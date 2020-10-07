The “pandemic” whose existence you probably haven’t noticed

This is a good reminder, a good wake-up call, that we’re living in a pandemic, that we’re managing it well, but we’ll never be out of the woods until there’s a vaccine.”
– Gladys Berejiklian on today’s terrifying news that 3 people out of 8.1 million
have the preponderantly harmless coronavirus.
The only person who needs a reminder is the Premier herself. If she legitimately fears an exponential growth of cases from three to three million, her government needs to quit the hackneyed con of prepping the New South Wales public to take the blame and guarantee it will protect the vulnerable or resign.
This is what happens when you let imbeciles control all the major institutions in your society.
I think you have taken this out of context. Wasnt she making the above comment in relation to discussing Qld’s unrealistic target of 28 clear days which if strictly adhered to starts at zero again after 12 clear days.
I am not in NSW but Gladys seems to have balanced her response to Covid better than VIC and Qld.
The Glad Bag isn’t the problem.
A pandemic where a 74 year old just had three days medical attention, as a precaution, and has come out of it nearly unaffected. I await the incredibly dangerous pandemic of warts, and ingrown toenails.
Australia is the craziest place on earth. A laughing stock.
Britain had 15,000 new cases just today. And that’s after a brutal lockdown.
I never thought Sweden would be the last bastion of commonsense on earth.
I’d like to take the Premier of every state and territory deep into the woods. I have a vaccine I should like to administer.
There is no “context,” Brett.
She was taking about three new “cases” (of people in their 50s) in NSW.
Gladys is the most sensible Premier in Australia and she is a hate filled Karen.
We are in deep doodoo
It’s incredible how Australians have submitted most of their freedoms for a sense of safety.
Wilful blindness of leadership is a political disease. The only certain cure involves elective surgery.
Hey! I had ingrown toe nail on my big toe. It hurt, a lot.
CL – they don’t seem to understand what protect the vulnerable (ie – targeting) actually means. I think they might be more responsive if everybody starting referring to the words “protect” or “targeting” as means test, they seem to understand that means testing anything “targets” those qualifying for assistance or not qualifying for assistance. Your quote should look something like this, below:
The only person who needs a reminder is the Premier herself. If she legitimately fears an exponential growth of “Means Tested” cases from three “Unfortunate A**holes” to three million “Unfortunate A**holes”, her government needs to quit the hackneyed con of prepping the New South Wales public to take the blame and guarantee it will “Means Test” for risk or resign.
As you know Gov’t and bureaucrats just love ambiguity, so give it to em’ good & hard, they seem to understand that whereas the rest of us scratch our heads for six months trying to figure out what the hell they are talking about.
We are an embarrassong argument agaist democracy
CL, definitely was a context in how this comment was being discussed in Qld and it relates to our Premiers impossible 28 clear days target.
Of course Gladys had to mention the three new cases.
C.L.
#3610616, posted on October 7, 2020 at 10:02 pm
There is no “context,” Brett.
She was taking about three new “cases” (of people in their 50s) in NSW.
Yeah…that’s real encouraging.
According to Google, AIDS was first discovered – not in 1981, as most people think – but way back in the 1930’s in West Africa and 90 years later there is still no vaccine for it.
Don’t hold your breath waiting for the Apocalyptic Catastropharian Leftard bull-shitters to invent a vaccine for what is essentially no more than mild case of the flu.
Of course she doesn’t fear an exponential growth in cases …..
protecting the vulnerable …what does she care?
Look at what is being said.
They are all saying the same thing.
If any of you can’t decipher what is being told to you, you’re in denial.
Look at what she says here.
It’s the same thing Sco Mo is saying, Friedeggburger, for christ’s sakes, even the Liberal hack Credlin mouths this shit to get us brainwashed into believing that it is inevitable and our only hope.
This puppet Premier of the global socialist UN left faction of the NSW liberals says to you…
Translation.
This is a good brainwashing, a good wake up call that you are unarmed, living under tyranny, and we are managing this coup d’etat well, and you have no hope of doing anything or going anywhere until you surrender all your freedoms to us.
(We’ll be using the vaccine as an excuse to permit or deny you anything and everything, and you’ll be happy to submit by that time, you’ll actually be pleading to submit)
The vaccine is pure theatre except for the one problem they have and that is all now on Morrison’s mind.
And that isn’t our freedom but our productivity.
We are already being told basically this.
Your unessential work is no more.
We want you working again where we want you working, not where you chose.
Food production, hence the emphasis on getting out there and becoming farm Labourers, even if you are in the prime earning part of your professional life doing other things before the government sacked you.
Morrison is more concerned with you working than your freedom.
Doesn’t that concern you when it is that fucking obvious?
The vaccine will allow more control via permitting activity based on you complying with having it, then any other hoop they want you to jump through.
Socialism is here, upon us now.
Undemocratic, totalitarian, tyrannical socialism.