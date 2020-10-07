NEW: The New York Times editorial board endorses @JoeBiden for president: ”His campaign is rooted in steadiness, experience, compassion and decency" https://t.co/xaxUTONmhj
— New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) October 6, 2020
NEW: The New York Times editorial board endorses @JoeBiden for president: ”His campaign is rooted in steadiness, experience, compassion and decency" https://t.co/xaxUTONmhj
— New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) October 6, 2020
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Whenever is found what is called a paternal government, there is found state education. It has been discovered that the best way to ensure implicit obedience is to commence tyranny in the nursery.
This episode of Weekend at Bernies is worse than the last one.
is a little more lucid these days. Note I said a little more! They must have found the right drug or cocktail at the right dose. Western medicine is wonderous.
”His campaign is rooted in steadiness, experience, compassion and decency”
…so you’d vote for Trump then? It doesn’t translate into Australian well.
Anybody know what the Editorial Board for the New York Times is taking?
And can you get it off-label or over the counter?
When I see what leftwits spout vs. what they do, I cannot help but think of the mental processes of the Pyro from Team Fortress 2…
I personally don’t know any female who likes Trump so when the travel ban is lifted I’m going to the US to meet Candice and Kaitlin. When I mention joe and his wandering nose and hands they refuse to believe it, they’d rather believe Stormy, a whore. Women are strange things.
Cronkite
They’re lying if they have a smirk or a smile on their face when his name is mentioned.
Is this the NYT board members, with their ties to Epstein and the deep state arsewipes of the world tell us about compassion and decency?
Speechless doesn’t describe it.
The man has been a parasite on the body politic of the USA throughout his political life.
C’mon man! As if the NYT were going to endorse Trump.
LOL headline C.L.
I used to imagine the people at News of the World sitting around the table concocting ever more bizarre stories, laughing while they outdid each other.
Now it’s the New York Times. Except, I’m not so sure they’re laughing.