The “pandemic” whose existence you probably haven’t noticed

This is a good reminder, a good wake-up call, that we're living in a pandemic, that we're managing it well, but we'll never be out of the woods until there's a vaccine." – Gladys Berejiklian on today's terrifying news that 3 people out of 8.1 million

have the preponderantly harmless coronavirus.



The only person who needs a reminder is the Premier herself. If she legitimately fears an exponential growth of cases from three to three million, her government needs to quit the hackneyed con of prepping the New South Wales public to take the blame and guarantee it will protect the vulnerable or resign.