The ABC is being cut … well sort of.

This is almost good news.
Here is the breakdown of public broadcasting spending from last years budget.
As you can see the ABC is just over a billion dollar spend each year. That is broken up into operational spending and transmission costs.
Here is the equivalent table in this years budget.
The ABC is still just over a billion dollar spend each year. In fact it is being trimmed ever so slightly on its operational expenditure.
Sure not nearly as much as I would like to see – but they are going to be counting the pennies over in Ultimo.
Their ABC could start by sacking the TV people who just read out the weather forecast. Oh, and the internet made SBS completely redundant years ago.
SBS is racist it panders to priveleged cultimulturist elitists White Lives Really Matter ,the pay all the tax that keeps the thing going ,you know the thing man . Truth beats Facts any time .
Penny pinching at the ABC? Who wants to bet on what will be the first to go? The 7pm news, Bananas in Pyjamas and Bluey must be top of the list. Media Watch we can assume will be safe.
In a few years time, the out-years numbers in the tables above will look like El Dorado to our head-in-the-sand public broadcasters – there’s going to be slashing and burning everywhere, and many sacred cows on the BBQ.
From Professor Fred Lenin at 9:04 pm:
Well said Professor Fred, I commend you (sincerely). You are making more sense than the Treasurer. 😁
Presumably that’s why the staff recently voted for personal pay increases rather than fund the emergence radio network.
What entitled and appalling people they are.