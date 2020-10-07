Fresh from bitch-slapping virus, Trump crushes Russia Hoax

AND it’s only Wednesday. This has become a red-letter week in US politics and a humiliating one for the media. The biggest scandal in American history will now have yet more words of obloquy and refutation chiselled on its headstone following the declassification of notes penned by former CIA Director John Brennan:

Top U.S. intelligence officials were so concerned heading into the 2016 election that the Russians were aware of and potentially manipulating Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s plans to smear Donald Trump as a Russian agent that they personally briefed President Barack Obama on the matter, newly declassified Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) documents show. CIA officials also requested that the FBI investigate Russian knowledge of the Clinton campaign’s collusion smear operation. Newly declassified handwritten notes from former CIA Director John Brennan show that the U.S. intelligence community knew in 2016 that Russian intelligence was actively monitoring, and potentially injecting disinformation into, Clinton’s anti-Trump collusion narrative. The intelligence concerning Russia’s knowledge of Clinton’s campaign plans was so concerning to Brennan and other national security officials that they personally informed Obama of the matter in the Oval Office in the summer of 2016. The handwritten notes from Brennan were declassified by Director of National Intelligence (DNI) John Ratcliffe and provided to Congress on Tuesday afternoon. According to the declassified notes, Brennan and the U.S. intelligence community knew months prior to the 2016 election that the collusion smear was the result of a campaign operation hatched by the campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.



Notes or no, accusations that Donald Trump colluded with the Kremlin were destroyed not long after they were made. The scandal was kept rosy-cheeked well beyond death by the Democrat Party and ‘journalists’ – like the rotten scraps of Lenin’s worthless carcass were preserved by the USSR’s best mannequin dressers for 75 years. Lying in state (and through their teeth). No other President could have withstood such an onslaught of lies and malicious sub-plots crafted daily by crooked officials, reporters and senior Democrats. Trump won because he wouldn’t quit. The Bush crowd would have sued for peace. Trump’s escalation policy was a keen insight into the psychology of the Hoaxers: the more riled, embarrassed and fearful of consequences they perforce became, the more they exposed themselves as partisan lunatics. Pelosi, Biden, Schumer, Comey, Brennan, Clapper and all the rest believed complexity and confusion were their allies but that was a fatal error. Complexity and confusion were turned against them.

We're getting additional insight into Russian activities from [REDACTED]. CITE [summarizing] alleged approved by Hillary Clinton a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisers to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security service." – John Brennan



The Russia Hoax never resonated with the public; voters knew the whole thing was a risible scam being ginned up by sore losers – but it did cause real damage. Damage to democracy and the rule of law, first and foremost, but also to innocents like General Mike Flynn. Now we know for sure (again) that the Hoax was the invention of Hillary Clinton who paid Russian spies – enemies of the United States – for a forged dossier re-purposed later to rig FISA warrants and justify the illegal surveillance of Donald Trump. Thereafter, the Hoax was prosecuted by Barack Obama and the political/media rent boys who were happy to bring down an administration to protect and please him. Some of the Brennan notes are redacted, including an answer to the question posed by Obama of whether or not there was evidence for collaboration between the Trump campaign and Russia. If you suspect it was blacked out because the answer was no, I suspect you’re right.

UPDATE: The President The President authorises declassification of “any and all” Russia Hoax documents.