Death To Those Who Insult The Virus!

PSYCHOLOGICALLY disturbed journalists and social media controllers have anthropomorphised coronavirus as an ally (of theirs) who commands respect and must never be mocked. You could almost liken this to the left’s love for Ho Chi Minh 50 years ago or for Barack Obama more recently. At least they were human. Coronavirus is now the leader they rely on to get Trump and win the November election.

Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!” – Scourge of pansy coronavirus, Donald Trump



Rubin is a senior columnist for the Washington Post. She wants one of the most storied, prestigious hospitals in the world to be shut down because President Donald Trump walked out of there alive and well. As per the thesis I proposed here on Sunday, this cannot be seen as normal behaviour. This is mental illness.