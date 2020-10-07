His Campaign Is Rooted

Posted on 10:26 pm, October 7, 2020 by currencylad

10 Responses to His Campaign Is Rooted

  1. H B Bear
    #3610644, posted on October 7, 2020 at 10:30 pm

    This episode of Weekend at Bernies is worse than the last one.

  2. JC
    #3610649, posted on October 7, 2020 at 10:36 pm

    You know the thing.

    is a little more lucid these days. Note I said a little more! They must have found the right drug or cocktail at the right dose. Western medicine is wonderous.

  3. RobK
    #3610661, posted on October 7, 2020 at 10:49 pm

    ”His campaign is rooted in steadiness, experience, compassion and decency”
    …so you’d vote for Trump then? It doesn’t translate into Australian well.

  4. Rex Anger
    #3610672, posted on October 7, 2020 at 11:01 pm

    Anybody know what the Editorial Board for the New York Times is taking?

    And can you get it off-label or over the counter?

    When I see what leftwits spout vs. what they do, I cannot help but think of the mental processes of the Pyro from Team Fortress 2…

  5. cohenite
    #3610673, posted on October 7, 2020 at 11:05 pm

    I personally don’t know any female who likes Trump so when the travel ban is lifted I’m going to the US to meet Candice and Kaitlin. When I mention joe and his wandering nose and hands they refuse to believe it, they’d rather believe Stormy, a whore. Women are strange things.

  6. JC
    #3610675, posted on October 7, 2020 at 11:09 pm

    Cronkite

    They’re lying if they have a smirk or a smile on their face when his name is mentioned.

  7. Struth
    #3610679, posted on October 7, 2020 at 11:13 pm

    Is this the NYT board members, with their ties to Epstein and the deep state arsewipes of the world tell us about compassion and decency?

  8. Jim of Wollombi
    #3610684, posted on October 7, 2020 at 11:21 pm

    Speechless doesn’t describe it.

    The man has been a parasite on the body politic of the USA throughout his political life.

  9. jupes
    #3610697, posted on October 7, 2020 at 11:40 pm

    Speechless doesn’t describe it.

    C’mon man! As if the NYT were going to endorse Trump.

    LOL headline C.L.

  10. nb
    #3610701, posted on October 7, 2020 at 11:47 pm

    I used to imagine the people at News of the World sitting around the table concocting ever more bizarre stories, laughing while they outdid each other.
    Now it’s the New York Times. Except, I’m not so sure they’re laughing.

