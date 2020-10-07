Fresh from bitch-slapping virus, Trump crushes Russia Hoax

AND it’s only Wednesday. This has become a red-letter week in US politics and a humiliating one for the media. The biggest scandal in American history will now have yet more words of obloquy and refutation chiselled on its headstone following the declassification of notes penned by former CIA Director John Brennan:
Top U.S. intelligence officials were so concerned heading into the 2016 election that the Russians were aware of and potentially manipulating Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s plans to smear Donald Trump as a Russian agent that they personally briefed President Barack Obama on the matter, newly declassified Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) documents show. CIA officials also requested that the FBI investigate Russian knowledge of the Clinton campaign’s collusion smear operation.
Newly declassified handwritten notes from former CIA Director John Brennan show that the U.S. intelligence community knew in 2016 that Russian intelligence was actively monitoring, and potentially injecting disinformation into, Clinton’s anti-Trump collusion narrative.
The intelligence concerning Russia’s knowledge of Clinton’s campaign plans was so concerning to Brennan and other national security officials that they personally informed Obama of the matter in the Oval Office in the summer of 2016. The handwritten notes from Brennan were declassified by Director of National Intelligence (DNI) John Ratcliffe and provided to Congress on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the declassified notes, Brennan and the U.S. intelligence community knew months prior to the 2016 election that the collusion smear was the result of a campaign operation hatched by the campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
Notes or no, accusations that Donald Trump colluded with the Kremlin were destroyed not long after they were made. The scandal was kept rosy-cheeked well beyond death by the Democrat Party and ‘journalists’ – like the rotten scraps of Lenin’s worthless carcass were preserved by the USSR’s best mannequin dressers for 75 years. Lying in state (and through their teeth). No other President could have withstood such an onslaught of lies and malicious sub-plots crafted daily by crooked officials, reporters and senior Democrats. Trump won because he wouldn’t quit. The Bush crowd would have sued for peace. Trump’s escalation policy was a keen insight into the psychology of the Hoaxers: the more riled, embarrassed and fearful of consequences they perforce became, the more they exposed themselves as partisan lunatics. Pelosi, Biden, Schumer, Comey, Brennan, Clapper and all the rest believed complexity and confusion were their allies but that was a fatal error. Complexity and confusion were turned against them.
The Russia Hoax never resonated with the public; voters knew the whole thing was a risible scam being ginned up by sore losers – but it did cause real damage. Damage to democracy and the rule of law, first and foremost, but also to innocents like General Mike Flynn. Now we know for sure (again) that the Hoax was the invention of Hillary Clinton who paid Russian spies – enemies of the United States – for a forged dossier re-purposed later to rig FISA warrants and justify the illegal surveillance of Donald Trump. Thereafter, the Hoax was prosecuted by Barack Obama and the political/media rent boys who were happy to bring down an administration to protect and please him. Some of the Brennan notes are redacted, including an answer to the question posed by Obama of whether or not there was evidence for collaboration between the Trump campaign and Russia. If you suspect it was blacked out because the answer was no, I suspect you’re right.
Hopefully Trumpy’s been saving up a bombshell for this last month before the election
How will the MSM react?
Try to smother it by simply ignoring it?
Vague headlines like: “Revelations of Russian interference in 2016 election” followed by so much obfuscation that the lede is totally buried, hoping that people assume Trump was at fault?
Mostly correct.
Obama could not resist spying on Trump … who he hated given the birther saga [Trump was shaking out Obama’s lies to get into Harvard ]. Actually I’d say he was spying [using FBI/CIA etc resources] on everyone including Bernie!
The dossier just provided a “legal” way to justify the spying. And I reckon that the dossier / FISA approval was the “insurance” to cover the spying, and not the coup activity.
It is symptomatic on the left that they can not admit error and will double down indefinitely – to death and beyond. So once they started spying, they then escalated and escalated- and everything that ensued [discrediting and getting rid of Flynn (who knew!), Muller investigation, procedural accusations against Manafort, Cohen, Padapop, Stone, impeachment etc) is just distraction monkeys to get to the next election… where hopefully everything will get quashed (with the right result).
Trump today went ballistic on his tweets. Why? … [Conspiracy theory alert!] What if he found out that the COVID infection sweeping everyone in the Whitehouse inner circle … was intentional! Life is short.
Democrats look like they have been taking lessons from Wile E Coyote. ACME political scam anybody?
Meep meep!
When Trump said to Clinton in the 2016 debate “You’d be in jail” we all thought it was hyperbole.
Do they have leg chains that cater for cankles?
Regarding BO: “What did the president know, and when did he know it?”
I wouldnt put anything past the criminal decromats ,its desperation time ,their total lack of morals ,honesty and scruples is going to come out . They are capable of murder to cover up their criminality ,spreading covids would be right up their ally . They must have spread it ,they are accusing Trump of spreading it ,and any crime they accuse anyone of they are always engaged in themselves .
It is a tell.
h/t Andrew Bolt:
7 Oct: news.com.au: (Australian Treasurer) Josh Frydenberg distances himself from Donald Trump over COVID-19 claims
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has moved to distance himself with the US President, after his big call comparing COVID-19 with the common flu.
by Samantha Maiden
He once called US President Donald Trump a “dropkick” and his view clearly hasn’t changed when it comes to the COVID-stricken septuagenarian’s big call comparing the virus with the common flu…
Network Ten’s Peter van Onselen, asked Mr Frydenberg if he agreed with the US President’s views after the traditional post-budget speech in Canberra…
“I’m going to leave the commentary on other nations’ political systems to you,” he said.
