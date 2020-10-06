Trump to coronavirus:

Posted on 10:22 am, October 6, 2020 by currencylad

18 Responses to Trump to coronavirus:

  1. stackja
    #3608814, posted on October 6, 2020 at 10:26 am

    Yes! Today he’s looking great. The rest did him good.

  2. H B Bear
    #3608821, posted on October 6, 2020 at 10:30 am

    Let’s see shall we. King Canute was another leader that used to like giving orders to Nature. And famously Lord Waffleworth who was not bound by the laws of physics. How did that work out for them?

  3. feelthebern
    #3608824, posted on October 6, 2020 at 10:33 am

    That’s not Trump.
    Trump has been on a submarine since the debate.

    h/t anne.

  4. Gerry
    #3608841, posted on October 6, 2020 at 10:51 am

    H B Bear
    #3608821, posted on October 6, 2020 at 10:30 am
    You’re right. If only Canute had tried to change the weather he would have got a job in Hollywood.

  5. Gerry
    #3608852, posted on October 6, 2020 at 10:58 am

    Another thing. For months Trump has been accused of killing people by NOT wearing a mask. So yesty he goes our with other people, ALL wearing a mask and now he’s killing them?

  6. Tom
    #3608864, posted on October 6, 2020 at 11:06 am

    We all live on an Orange Submarine!

  7. Colonel Bunty Golightly
    #3608868, posted on October 6, 2020 at 11:10 am

    Long live the king!

  8. H B Bear
    #3608871, posted on October 6, 2020 at 11:12 am

    Harold Holt is in my bunk!

  9. nb
    #3608884, posted on October 6, 2020 at 11:19 am

    H B Bear, #3608821: ‘King Canute’
    His name is, rather unfortunately, Cnut.
    Cnut demonstrated to his crazed court (aka bureaucracy) the limits of human powers. The sea did not obey his commands. That was his point. This point probably needs reinforcing in these interventionist days.

  10. jupes
    #3608888, posted on October 6, 2020 at 11:23 am

    MSM in a quandry how to spin this. ABC goes to it’s resident wrongologist Dr Norman Swan:

    The ABC’s medical expert Dr Norman Swan said that Mr Trump being given “unproven therapies” was interesting.

    Dr Swan said this was because Mr Trump was either more seriously ill than the White House was saying or they had panicked and were, “just throwing everything at him”.

    “The reality is though, if he’s going to fall off the cliff with this, it’s going to be Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday of this week,” he said. “So, he may well be returning to hospital.”

    “I hope not and the signs that they are sending him home are good but I imagine that this is the patient from Hell.”

    Panicked! LOL, that would be you and your leftist mates Norm.

  11. Mother Lode
    #3608904, posted on October 6, 2020 at 11:37 am

    I believe Canute asked for his throne to be taken to the sea shore to ridicule the excesses of his fawning courtiers.

    He didn’t think he could stop the tide. He wanted to show how exaggerated the stories were.

  13. Mother Lode
    #3608909, posted on October 6, 2020 at 11:41 am

    Impressed by how quickly he bounced back.

    I was not enormously worried – although in his 70’s I saw the age-breakdown as a reasonably reliable proxy for general health. But Trump demonstrates a level of health is far better than years would suggest.

    But most telling – Monty foretold doom.

  14. Leo G
    #3608914, posted on October 6, 2020 at 11:48 am

    Dr Swan said this was because Mr Trump was either more seriously ill than the White House was saying or they had panicked …

    Why would Trump’s medicos panic if he were not “more seriously ill than the White House was saying”?
    What Norman really meant was that he was panicked because the President was not ill enough.

  15. H B Bear
    #3608922, posted on October 6, 2020 at 11:58 am

    He didn’t think he could stop the tide. He wanted to show how exaggerated the stories were.

    I don’t know. I wasn’t there.

  16. Megan
    #3608924, posted on October 6, 2020 at 11:59 am

    But most telling – Monty foretold doom.

    Guaranteeing the Orange Emporer a fast and complete recovery.

  17. Hugh
    #3608927, posted on October 6, 2020 at 12:01 pm

    nb and subsequent commenters nailed it. King Canute – a very wise king – proved to his servile admirers that he could not order the waves. John Passmore in the first of his 1981 Boyer Lectures “The Limits of Government” shows the wisdom of King Canute’s demonstration.

    We desperately need a “Canute” party which knows the difference between what a government claims to be able to do, and what it actually CAN do.

  18. Shy Ted
    #3608987, posted on October 6, 2020 at 12:36 pm

    Fact check. Norman Swan is a di ck he ad. True.

