimming in.
A happy society, a prosperous economy and low unemployment are not the objectives of good government. They are the byproduct of good government. But a focus group, a private poll and a lobbyist will never tell you this.
To suggest, as will likely be suggested in today’s budget, that the solution to our national economic ills will be found in having a spend-a-thon is as wrong as suggesting that we can solve our debt burden by getting into more debt.
When Peter Costello suggested that parents have that third child for the nation, hopefully it was not for a policy of breeding a generation of indentured workers who can’t leave the country.
There has never been a better time to be a Keynesian.
And in 2007 the Commonwealth was debt free. The way to reduce govt debt is to start running surplus budgets but i suspect we will not see a surplus budget for a long long time.
Expect to hear a lot of nonsense about the government creating jobs. If this is a problem for you, tonight might be a good night to go and support your local public house, assuming you are able to.
Relax, TAFKAS old mate.
The debts will never be paid off. That is by now well outside any mathematical possibility and nobody even pretends any more.
Instead, as you say, they will spend, spend, and spend some more. All of them; whether Laboral, Repocrat or whatever.
Did you notice at the Trump/Biden ‘debate’ that neither of them actually mentioned the debt/deficit once?
Somehow I doubt that Trump is going to campaign on ‘eliminating the national debt in my first term’ this time around…
Australia is no different, plus the Pacific peso is not the world’s reserve currency.
Instead they will try to inflate it all away. Because ‘the government cannot default on debts issued in its own currency.’ Or something.
Hence the constant BS about how we supposedly ‘need’ more inflation.
Amazingly enough, I am yet to meet a person who wants higher prices on life’s necessities.
The fact that the endlessly massaged ‘CPI’ continues to ‘prove’ that there is no inflation means that there will be more and more MMT-style ‘solutions’ – i.e. more money creation – wheeled out, until the ‘fiatsco’ system meets its well deserved catastrophic end.
At that junction, an optimist would assert that the governing classes would wake up and go back to some sort of hard money.
Being a realist myself, I think they’ll just reboot another incarnation of the same sh*tshow, this time without cash though, so the West’s conversion to our very own version of ‘1984’ will finally be complete; if with a few decades’ delay.
The one positive to the above, if it can be called that, is that today’s young people may, on the whole, be less hurt than the old, whose lifetime savings are going to disappear, first in asset deflation, when the central banks finally lose control of the neo-fascist ‘managed’ markets they have created, and then in inflation, as the public finally realises that the dollars/euros/pesos etc have no actual value whatsoever and rush to get rid of them at any cost, for any tangible asset at all.
The reluctance of people to return to CBD jobs in Sydney and Adelaide shows it’s difficult to unfrighten people when you’ve scared the bejesus out of them. There’s a whole lot of psychology to happen over the next year and it’s not treatable with handouts.
‘A happy society, a prosperous economy and low unemployment are … the byproduct of good government.’
Great line.
John Bayley – I fear you might be right. Maybe time to buy a wheelbarrow to do the weekly shop and weed the vege garden,