Trump to coronavirus:

-
Yes! Today he’s looking great. The rest did him good.
Let’s see shall we. King Canute was another leader that used to like giving orders to Nature. And famously Lord Waffleworth who was not bound by the laws of physics. How did that work out for them?
That’s not Trump.
Trump has been on a submarine since the debate.
h/t anne.
H B Bear
#3608821, posted on October 6, 2020 at 10:30 am
You’re right. If only Canute had tried to change the weather he would have got a job in Hollywood.
Another thing. For months Trump has been accused of killing people by NOT wearing a mask. So yesty he goes our with other people, ALL wearing a mask and now he’s killing them?
We all live on an Orange Submarine!
Long live the king!
Harold Holt is in my bunk!
H B Bear, #3608821: ‘King Canute’
His name is, rather unfortunately, Cnut.
Cnut demonstrated to his crazed court (aka bureaucracy) the limits of human powers. The sea did not obey his commands. That was his point. This point probably needs reinforcing in these interventionist days.
MSM in a quandry how to spin this. ABC goes to it’s resident wrongologist Dr Norman Swan:
Panicked! LOL, that would be you and your leftist mates Norm.
I believe Canute asked for his throne to be taken to the sea shore to ridicule the excesses of his fawning courtiers.
He didn’t think he could stop the tide. He wanted to show how exaggerated the stories were.
nb beat me to it.
Impressed by how quickly he bounced back.
I was not enormously worried – although in his 70’s I saw the age-breakdown as a reasonably reliable proxy for general health. But Trump demonstrates a level of health is far better than years would suggest.
But most telling – Monty foretold doom.
Why would Trump’s medicos panic if he were not “more seriously ill than the White House was saying”?
What Norman really meant was that he was panicked because the President was not ill enough.
I don’t know. I wasn’t there.
Guaranteeing the Orange Emporer a fast and complete recovery.
nb and subsequent commenters nailed it. King Canute – a very wise king – proved to his servile admirers that he could not order the waves. John Passmore in the first of his 1981 Boyer Lectures “The Limits of Government” shows the wisdom of King Canute’s demonstration.
We desperately need a “Canute” party which knows the difference between what a government claims to be able to do, and what it actually CAN do.
Fact check. Norman Swan is a di ck he ad. True.