“What I will say, is that we take COVID-19 very seriously. It’s a deadly virus. And it’s taken lives and ***it doesn’t discriminate between age groups. Doesn’t discriminate between race or religion or backgrounds and that is why we have placed health measures first and foremost in our response and those health measures have been working with – as we partner with the states in that response.”…
When he was then prodded on Mr Trump’s Twitter spree comparing COVID-19 with the flu, Mr Frydenberg agreed it wasn’t responsible.
“Well, you won’t see Scott Morrison putting out those sort of messages,” the Treasurer said.
“What Scott Morrison, what Greg Hunt, what myself and others have always said is that this virus is – is deadly and it‘s is creating a massive health and economic challenge for us and we put the health of all Australians first and that is what we have done and the result is that as a nation we have been able to suppress the virus very successful to date.”
Four years ago, Mr Frydenberg branded then US presidential hopeful Donald Trump a dropkick and said his remarks about women were indefensible.
“Back on (ABC program) Q&A over a year ago I called him a dropkick and I haven‘t seen a reason to back away from those comments,” he said.
https://www.news.com.au/finance/work/leaders/josh-frydenberg-distances-himself-from-donald-trump-over-covid19-claims/news-story/8ef9ebee31fcd838d9e5ed464ad21f42
vile, and factually incorrect on a number of points.
Josh has had a protected life so that anyone who has broader experience and pushes the logic of the protected elite such as Josh has to be labelled a “Drop Kick”. Otherwise it is Josh that is the drop kick for not understanding. And Josh doesn’t understand. Well at least note yet.Maybe when he grows up.
Well, who can blame Hillary? Wasn’t Trump promising to put her in jail? And when will that imaginary wall with Mexico be built?
I want the story in three words, splashed everywhere.
Tim Neilson, #3610318: ‘ Vague headlines like: “Revelations of Russian interference in 2016 election” followed by so much obfuscation…’
Yep. Or they just say nothing at all about things unspinnable.
It is hilarious how all-in the Lad is for Trump. It has been a long time since he applied any skepticism whatsoever to anything Trump did or stands for.
Monty, have you ever considered the possibility that the Lad is on the money?
The paper trail that intelligence agency created was to ensure their control over a Clinton presidency. In the hands of the wrong president it could be disastrous.
What to do then?
Trump will ask the same question of Hiden at the next debate.
Trump is so obvious and open about what he does, he’s the greatest con man of the century. Only dumb people get taken in by him. As for those who are intelligent enough to know what he is and yet still support him because he is on their side… history will judge them harshly.
Bingo!
Monty still backing the wrong horse in a race that was nobled to begin with. Don’t worry Monty it’s only a rort if you’re not in on it ( which you’re not).
m0nty
#3610453, posted on October 7, 2020 at 7:54 pm
It is hilarious how all-in the Lad is for Trump. It has been a long time since he applied any skepticism whatsoever to anything Trump did or stands for.
It has been even longer since m0nty applied any scepticism to anything the fascists of the political left, here and in the US, stands for.
Four years ago, Mr Frydenberg branded then US presidential hopeful Donald Trump a dropkick and said his remarks about women were indefensible.
“Back on (ABC program) Q&A over a year ago I called him a dropkick and I haven‘t seen a reason to back away from those comments,” he said.
And I bet Frydenberg backed Turnbull too.
What sort of a conservative would prefer the far-left socialist Democrat vermin to a capitalist like PDT?
LOL, monty lapped up all the horsehit about Russia without the slightest hesitation but here he is talking about cons, scepticism, and dumb people. Dear oh dear.
Why would Freudenberg make such a false statement?
Is that what he genuinely believes?
The truth is that President Trump’s qualified statement was essentially true, if not somewhat misleading. If the populations to which he referred are defined by age groups, then his statement is simply true.
The way the deadliness of COVID-19 discriminates between age groups must be taken seriously.
An Australian Treasurer who doesn’t take that age-discrimination seriously deserves to be dropkicked.
Frydenberg
(Freudian slip-up)
As for those who are intelligent enough to know what he is and yet still support him because he is on their side…
historym0nty will judge them harshly.
Josh was more than just the dutiful author for Turbull’s disastrous NEG, the policy rammed through the party room that quickly split the ranks, and finally destroyed Turnbull’s leadership. Josh was a full-on believer. He has kept quiet ever since. To say Josh is not fully on board with the Coalition’s current energy and renewable policies is an understatement.
From what we’re seeing, the only real difference between this virus and the seasonal ‘flu, is that it targets the elderly, the already frail and immune-compromised, the obese and those with other co-morbidities.
It specifically is NOT “deadly” to the young (up to and including those in their 50s and 60s, or even in their 70s if Trump’s experience is indicative), the fit and well, or those with robust immune systems.
So all of this bullshit they’ve been going on with, all this waste, all this destruction of the economy and people’s lives, has been for a lie. And now they lie even more!
Has everyone been fooled by images from China in January and February, have governments been scared out of their wits and our wealth and freedom, by what may well be false images? Or do they know it’s all crap, and are enjoying the ride?
Angry doesn’t even begin to cover what I feel!
Josh is just reminding us how much he hates conservatives.
Hmmm…is that the election campaign that the renowned Australian election expert, the “Droner from Altona” worked so hard on helping KKKillary get back the keys to the Ovary Office?
Sounds like her forked tongue-prints are all over it!