We are a mere $872 billion in debt

Posted on 9:06 pm, October 6, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

Rough and ready that’s about $34,000 each.

11 Responses to We are a mere $872 billion in debt

  1. Neil
    #3609499, posted on October 6, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    Wow. Table says NET debt of $491B or 24.8% of GDP in 2019. In 2007 NET debt was MINUS $40B ie less than ZERO

    What did we get with that extra $500B plus in govt spending since 2007??? WE could have built 5 of Labors Rolls Royce NBNs with that money

  2. Squirrel
    #3609500, posted on October 6, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    “Rough and ready that’s about $34,000 each.”

    That’s why we need to get the borders open a.s.a.p. – to reduce the per capita debt……

  3. mh
    #3609508, posted on October 6, 2020 at 9:34 pm

    Paywalled Courier Mail

    HOW AUSTRALIA WILL CLIMB OUT OF RECORD $1 TRILLION DEBT PILE
    Australia is set to borrow its way to economic stability in a move that will send gross national debt spiralling past $1 trillion as the federal government fights the worst downturn since WWII    .

    ‘borrow its way to economic stability’. How reassuring.

  4. TPL001
    #3609509, posted on October 6, 2020 at 9:35 pm

    The increase in net debt is eye-watering: 491 to 703 BN. At 895 Covid deaths to date, in Oz, that’s around $237 million per person. And just think, because of the failure of the Victorian government, with 807 of those in Victoria, and the rest elsewhere, that is around an extra 190 billion (give or take a few billion, as a few died before Wave 2) that Victorians owe the rest of the country. We had better get the hamster wheel out now. Better yet, send the bill to: Australian Labor Party Victorian Office, 438 Docklands Drive, Docklands VIC Australia 3008.

  5. vlad
    #3609515, posted on October 6, 2020 at 9:37 pm

    Could be worse. We could be $1016 billion in debt.

    Oh, wait, that’s next year.

  6. vlad
    #3609517, posted on October 6, 2020 at 9:38 pm

    Better yet, send the bill to: Australian Labor Party Victorian Office, 438 Docklands Drive, Docklands VIC Australia 3008.

    I’d send it to:

    The People’s Republic of China
    C/O Australian Labor Party Victorian Office, 438 Docklands Drive, Docklands VIC Australia 3008.

  7. duncanm
    #3609522, posted on October 6, 2020 at 9:42 pm

    Rough and ready that’s about $34,000 each.

    probably more like $100k per net tax contributor

  8. mh
    #3609525, posted on October 6, 2020 at 9:43 pm

    Joshy has a new twist on a Dr Evil standard.

    Why spend billions when we can spend trillions?

  9. Infidel Tiger
    #3609530, posted on October 6, 2020 at 9:46 pm

    One wonders what they will do when COVID-19 actually reaches Australia.

  10. Roberto
    #3609533, posted on October 6, 2020 at 9:54 pm

    If I pay off my share, can I be exempted from taxes for the rest of my life?

  11. egg_
    #3609541, posted on October 6, 2020 at 10:02 pm

    that’s around $237 million per person

    M0ntynomics to the rescue of the Country.

    “If it saves only one Granny…”

