Hitching up to the Titanic

TAFKAS has long lamented that Australia’s media and thinktank (USSC) coverage of the US election is lacking any discussion or analysis of what the US election means, you know, for Australia.

What might a second Trump administration mean and what would a Biden administration mean. After all, Australia is in an increasingly hostile neighborhood and the US is our primary defense ally and provider of capital. It’s not like the Kiwi’s are going to be particularly helpful if there is a problem in the Taiwan Straight through which perhaps 50% of our exports AND imports current travel.

Which is why this little nugget from the Joe Biden website is rather interesting. Talk about a coalition of the willing. Perhaps even a Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact between the National Socialists and the International Socialists.

This document is the output of the Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders Unity Taskforce. A collection of policy positions that Vice President Biden has accepted by virtue of putting onto his web site. It is one hundred and ten pages of utopian planning that is only missing two things. Any numbers to quantify the costs and benefits and a title with Manifesto in it.

The first part happens to be a climate policy position from a group co-chaired by the worst US Secretary of State in TAFKAS’ lifetime, the dilettante in chief, Senator John Kerry and by the vacuous Representative Alexandria Ocosio-Cortez.

Here are the final two paragraphs from the summary:

Finally, Democrats recognize that the United States does not stand alone in the fight against climate change and global environmental degradation. Beyond immediately rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, including the Green Climate Fund, and encouraging our partners and allies to increase their ambition to reduce their own carbon pollution, Democrats will work to ratify the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol and move expeditiously to phase out super-polluting hydrofluorocarbons in the United States. We will restore U.S. global climate leadership by working with world leaders to catalyze increased global investments in clean energy solutions and climate resilience, including to help low-income countries move along a more sustainable development path. Democrats will also ensure that America’s service missions abroad, including those through the Peace Corps, Fulbright fellowships, and USAID, expand their calls to action to include reducing carbon pollution, safeguarding vulnerable populations from climate impacts, and ensuring a sustainable planet for all.

A plain reading of this is that under a Biden Administration, part of the price for Australian of being under America’s defense umbrella would be to embrace AOC’s climate policies.

Hey Joshie. Have you factored that into your budget numbers?

Perhaps also the Australian Greens consulted on this document:

Democrats will make investments to create millions of family-supporting and union jobs in clean energy generation, energy efficiency, clean transportation, advanced manufacturing, and sustainable agriculture across America. We believe that federal investments in infrastructure should help cut carbon pollution, build resilience and protect communities from the impacts of climate change, promote racial equity and sustainable economic development, and come with livable wages and robust labor protections that empower workers.

Yep. How to Make America Socialist Real Fast.

In the first Presidential debate, Vice President Biden said that the Green New Deal was not his policy. Funny that, given his policy document looks like the Green New Deal in everything but name.

Read it and weep.